MQTVolatility

The function of this indicator is to indicate to us the degree of volatility that is having a specific section. As long as the volatility line does not cross with its mean it is indicative that the volatility continues, and as long as the price does not reverse the continuation should be guaranteed. The crossing below its average would indicate exhaustion or end of said section.





Parameters: The periods serve to make the indicator functions faster or slower. You can modify the periods but the recommended ones are those that come by default or 2-20-5.