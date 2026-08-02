Multi Timeframe Market Structure Signals
- 指标
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Carol Anthony RodriguesI am an independent trader and indicator developer from India, specializing in market structure, Smart Money Concepts and multi-timeframe analysis.
- 版本: 2.40
- 更新: 10 八月 2026
- 激活: 5
MULTI TIMEFRAME MARKET STRUCTURE SIGNALS
Trade market structure with institutional-style confluence — across Forex, Metals, Crypto and Indices.
Stop reacting to candles in isolation. Multi Timeframe Market Structure Signals reads M5 structure, M15 directional bias, and H1 context together — then flags only the setups where all three line up: sweep-and-reclaim, rejection, displacement, retest, and continuation. Every signal comes with a suggested Entry, two Stop Loss levels, two Take Profit targets, and a live status panel, so you always know exactly where you stand.
This is a signal-only indicator. It never opens, modifies, or closes trades — you stay in full control of every order.
Already using Smart Structure Buy Sell Signals? This is the multi-timeframe, multi-market upgrade — built for traders who want higher-timeframe confluence and full input control across any symbol, not just Gold.
WHY TRADERS CHOOSE THIS OVER A SINGLE-TIMEFRAME SIGNAL TOOL
- Three-timeframe confluence (M5/M15/H1) filters out low-quality setups before they reach your chart
- Break of Structure & Change of Character detection, built on confirmed swing points — not repainting noise
- Adaptive supply/demand zones + Premium/Discount calculation
- Liquidity sweep-and-reclaim and displacement-retest logic, not just basic S/R
- Dual SL and dual TP on every signal, so you can scale out or hold with a plan
- Fully adjustable — structure timeframe, bias timeframe, ATR filters, minimum risk-to-reward, confluence distance — tune it to your own strategy
- Works across metals, Forex, crypto, and indices — not locked to one instrument
HOW IT WORKS
The indicator establishes structure on your chosen base timeframe, checks M15 for directional bias, and overlays H1 as a higher-timeframe warning layer. A signal only fires once price reaches a relevant structural zone and shows real confluence — sweep, rejection, displacement, retest, or continuation — confirmed on a closed candle, not mid-bar noise.
All displayed Entry, SL, and TP levels are analytical references only — never sent to your broker as pending orders.
DEFAULT TIMEFRAME LOGIC
- M5: Primary market structure
- M15: Directional bias
- H1: Higher-timeframe context
- Chart timeframe: Closed-candle entry confirmation
Operating timeframes can be adjusted through the indicator inputs.
KEY INPUTS YOU CONTROL
- StructureTimeframe – Timeframe used for primary structure analysis
- BiasTimeframe – Timeframe used for the directional bias
- WarnTimeframe – Higher-timeframe context and warning layer
- FractalWing – Bars used to confirm swing points
- ATR_Period – ATR calculation period
- ATR_SL_Mult – ATR buffer applied beyond structure
- MinStopATR – Minimum stop-distance filter
- MinRiskReward – Minimum accepted risk-to-reward ratio
- SignalConfluenceATR – Maximum distance for structural confluence
- EnableHTFReversal – Enables higher-timeframe reversal setups
- EnableHTFContinuation – Enables continuation setups
- ShowAdaptiveZones – Displays adaptive supply and demand zones
- EnableAlerts – Enables terminal alerts
- EnablePushNotify – Enables MetaTrader push notifications
MARKETS AND USAGE
The indicator can be applied to metals, Forex, cryptocurrencies, indices, and other symbols available in MetaTrader 5. Because volatility, digits, and contract specifications differ between instruments and brokers, review and adjust the input settings for your selected symbol before use.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
All Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels shown are visual analytical references only. This indicator does not place, modify, or close trades — all execution and trade management remain entirely under the user's control.
Signals do not guarantee future market performance. Broker prices, spreads, execution conditions, and market volatility may affect actual trading results. Past structure and signal behaviour are not indicative of future results.
Test the indicator's settings using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demonstration account before applying them to live trading. Always use appropriate risk management and never risk capital you cannot afford to lose.
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