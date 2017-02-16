Price Action Strength Indicator

4.5
  • Indicators
  • Robert Maidla
    Robert Maidla

    Robert Maidla

    • Software developer at  RM Trading Solutions
    • Estonia
    • 8439
    4.6 (58)
    A freelance developer of trading algorithms from Estonia since 2015. I have the Certificate in Advanced English level C1 (by Cambridge English Language Assessment) so I have no problem communicating in English. I am also an entrepreneur so I have great respect for deadlines which I consider
    2 products 3 topics 5 comments
  • Version: 3.2
  • Updated: 10 October 2018
  • Activations: 5

Price Action Strength indicator uses the purest form of data available in the market (price action) to indicate the strength of the market move. Reading price action and measuring its strength is a subjective matter and it is a technique that takes years to master. The purpose of the indicator is to make the reading of the price action strength as objective as possible.

The indicator is far more advanced then default oscillators, because in addition to the price movement and its direction, the Price Action Strength indicator looks at the characteristics of the movement. This enables you to see the market through the eyes of an experienced price action trader.

The new version uses the same Price Action Strength values the 1.0 version did, but the 2.0 version determines the market sentiment for you. There are 2 possible sentiments:

  • Predicting/reversal sentiment, which is calculated using the recent peaks/bottoms of the price compared to the Price Action Strength value;
  • Continuation/momentum sentiment, which is calculated using the Price Action Strength momentum and value.

The new version uses these sentiment detections to produce arrows on the chart which show where the market is likely to move next using pure price action analysis.

There are 3 types of arrows/buffers with the new version (one for each direction) in addition to the 2 buffers that were included in the 1.0 version:

  • Strength buffer will calculate the relative strength of the price action compared to the inputted 'Period' amount of past candles. The information is visualized using a line in the separate window. An upward movement of this line indicates a bullish price action strength while a downward movement of this line indicates a bearish price action strength. The higher this line is, the more bullish the price action strength is, the lower the line, the more bearish the price action strength;
  • Overlap buffer will calculate the relative overlapping of the current bars compared to the inputted 'Period' amount of past candles. The information is visualized using a histogram. The higher the histogram, the stronger the price action strength considering the overlapping of the bars. In other words, the higher the histogram gets, the less overlapping exists between the bars, meaning the price has a concrete direction and it doesn't range, which indicates a strong move;
  • Reversal buffer is indicated with a thin upwards/downwards arrow. The reversal arrow indicates that the reversal of the price is likely. Reversal signals are the ones that produce the most false signals, but if correct, they predict the biggest moves. It is recommended to use a risk/reward of at least 2 or bigger when taking these signals;
  • Continuation buffer is indicated with a slanted arrow. The continuation arrow indicates that the market is gaining momentum in the corresponding direction. These signals often appear during an ongoing trend and are meant as a supportive indication that the market will more likely continue on the current course. Continuation signals provide more accurate predictions, but the market moves following are often not huge. It is recommended to use these signals for adding on to trend trades or scalps;
  • Confirmation buffer is indicated with a thick upwards/downwards arrow. The confirmation arrow shows up when both the reversal and continuation signals appears during the same candle. This indicates a highly probable move.

NB! All The Arrows Appear At The Start Of The Candle They Locate On And Will Not Repaint!

The arrows shown by the indicator can be a stand-alone trading system, meaning you can take the trades as the arrows appear. You can also simply use the arrows to determine the market sentiment since price action analysis gives a pretty accurate prediction where the market is likely headed.

Price Action Strength 2.0 works on all the symbols and timeframes, but it is recommended to use it on bigger timeframes (H4 and up) since price action analysis principles work better the bigger the timeframe.


The inputs

  • 'Period' - the amount of candles the indicator uses to compare the current data to.
  • '0-line threshold' - the threshold for the 'Strength' buffer which is used to determine the confirming/momentum sentiment.
  • 'Momentum sentiment candles span' - the candles span for detecting the confirming/momentum sentiment. If during these candles the 'Strength' buffer has made at least a certain % of positive/negative changes, the market is considered having a momentum in that direction.
  • 'Momentum sentiment %' - the % of positive/negative changes in the 'Strength' buffer during the candles span set with the previous input required to confirm a momentum in that direction.
  • 'Fractal size' - the fractal size in one direction. This is used to determine the predicting/reversal sentiment.
  • 'ZigZag confirmation bars' - the amount of closes required for the ZigZag level to be respected to cope with the repainting. ZigZag indicator principles are used to determine the predicting/reversal sentiment.
  • 'Depth' - the depth for the ZigZag indicator.
  • 'Deviation' - the deviation for the ZigZag indicator.
  • 'Backstep' - the backstep for the ZigZag indicator.
  • 'Show once' - if true, the arrows need to alternate. For example after a bullish confirmation arrow appears, there has to be a bearish confirmation arrow present until a new bullish confirmation arrow can appear. If false, the indicator shows all the sentiment signals it can detect.
  • 'Show predicting sentiment change' - if true, the predicting sentiment arrows appear on the chart.
  • 'Show continuation sentiment change' - if true, the continuing sentiment arrows appear on the chart.
  • 'Show confirming sentiment change' - if true, the confirming sentiment arrows appear on the chart.
  • 'Alerts' - if true, the indicator sends an alert notification to the MT4 terminal when any of the arrows appear along with the symbol name the event happened on.
  • 'Push notifications' - if true, the indicator sends a push notification when any of the arrows appear along with the symbol name the event happened on.
  • 'Emails' - if true, the indicator sends an email when any of the arrows appear along with the symbol name the event happened on.
Reviews 4
ZJYY9788
160
ZJYY9788 2020.06.13 19:37 
 

Your trading metrics are great!

eiji0618
116
eiji0618 2019.03.21 09:18 
 

I think this indicator is very good. It is recommended.

Bazi Siguqa
642
Bazi Siguqa 2017.05.04 00:55 
 

I've been using this indicator for over a month now and I tell u, put it on a 4hr chart and u closer to having ATM on your laptop. I mean thats how much I love it

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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
Breakout Arrows Mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
5 (1)
Indicators
Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator The Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator is a momentum-based signal tool designed to identify potential bullish and bearish breakout opportunities. It displays clear arrow signals directly on the price chart, helping traders quickly recognize possible trend changes and continuation setups. Up Arrow (Buy Signal) A magenta up arrow appears below a candle when bullish momentum begins to strengthen. This signal indicates that buying pressure may be overtaking selling press
Scientific trade
Aleksey Ivanov
5 (1)
Indicators
An extremely convenient indicator that truly makes the process of making money on the exchange easy. It is based on the scientifically rigorous theory of the market developed by the author, the beginning of which is presented here .                The full algorithm of this indicator operation is presented in the article .               The indicator calculates the most probable price movement trajectory and displays it on the chart. Based on the predicted price movement trajectory
Smart Order Block Indicator
Aditya Jayswal
5 (7)
Indicators
Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0 Advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Indicator with Quality Scoring, Fibonacci Confluence & Multi-Timeframe Analysis The Ultimate Smart Money Trading Tool for Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Commodities Brand:   Smart4x Version:   6.0 Type:   MT4 Indicator Overview Smart4x Institutional Order Blocks v6.0   is a next-generation Smart Money Concepts indicator designed to scout, score, and filter institutional-grade order blocks with unparalleled precision. Bui
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (2)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend waves.
Route Lines Prices
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Route Lines Prices is an indicator designed for finding price directions. Its simple interface contains multiple algorithms for price behavior and future direction calculations. These algorithms include volatility calculations and price smoothing based on the timeframes used. The indicator has a single parameter for changing the " Calculating Price Values " value. The default value of 1 provides a balanced automatic calculation, which can be used without manually configuring the indicator. By m
POWR Rise Coming
Trade Indicators LLC
Indicators
This indicator is SO SIMPLE… when the green Rise Coming arrow appears, a price drop may be on the way! Plain and easy profits! As you receive more than one 'Rise Coming' text signal in a downtrend, it means momentum is building larger for a bull run. HOW TO USE 1. When the green "Rise Coming" text appears, a price jump may be on the way! This indicator Never Repaints! To get the best setting it's a matter of tweaking the indicator until it gives you the best results. Our recommendation, and what
Advanced Market Footprint Profiles
Stanislav Konin
5 (2)
Indicators
Advanced Market Footprint Profiles is a specialized market analysis tool, representing a customized volume distribution profile enhanced with Delta and Bid/Ask profiles. The indicator builds fixed horizontal profiles (Fixed Range), displaying the distribution of Volume, Delta, and Bid/Ask at each price level with high precision. Unlike standard horizontal volume profiles, which only show overall volume distribution, this indicator combines Volume, Delta, and Bid/Ask within the selected range a
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Price Action Triggers
Robert Maidla
2 (1)
Indicators
Price Action Triggers indicator uses the purest form of data available in the market (price action) to determine the entry triggers. The signals are formed by observing the shape, positioning and relative size of the candles. The triggers will appear once either a single or a multi candle setup is detected. It is important to note that the triggers will not observe the broader direction of the market (market sentiment). Thus the indicator should not be used as a stand-alone trading system. The P
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Michele dL
266
Michele dL 2020.12.10 11:44 
 

I had great expectations on this indicator and I purchased it in combination with the PA trigger, but after more than 6 months of use, I must say I was a bit disappointed. First of all, and most importantly, the signals are only valid 50% of the time on H4 and slightly more on D1. This means that you need to take into account of a lot more things when taking a position and decide to close them. It denotes by no means a trend. Also, there are no suggested trading strategies on how to combine the price action with other signals. Combining it with strong SR levels helps a bit, but not so much (in my case, no more than 10% of times). Secondly, these signals are for me just informative, since it fails as a stand alone trading tool even including a SR indicator. Therefore, I would not rate this indicator (combined with PA Triggers) no more than $50/$60.

ZJYY9788
160
ZJYY9788 2020.06.13 19:37 
 

Your trading metrics are great!

eiji0618
116
eiji0618 2019.03.21 09:18 
 

I think this indicator is very good. It is recommended.

Bazi Siguqa
642
Bazi Siguqa 2017.05.04 00:55 
 

I've been using this indicator for over a month now and I tell u, put it on a 4hr chart and u closer to having ATM on your laptop. I mean thats how much I love it

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