Multi Timeframe Market Structure Signals

MULTI TIMEFRAME MARKET STRUCTURE SIGNALS
Trade market structure with institutional-style confluence — across Forex, Metals, Crypto and Indices.

Stop reacting to candles in isolation. Multi Timeframe Market Structure Signals reads M5 structure, M15 directional bias, and H1 context together — then flags only the setups where all three line up: sweep-and-reclaim, rejection, displacement, retest, and continuation. Every signal comes with a suggested Entry, two Stop Loss levels, two Take Profit targets, and a live status panel, so you always know exactly where you stand.

This is a signal-only indicator. It never opens, modifies, or closes trades — you stay in full control of every order.

Already using Smart Structure Buy Sell Signals? This is the multi-timeframe, multi-market upgrade — built for traders who want higher-timeframe confluence and full input control across any symbol, not just Gold.

WHY TRADERS CHOOSE THIS OVER A SINGLE-TIMEFRAME SIGNAL TOOL

  • Three-timeframe confluence (M5/M15/H1) filters out low-quality setups before they reach your chart
  • Break of Structure & Change of Character detection, built on confirmed swing points — not repainting noise
  • Adaptive supply/demand zones + Premium/Discount calculation
  • Liquidity sweep-and-reclaim and displacement-retest logic, not just basic S/R
  • Dual SL and dual TP on every signal, so you can scale out or hold with a plan
  • Fully adjustable — structure timeframe, bias timeframe, ATR filters, minimum risk-to-reward, confluence distance — tune it to your own strategy
  • Works across metals, Forex, crypto, and indices — not locked to one instrument

HOW IT WORKS
The indicator establishes structure on your chosen base timeframe, checks M15 for directional bias, and overlays H1 as a higher-timeframe warning layer. A signal only fires once price reaches a relevant structural zone and shows real confluence — sweep, rejection, displacement, retest, or continuation — confirmed on a closed candle, not mid-bar noise.

All displayed Entry, SL, and TP levels are analytical references only — never sent to your broker as pending orders.

DEFAULT TIMEFRAME LOGIC

  • M5: Primary market structure
  • M15: Directional bias
  • H1: Higher-timeframe context
  • Chart timeframe: Closed-candle entry confirmation

Operating timeframes can be adjusted through the indicator inputs.

KEY INPUTS YOU CONTROL

  • StructureTimeframe – Timeframe used for primary structure analysis
  • BiasTimeframe – Timeframe used for the directional bias
  • WarnTimeframe – Higher-timeframe context and warning layer
  • FractalWing – Bars used to confirm swing points
  • ATR_Period – ATR calculation period
  • ATR_SL_Mult – ATR buffer applied beyond structure
  • MinStopATR – Minimum stop-distance filter
  • MinRiskReward – Minimum accepted risk-to-reward ratio
  • SignalConfluenceATR – Maximum distance for structural confluence
  • EnableHTFReversal – Enables higher-timeframe reversal setups
  • EnableHTFContinuation – Enables continuation setups
  • ShowAdaptiveZones – Displays adaptive supply and demand zones
  • EnableAlerts – Enables terminal alerts
  • EnablePushNotify – Enables MetaTrader push notifications

MARKETS AND USAGE
The indicator can be applied to metals, Forex, cryptocurrencies, indices, and other symbols available in MetaTrader 5. Because volatility, digits, and contract specifications differ between instruments and brokers, review and adjust the input settings for your selected symbol before use.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION
All Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels shown are visual analytical references only. This indicator does not place, modify, or close trades — all execution and trade management remain entirely under the user's control.

Signals do not guarantee future market performance. Broker prices, spreads, execution conditions, and market volatility may affect actual trading results. Past structure and signal behaviour are not indicative of future results.

Test the indicator's settings using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demonstration account before applying them to live trading. Always use appropriate risk management and never risk capital you cannot afford to lose.


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Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER   — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Индикаторы
Время от времени я торгую по этой системе лично.  Оцени, мой мануальный BOMBER трейдинг на реальном счету - LIVE SIGNAL Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Мин
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
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5 (3)
Индикаторы
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Quantum TrendPulse
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5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Индикаторы
AtBot: Как это работает и как его использовать ### Как это работает Индикатор "AtBot" для платформы MT5 генерирует сигналы на покупку и продажу, используя комбинацию инструментов технического анализа. Он интегрирует простую скользящую среднюю (SMA), экспоненциальную скользящую среднюю (EMA) и индекс средней истинной амплитуды (ATR) для выявления торговых возможностей. Кроме того, он может использовать свечи Heikin Ashi для повышения точности сигналов. Оставьте отзыв после покупки и получите спе
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Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
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Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
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5 (9)
Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Reversion King Indicator
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5 (5)
Индикаторы
Новый король в городе — Индикатор + управление ордерами (TP1 + TP2 + TP3) + опциональный Telegram-сигнал-сендер ВКЛЮЧЁН (БЕСПЛАТНО) (ПОЛНОЦЕННАЯ ТОРГОВАЯ И СИГНАЛЬНАЯ СИСТЕМА) Gold Slayer EA Этот индикатор включает в себя продвинутую стратегию, торговую систему с настраиваемым управлением ордерами и систему mean reversion, которая сочетает расширения Envelope и поддерживается несколькими интеллектуальными фильтрами подтверждения, такими как RSI, для поиска высоковероятных точек разворота с сигн
Volume flow Profile
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Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
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Индикаторы
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Btmm state engine pro
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Индикаторы
Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
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Smart Structure Buy Sell Signals
Carol Anthony Rodrigues
Индикаторы
Smart Structure Buy Sell Signals is a visual market structure indicator developed primarily for Gold (XAUUSD) intraday trading on MetaTrader 5. The indicator combines market structure, momentum, liquidity behaviour and supply-demand zones to identify potential Buy and Sell opportunities. It provides clear trading levels while keeping the final trading decision completely under the user’s control. This is a manual trading indicator. It does not open, modify or close real trades. Main Features • C
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Sashi Jena
28
Sashi Jena 2026.08.04 13:14 
 

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Carol Anthony Rodrigues
292
Ответ разработчика Carol Anthony Rodrigues 2026.08.04 13:48
Thank you very much for your valuable feedback! I’m delighted to hear that the indicator is helping you achieve good results. Please continue to follow proper risk management, and feel free to contact me if you need any assistance. Wishing you continued success!
dharmaprasadsahoo
24
dharmaprasadsahoo 2026.08.04 07:32 
 

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Carol Anthony Rodrigues
292
Ответ разработчика Carol Anthony Rodrigues 2026.08.04 13:48
Thank you very much for your valuable feedback! I’m delighted to hear that the indicator is helping you achieve good results. Please continue to follow proper risk management, and feel free to contact me if you need any assistance. Wishing you continued success!
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