ApeX Trading Console MT5

📚 View User Manual1 📚 View User Manual2

ApeX Trading Console is a professional MT5 Trade Manager, Trade Assistant, Risk Manager, and Position Size Calculator for MetaTrader 5.

Plan the trade on the chart and let the console run it: automatic lot size from the risk you set, partial take profits and partial stop losses, break-even, trailing stops, OCO, stops kept inside the EA instead of on the server, and a live drawdown guard for funded accounts.

Draw your entry, stop and targets as a box, press Execute, and the panel handles the sizing, the order, the exits and the record of it afterwards — one tool in place of the dozen most traders juggle.





🚀 Launch Promotion — Lifetime License for Only $99

Special introductory price available for a limited time.





Demo Mode Notice

The built-in MQL5 Demo runs in the Strategy Tester.

Because of this limitation, the interactive trading panel is not fully functional in Demo mode. Buttons, mouse interactions, and drag-and-drop operations may not respond as they do on a live chart. This is expected behavior and not a bug.

To experience the full functionality of ApeX Trading Console, please run the EA on a regular MT5 chart.





⚠️ Important

This EA works ONLY with Hedging accounts.

Netting accounts are NOT supported.

Please verify that your trading account is a Hedging account before purchasing.







Why traders keep it on the chart

Risk is decided before the order exists. Set the money you are willing to lose; drag the stop where the chart says it belongs, and the lot size follows by itself.

Set the money you are willing to lose; drag the stop where the chart says it belongs, and the lot size follows by itself. Stops the broker cannot see. Keep your stop loss, take profit, break-even and trailing inside the EA, with a real emergency stop parked far behind as a failsafe.

Keep your stop loss, take profit, break-even and trailing inside the EA, with a real emergency stop parked far behind as a failsafe. A guard for funded accounts. Daily loss, maximum drawdown, targets, trading days and behaviour rules are watched live — and the console can flatten or lock the account before a rule is broken.

Daily loss, maximum drawdown, targets, trading days and behaviour rules are watched live — and the console can flatten or lock the account before a rule is broken. Exits that run without you. Partial take profits, partial stops, five break-even types, ten trailing methods and OCO links across symbols.

Partial take profits, partial stops, five break-even types, ten trailing methods and OCO links across symbols. Review without bookkeeping. Every closed trade is already listed with its RR, duration, session and the SL/TP you originally planned — nothing to write down by hand.





1. Plan

Zone box — One draggable box holds entry, stop and target. Drag any line and the lot, the risk and the reward-to-risk update as you go.

— One draggable box holds entry, stop and target. Drag any line and the lot, the risk and the reward-to-risk update as you go. Risk : Reward — Set the target at 1:1 up to 1:10 with one click, or place the stop from the ATR of any timeframe.

— Set the target at 1:1 up to 1:10 with one click, or place the stop from the ATR of any timeframe. Risk modes — Risk a fixed amount, a percentage of balance, or a fixed lot — a wider stop simply means a smaller position.

— Risk a fixed amount, a percentage of balance, or a fixed lot — a wider stop simply means a smaller position. Market or Pending — Fill now, or drop the box where you want in and let the console choose Limit or Stop for you.

— Fill now, or drop the box where you want in and let the console choose Limit or Stop for you. Set Virtual — Choose per trade whether the stops live on the broker's server or inside the EA, including pending orders that never reach the server.





2. Execute

One-click market card — Buy or sell at the touch of a card, with its own lot, separate from your planned trades.

— Buy or sell at the touch of a card, with its own lot, separate from your planned trades. Take Profit levels — Several targets, each closing a share of the position, so a winner is banked in pieces instead of all or nothing.

— Several targets, each closing a share of the position, so a winner is banked in pieces instead of all or nothing. Stop Loss levels — Scale out of a trade that is going wrong instead of taking the whole loss at one price.

— Scale out of a trade that is going wrong instead of taking the whole loss at one price. Break Even — Move the stop to entry on points, money, RR, a TP level, or after N candles close beyond it — spread and commission included, so breakeven really is breakeven.

— Move the stop to entry on points, money, RR, a TP level, or after N candles close beyond it — spread and commission included, so breakeven really is breakeven. Trailing Stop — Ten methods: fixed distance, break-even then trail, candle highs and lows, step, RR steps, ATR volatility, indicator lines, partial-TP steps, percentage and time-based.

— Ten methods: fixed distance, break-even then trail, candle highs and lows, step, RR steps, ATR volatility, indicator lines, partial-TP steps, percentage and time-based. OCO — When one order fires, the others are dealt with at once: pending orders cancelled, open positions closed, or both. A pending order acts the moment it fills, one-way or mutually — whichever fills first clears the other. An open position acts as it exits, and you choose whether that is on its TP or on its SL, so the others are cleared only when this trade wins, or only when it loses. Targets may sit on other symbols, up to 32 in each list.





3. Manage

Prop Guard — Live drawdown, target and sizing figures, eight rule watchers, presets for the well-known firms, and protection that flattens or locks the account at the percentage you choose.

— Live drawdown, target and sizing figures, eight rule watchers, presets for the well-known firms, and protection that flattens or locks the account at the percentage you choose. Close tab — Close winners, losers, one side, or everything — with thresholds such as "only trades above 50 USD" — and cancel pending orders by type.

— Close winners, losers, one side, or everything — with thresholds such as "only trades above 50 USD" — and cancel pending orders by type. Auto-close watch list — Rules that close for you when floating profit or loss reaches a level, per symbol or for the whole account.

— Rules that close for you when floating profit or loss reaches a level, per symbol or for the whole account. Order Manager — Everything live in one sortable table, with filters and a single button that closes exactly what the filter matched.

— Everything live in one sortable table, with filters and a single button that closes exactly what the filter matched. Order History — Closed trades with RR, duration, session and day of week; filter by result, by "no stop loss", by comment — and see straight away which day, session or habit is costing you.

— Closed trades with RR, duration, session and day of week; filter by result, by "no stop loss", by comment — and see straight away which day, session or habit is costing you. Notify History — Every alert the console raised, searchable, so nothing that happened while you were away is lost.





On the chart

Alerts — Price alert lines on any symbol, candle-close warnings, news warnings by currency and impact, and alerts on the lines and boxes you drew yourself — delivered as a screen card, a phone push, a sound, or all three.

— Price alert lines on any symbol, candle-close warnings, news warnings by currency and impact, and alerts on the lines and boxes you drew yourself — delivered as a screen card, a phone push, a sound, or all three. Free chart movement — Drag the chart up and down freely instead of fighting MetaTrader's locked price scale — room above and below the candles to draw and to plan — and Keep View holds the same moment on screen when you change timeframe, so you never lose your place.

— Drag the chart up and down freely instead of fighting MetaTrader's locked price scale — room above and below the candles to draw and to plan — and holds the same moment on screen when you change timeframe, so you never lose your place. Market tools — Currency performance across 28 pairs, a currency strength meter, session shading, a symbol switcher, zoom presets and candle-close countdowns.

— Currency performance across 28 pairs, a currency strength meter, session shading, a symbol switcher, zoom presets and candle-close countdowns. Made to live with — Twelve themes light and dark, a transparency slider, rebindable hotkeys for everything, and one-click screenshots across several timeframes for your journal.





Getting started

Attach the EA to any chart and allow algorithmic trading. In the Settings tab, set your default stop distance and reward-to-risk. Press + BUY ZONE or + SELL ZONE, drag the lines where the chart says, and press Execute.





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