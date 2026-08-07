True Trendline for MT5

True Trendline for MT5

— A complete, from‑scratch reconstruction of the legendary MT4 trendline logic, optimized exclusively for MetaTrader 5 —

■ Overview

“TrueTL” was one of the most trusted and widely used trendline indicators in the MT4 era. Inspired by its philosophy, True Trendline for MT5 has been fully redesigned from the ground up to fit the architecture and performance model of MetaTrader 5.

This is not a simple port. It is a pixel‑perfect reproduction combined with an ultra‑fast MT5‑optimized engine, delivering the next generation of trendline analysis.

■ Four Key Strengths

1. Complete Reproduction of the Legendary Logic

By combining fractal analysis with proprietary candle‑pattern recognition, this indicator extracts only the “market‑respected lines” — fully matching the behavior of the original TrueTL. If you are migrating from MT4 to MT5, your chart analysis environment remains unchanged.

2. MT5‑Optimized Ultra‑Fast & Lightweight Engine

Most auto‑drawing indicators are heavy and cause chart lag. True Trendline for MT5 solves this with:

  • Price‑data caching
  • Pre‑computed slope calculations
  • Optimized object‑drawing routines

Even with multiple charts open, the indicator runs smoothly and instantly.

3. Reliable “Three‑Touch” Filter

The indicator automatically identifies trendlines touched by three or more swing points — a key level watched by many traders. This reduces false signals and highlights high‑probability trendlines.

4. One‑Click Clean Chart

A single on‑chart button allows you to toggle all lines on/off instantly. A clean, distraction‑free interface for serious discretionary traders.

■ Recommended For

  • Traders moving from MT4 to MT5 who need a reliable trendline tool
  • Discretionary traders seeking objective, high‑precision trendlines
  • Anyone wanting to reduce chart‑analysis time and focus on decision‑making

■ Main Features & Parameters

  • Normal_TL_Period: Customizable analysis period
  • Three_Touch: Automatic detection of high‑precision lines
  • Mark_Highest_and_Lowest: Highlight major swing highs/lows
  • Extend_Right: Ray‑style future extension
  • Visual Customization: Full control over button position, colors, fonts, and line thickness

■ Developer’s Commitment

Are you still using MT4 simply because “TrueTL for MT5 doesn’t exist”? This tool was engineered by a developer deeply familiar with MQL5 internals — from memory management to computational efficiency.

It is designed to be a “lifetime tool for professional chart analysis.”

More from author
Seconds Chart Generator FullVer
Kazutaka Okuno
Utilities
By default, MetaTrader 5 only supports timeframes of one minute or higher. Ultra-short-term charts such as 1-second or 5-second timeframes are not available in the standard platform. Seconds Chart Generator is a utility EA designed to generate seconds-based charts in real time using tick data, allowing traders to observe ultra-short-term price movements with precision. Simply attach it to any standard chart, and it will automatically create a custom symbol representing the seconds-based chart. Y
Seconds Chart Generator SimpleVer
Kazutaka Okuno
Utilities
MT5 natively supports only minute‑based and higher timeframes, and does not provide ultra‑short‑term charts such as 1‑second or 5‑second intervals. The tool “Seconds Chart Generator SimpleVer” generates real‑time seconds‑based charts from tick data, allowing traders to observe ultra‑short‑term price movements with precision. Simply attach it to any standard chart to begin using it. The generated seconds charts are automatically created as custom symbols, enabling you to open them as independent
FREE
Multi Second Scope Chart Generator
Kazutaka Okuno
Indicators
“Turn second‑chart noise into actionable signals.” This tool generates a true second‑based chart (1‑second candles) inside a sub‑window—something MT5 cannot display by default—and equips it with a CCI Engine engineered specifically for second‑level price action . It is a high‑precision trading tool built for ultra‑short‑term decision making. Concept In FX scalping and binary options, waiting for a 1‑minute candle to close often means you’re already too late. This tool condenses a micro‑level
FREE
Multi Trendline Channel With Regression Bands
Kazutaka Okuno
5 (1)
Indicators
**“Multi Trendline Channel With Regression Bands” – Linear Regression Channel + Standard Deviation Band Indicator (MT5)**   This indicator automatically plots multi‑period linear regression channels together with standard deviation bands, giving traders instant clarity on trend direction, price dispersion, and key support/resistance zones.   By turning complex analysis into simple, intuitive visuals, it provides discretionary traders with a clear market context at a glance.   ### Key Features
FREE
GOLD SecScope AI
Kazutaka Okuno
Indicators
GOLD SecScope AI is an ultra‑lightweight, real‑time micro‑analysis tool designed exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD).   It internally generates 1‑second candles and displays an AI‑calculated micro‑momentum score inside a compact floating window. The window can be freely dragged by double‑clicking, allowing you to place it anywhere on your chart. This tool does not perform automated trading or generate signals.   It is a visual assistant designed for scalpers. --------------------------------------
FREE
MultiSecondStudio SecondChartGenerator
Kazutaka Okuno
Experts
MultiSecondStudio is a next‑generation charting tool that combines real second‑based charts, synchronized standard charts, UI controls, and automatic template application — all in one EA. ️ This EA does not execute trades. It is not designed for automated trading. It only generates custom second‑based charts, and contains no trading logic of any kind. If you’ve ever wanted to use second‑based charts but struggled with complex setup, custom symbol creation, template issues, or manual resets, Mu
FREE
GOLD 5Second Chart Generator
Kazutaka Okuno
Experts
GOLD 5‑Second Chart Generator is a specialized EA that can generate a 5‑second chart for GOLD (XAUUSD) from any chart, without being tied to a specific symbol. ️   This EA does not execute trades. It only generates custom second‑based charts. No automated trading logic is included. Features Works on any chart You can attach the EA to USDJPY, EURUSD, or any other symbol. It will still collect GOLD ticks in the background and generate a dedicated 5‑second chart ( GOLD_S5 ). GOLD‑focused desig
FREE
FutureSight CCI Simple ver
Kazutaka Okuno
Indicators
## FutureSight CCI — See Beyond, Trade Ahead ### What It Is FutureSight CCI is a next‑gen oscillator that upgrades the classic CCI.   It combines trend detection, cross signals, Bollinger Bands, alerts, and logs into one powerful tool.   Paired with the **second‑chart generator**, it gives you total control of the ultra‑short‑term market.   Perfect for scalping and binary options where speed and precision matter most.   --- ### Highlights - **Extended CCI**: Three custom lines for deep
FREE
MultiTF Candle Delta Monitor
Kazutaka Okuno
Indicators
MultiTF Candle Delta Monitor — Multi-Timeframe Difference Panel (Visualizing candle changes as numeric values) Overview: Monitor candle differences across multiple timeframes in a compact numeric panel. Each row represents a timeframe, and each cell shows the recent close-to-close difference (pips/ticks). Blue = upward, Red = downward, Gray = no change. Since it uses label rendering only, it is lightweight and does not interfere with the chart. Key Features: - Multi-timeframe support (M1, M5,
FREE
PredictHUDxGOLD
Kazutaka Okuno
Indicators
PredictHUD_GOLD — A Future‑Driven AI Line That Moves Before the Market PredictHUD_GOLD is a GOLD‑specialized indicator that runs a true 1‑second AI model internally and visualizes a “leading trend line” directly on your 1‑minute chart. Because the AI reacts before the candlesticks move, you can visually capture reversals, accelerations, and momentum shifts in advance. Key Features 1. Zero Optimization Needed — Market‑Condition Independent PredictHUD_GOLD is powered by an AI model trained o
SecModeADX
Kazutaka Okuno
Indicators
【SecMode Series】SecModeADX – High‑Resolution Tick‑Based ADX Indicator Overview SecModeADX is part of the SecMode Series , a next‑generation suite of indicators designed to reveal the micro‑structure of price action at the tick/second level —a level of detail that traditional 1‑minute indicators cannot capture. While standard indicators refresh only once per minute, SecModeADX uses a proprietary second‑level engine to: Update up to 60 times per minute (or at user‑defined intervals) Visuali
FREE
SecScaleMultiSymbol Viewer
Kazutaka Okuno
Indicators
[New Era of Speed] Canvas Engine Powered Tick-Chart We have fundamentally redesigned the chart rendering system, fully migrating to a custom Canvas engine . This achieves an ultra-high-speed response equivalent to a raw tick chart , a level of performance impossible for standard indicators. Key Updates: Evolution to Canvas Rendering By minimizing the rendering load to the extreme, every micro-movement of each tick is captured in real-time. Experience a "silky smooth" interface with zero lag.
FREE
SecModeStoch
Kazutaka Okuno
Indicators
【SecMode Series】SecModeStoch – High‑Resolution Tick‑Based Stochastic Oscillator Overview SecModeStoch is part of the SecMode Series , a next‑generation suite of indicators designed to reveal the micro‑structure of price action at the tick/second level —a level of detail that traditional 1‑minute indicators cannot capture. While standard Stochastic oscillators refresh only once per minute, SecModeStoch uses a proprietary second‑level engine to: Update up to 60 times per minute (or at user‑d
FREE
TrendBoard ALMA SimpleVer
Kazutaka Okuno
Indicators
TrendBoard ALMA SimpleVer — Надёжный и наглядный контроль тренда TrendBoard ALMA SimpleVer — это стабильная и удобная панель, которая помогает быстро и точно оценивать рыночный тренд на нескольких таймфреймах. Бесплатная версия поддерживает три ключевых инструмента: USDJPY / EURUSD / BTCUSD , обеспечивая уверенный контроль за изменениями тренда в реальном времени. Преимущества SimpleVer Точное определение тренда на основе ALMA Плавная фильтрация шума и уверенная классификация тренда в пя
FREE
SecModeCCI
Kazutaka Okuno
Indicators
【SecMode Series】SecModeCCI – High‑Resolution Tick‑Based CCI Indicator Overview SecModeCCI is part of the SecMode Series , a next‑generation suite of indicators designed to reveal the micro‑structure of price action at the tick/second level —a level of detail that traditional 1‑minute indicators cannot capture. While standard indicators refresh only once per minute, SecModeCCI uses a proprietary second‑level engine to: Update up to 60 times per minute (or at user‑defined intervals) Visuali
FREE
SecModeCMO
Kazutaka Okuno
Indicators
【SecMode Series】SecModeCMO – High‑Resolution Tick‑Based CMO Indicator Overview SecModeCMO is part of the SecMode Series , a next‑generation suite of indicators designed to reveal the micro‑structure of price action at the tick/second level —a level of detail that traditional 1‑minute indicators cannot capture. While standard indicators refresh only once per minute, SecModeCMO uses a proprietary second‑level engine to: Update up to 60 times per minute (or at user‑defined intervals) Visuali
FREE
Multi Second Studio
Kazutaka Okuno
Utilities
MultiSecondStudio is a next‑generation chart‑building tool that combines second‑chart generation, standard charts, UI synchronization, and template application — all in a single EA. If you want to use second‑based charts but struggle with: complicated setup creating custom symbols applying templates synchronizing multiple charts manual resets MultiSecondStudio automates everything for you. Main Features 1. Fully automatic second‑chart generation Generate any second‑based chart (e.g., 5‑second
FREE
SecModeRSI
Kazutaka Okuno
Indicators
【SecMode Series】SecModeRSI – Optimized for Global Markets Overview SecModeRSI is part of the SecMode Series , a next‑generation suite of indicators designed to reveal the micro‑structure of price action at the tick/second level —a level of detail that traditional 1‑minute indicators simply cannot capture. While standard indicators refresh only once per minute, SecModeRSI uses a proprietary second‑level engine to: Update up to 60 times per minute (or at user‑defined intervals) Visualize mo
FREE
TrendScanner ALMA
Kazutaka Okuno
Indicators
TrendScanner ALMA — A Lightweight Trend Watcher That Works Silently TrendScanner ALMA quietly monitors the trend status of your selected symbols and timeframes, scanning at regular intervals to detect subtle shifts and notify you—without cluttering your chart. Features ALMA-Based Trend Detection Built on the Arnaud Legoux Moving Average (ALMA), this scanner delivers smooth, responsive trend signals while filtering out market noise. Silent Monitoring of Trend Changes Detects not only uptren
TrendCompass ALMA
Kazutaka Okuno
Indicators
TrendCompass ALMA — MT5 Market Description (English) TrendCompass ALMA is a high‑precision trend indicator that combines the smoothness of ALMA, the volatility insight of Bollinger Bands, and the dynamic range of ATR channels. It instantly reveals trend direction and strength through a clean, 5‑level color system. 5‑color slope visualization Ultra‑smooth ALMA core with reduced noise BB compression/expansion detection ATR dynamic bands for true market range Presets for scalping, intraday, and sw
TrendBoard ALMA
Kazutaka Okuno
Indicators
TrendCompass Dashboard — Your ALMA-Based Market Command Center. All Timeframes. All Assets. One Click. Stop the tedious routine of manual chart switching. This dashboard is a   5-stage trend scanner   that not only reveals direction but instantly constructs your perfect trading workspace. Click a signal — and be ready to trade in 0.1 seconds.   Why is this a "Must-Have" for Pros?   Smart Template (New!) This is more than just opening a chart. When you click a cell, the dashboard   aut
Multi Second Scope Chart Generator Pro
Kazutaka Okuno
Indicators
Full integration of Second‑Based Charts × AI × HUD. A truly unique “Second‑Based AI Indicator.” Due to its tick‑based architecture, it does not function correctly on the official MQL5 demo environment. To check the operation and usability, please use CCIver . To check the AI performance, please use GOLDver . Overview Multi Second Scope Chart Generator Pro processes second‑based data in real time and integrates AI prediction, CCI engine, MACD, and M1 regression bands into a single unified HUD
Super Fast Second Chart
Kazutaka Okuno
Indicators
Super Fast Second Chart is a next‑generation multi‑symbol second‑chart dashboard designed for traders who want ultra‑fast, ultra‑lightweight second‑based charts . It features a zero‑HST second‑chart engine (something MT5 cannot do natively), a Canvas‑based ultra‑fast rendering engine , and an optimized structure that stays lightweight even with 8 symbols displayed simultaneously . You can experience all high‑speed charting features in this free trial edition. Key Features 1. Ultra‑Fast, Ul
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review