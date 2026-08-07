True Trendline for MT5

— A complete, from‑scratch reconstruction of the legendary MT4 trendline logic, optimized exclusively for MetaTrader 5 —

■ Overview

“TrueTL” was one of the most trusted and widely used trendline indicators in the MT4 era. Inspired by its philosophy, True Trendline for MT5 has been fully redesigned from the ground up to fit the architecture and performance model of MetaTrader 5.

This is not a simple port. It is a pixel‑perfect reproduction combined with an ultra‑fast MT5‑optimized engine, delivering the next generation of trendline analysis.

■ Four Key Strengths

1. Complete Reproduction of the Legendary Logic

By combining fractal analysis with proprietary candle‑pattern recognition, this indicator extracts only the “market‑respected lines” — fully matching the behavior of the original TrueTL. If you are migrating from MT4 to MT5, your chart analysis environment remains unchanged.

2. MT5‑Optimized Ultra‑Fast & Lightweight Engine

Most auto‑drawing indicators are heavy and cause chart lag. True Trendline for MT5 solves this with:

Price‑data caching

Pre‑computed slope calculations

Optimized object‑drawing routines

Even with multiple charts open, the indicator runs smoothly and instantly.

3. Reliable “Three‑Touch” Filter

The indicator automatically identifies trendlines touched by three or more swing points — a key level watched by many traders. This reduces false signals and highlights high‑probability trendlines.

4. One‑Click Clean Chart

A single on‑chart button allows you to toggle all lines on/off instantly. A clean, distraction‑free interface for serious discretionary traders.

■ Recommended For

Traders moving from MT4 to MT5 who need a reliable trendline tool

Discretionary traders seeking objective, high‑precision trendlines

Anyone wanting to reduce chart‑analysis time and focus on decision‑making

■ Main Features & Parameters

Normal_TL_Period: Customizable analysis period

Customizable analysis period Three_Touch: Automatic detection of high‑precision lines

Automatic detection of high‑precision lines Mark_Highest_and_Lowest: Highlight major swing highs/lows

Highlight major swing highs/lows Extend_Right: Ray‑style future extension

Ray‑style future extension Visual Customization: Full control over button position, colors, fonts, and line thickness

■ Developer’s Commitment

Are you still using MT4 simply because “TrueTL for MT5 doesn’t exist”? This tool was engineered by a developer deeply familiar with MQL5 internals — from memory management to computational efficiency.

It is designed to be a “lifetime tool for professional chart analysis.”