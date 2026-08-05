ApeX Trading Console MT5

📚 View User Manual1   📚  View User Manual2

ApeX Trading Console is a professional MT5 Trade Manager, Trade Assistant, Risk Manager, and Position Size Calculator for MetaTrader 5.

Plan the trade on the chart and let the console run it: automatic lot size from the risk you set, partial take profits and partial stop losses, break-even, trailing stops, OCO, stops kept inside the EA instead of on the server, and a live drawdown guard for funded accounts.
Draw your entry, stop and targets as a box, press Execute, and the panel handles the sizing, the order, the exits and the record of it afterwards — one tool in place of the dozen most traders juggle.


🚀 Launch Promotion — Lifetime License for Only $99

Special introductory price available for a limited time.


Demo Mode Notice

The built-in MQL5 Demo runs in the Strategy Tester.

Because of this limitation, the interactive trading panel is not fully functional in Demo mode. Buttons, mouse interactions, and drag-and-drop operations may not respond as they do on a live chart. This is expected behavior and not a bug.

To experience the full functionality of ApeX Trading Console, please run the EA on a regular MT5 chart.


⚠️ Important
This EA works ONLY with Hedging accounts.
Netting accounts are NOT supported.

Please verify that your trading account is a Hedging account before purchasing.


Why traders keep it on the chart

  • Risk is decided before the order exists. Set the money you are willing to lose; drag the stop where the chart says it belongs, and the lot size follows by itself.
  • Stops the broker cannot see. Keep your stop loss, take profit, break-even and trailing inside the EA, with a real emergency stop parked far behind as a failsafe.
  • A guard for funded accounts. Daily loss, maximum drawdown, targets, trading days and behaviour rules are watched live — and the console can flatten or lock the account before a rule is broken.
  • Exits that run without you. Partial take profits, partial stops, five break-even types, ten trailing methods and OCO links across symbols.
  • Review without bookkeeping. Every closed trade is already listed with its RR, duration, session and the SL/TP you originally planned — nothing to write down by hand.


1. Plan

  • Zone box — One draggable box holds entry, stop and target. Drag any line and the lot, the risk and the reward-to-risk update as you go.
  • Risk : Reward — Set the target at 1:1 up to 1:10 with one click, or place the stop from the ATR of any timeframe.
  • Risk modes — Risk a fixed amount, a percentage of balance, or a fixed lot — a wider stop simply means a smaller position.
  • Market or Pending — Fill now, or drop the box where you want in and let the console choose Limit or Stop for you.
  • Set Virtual — Choose per trade whether the stops live on the broker's server or inside the EA, including pending orders that never reach the server.


2. Execute

  • One-click market card — Buy or sell at the touch of a card, with its own lot, separate from your planned trades.
  • Take Profit levels — Several targets, each closing a share of the position, so a winner is banked in pieces instead of all or nothing.
  • Stop Loss levels — Scale out of a trade that is going wrong instead of taking the whole loss at one price.
  • Break Even — Move the stop to entry on points, money, RR, a TP level, or after N candles close beyond it — spread and commission included, so breakeven really is breakeven.
  • Trailing Stop — Ten methods: fixed distance, break-even then trail, candle highs and lows, step, RR steps, ATR volatility, indicator lines, partial-TP steps, percentage and time-based.
  • OCO — When one order fires, the others are dealt with at once: pending orders cancelled, open positions closed, or both. A pending order acts the moment it fills, one-way or mutually — whichever fills first clears the other. An open position acts as it exits, and you choose whether that is on its TP or on its SL, so the others are cleared only when this trade wins, or only when it loses. Targets may sit on other symbols, up to 32 in each list.


3. Manage

  • Prop Guard — Live drawdown, target and sizing figures, eight rule watchers, presets for the well-known firms, and protection that flattens or locks the account at the percentage you choose.
  • Close tab — Close winners, losers, one side, or everything — with thresholds such as "only trades above 50 USD" — and cancel pending orders by type.
  • Auto-close watch list — Rules that close for you when floating profit or loss reaches a level, per symbol or for the whole account.
  • Order Manager — Everything live in one sortable table, with filters and a single button that closes exactly what the filter matched.
  • Order History — Closed trades with RR, duration, session and day of week; filter by result, by "no stop loss", by comment — and see straight away which day, session or habit is costing you.
  • Notify History — Every alert the console raised, searchable, so nothing that happened while you were away is lost.


On the chart

  • Alerts — Price alert lines on any symbol, candle-close warnings, news warnings by currency and impact, and alerts on the lines and boxes you drew yourself — delivered as a screen card, a phone push, a sound, or all three.
  • Free chart movement — Drag the chart up and down freely instead of fighting MetaTrader's locked price scale — room above and below the candles to draw and to plan — and Keep View holds the same moment on screen when you change timeframe, so you never lose your place.
  • Market tools — Currency performance across 28 pairs, a currency strength meter, session shading, a symbol switcher, zoom presets and candle-close countdowns.
  • Made to live with — Twelve themes light and dark, a transparency slider, rebindable hotkeys for everything, and one-click screenshots across several timeframes for your journal.


Getting started

  1. Attach the EA to any chart and allow algorithmic trading.
  2. In the Settings tab, set your default stop distance and reward-to-risk.
  3. Press + BUY ZONE or + SELL ZONE, drag the lines where the chart says, and press Execute.


Good to know

  • MetaTrader 5, hedging account. The console warns you on a netting account.
  • Partial levels, virtual stops, break-even, trailing, OCO and the auto-close rules are executed by the EA, so MetaTrader must be running. Ordinary stops and targets stay on the broker's server as usual.
  • Works on any symbol your broker offers — forex, metals, indices, crypto.
  • Read the manual pages for each tab and window before going live, and try it on a demo account first.
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Custom Timeframe Manager Pro: Unlimited Timeframes in MetaTrader 5 Standard terminal settings often hide important price movement details. By limiting analysis to classic periods only, a trader risks missing trend inception points and true volatility levels. Custom Timeframe Manager Pro is a professional utility that expands the boundaries of MetaTrader 5. Create any custom periods, including fractional and exotic ones, and work with them exactly like standard terminal charts. Available period
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
Trade Analyzer Pro
Ian Nganga Comba
Utilities
Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 Trading Account Analytics Dashboard Forex Analyzer Pro is a web-based trading analytics platform designed for Meta Trader 5 users. Forex Analyzer Pro synchronizes account activity from Meta Trader 5 and organizes trading information into analytics, reporting, monitoring, and journaling tools through a structured dashboard. The platform allows users to access their trading dashboard through supported desktop and mobile web browsers. Forex Analyzer Pro connects with your MT5
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilities
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
Chart Copilot
George Angelo Boutselis
Utilities
Chart Copilot is a trading assistant designed to help traders place trades faster, manage open positions and set alerts of any type directly from the chart. All of these features are accessible through the graphical panel as well as through a conversational chatbot. Additional Material and Instructions: trial version  - setup instructions Chatbot Chart Copilot comes with a dedicated server running a large language model – this means that there is no need to create your own API key and you will i
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Pro — Advanced Telegram Signal Copier with Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, Risk Control and Full Trade Management Telegram to MT5 Pro — Professional Telegram Signal Copier Telegram to MT5 Pro is a high-performance trade copier that automatically executes signals from Telegram directly into your MetaTrader 5 account, with full control over risk, execution, and trade management. The system consists of two components: • The Expert Advisor (EA) running inside MetaTrader 5 • A companion desktop
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. !!!!!it is not compatible with Cloud!!!! For the online version please reach out to me directly****** Ultimate EA manager also now available when you use cloud pro and above for free!! Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automa
DR Trade and Risk Manager
Ryuta Tanaka
Utilities
DR Trade and Risk Manager: The Foundational Algorithmic Risk Console for MT5 For the discretionary trader, the greatest adversary is not the market; it is the undisciplined self. You have a solid strategy, but in moments of high pressure, do you follow your rules with perfect consistency? Do you cut losses without hesitation? Do you let winners run without cutting them short out of fear? For most, the answer is no. This gap between strategy and execution is where profits are lost. DR Trade and R
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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