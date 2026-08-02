MULTI TIMEFRAME MARKET STRUCTURE SIGNALS

Trade market structure with institutional-style confluence — across Forex, Metals, Crypto and Indices.

Stop reacting to candles in isolation. Multi Timeframe Market Structure Signals reads M5 structure, M15 directional bias, and H1 context together — then flags only the setups where all three line up: sweep-and-reclaim, rejection, displacement, retest, and continuation. Every signal comes with a suggested Entry, two Stop Loss levels, two Take Profit targets, and a live status panel, so you always know exactly where you stand.

This is a signal-only indicator. It never opens, modifies, or closes trades — you stay in full control of every order.

Already using Smart Structure Buy Sell Signals? This is the multi-timeframe, multi-market upgrade — built for traders who want higher-timeframe confluence and full input control across any symbol, not just Gold.

WHY TRADERS CHOOSE THIS OVER A SINGLE-TIMEFRAME SIGNAL TOOL

Three-timeframe confluence (M5/M15/H1) filters out low-quality setups before they reach your chart

Break of Structure & Change of Character detection, built on confirmed swing points — not repainting noise

Adaptive supply/demand zones + Premium/Discount calculation

Liquidity sweep-and-reclaim and displacement-retest logic, not just basic S/R

Dual SL and dual TP on every signal, so you can scale out or hold with a plan

Fully adjustable — structure timeframe, bias timeframe, ATR filters, minimum risk-to-reward, confluence distance — tune it to your own strategy

Works across metals, Forex, crypto, and indices — not locked to one instrument

HOW IT WORKS

The indicator establishes structure on your chosen base timeframe, checks M15 for directional bias, and overlays H1 as a higher-timeframe warning layer. A signal only fires once price reaches a relevant structural zone and shows real confluence — sweep, rejection, displacement, retest, or continuation — confirmed on a closed candle, not mid-bar noise.

All displayed Entry, SL, and TP levels are analytical references only — never sent to your broker as pending orders.

DEFAULT TIMEFRAME LOGIC

M5: Primary market structure

M15: Directional bias

H1: Higher-timeframe context

Chart timeframe: Closed-candle entry confirmation

Operating timeframes can be adjusted through the indicator inputs.

KEY INPUTS YOU CONTROL

StructureTimeframe – Timeframe used for primary structure analysis

BiasTimeframe – Timeframe used for the directional bias

WarnTimeframe – Higher-timeframe context and warning layer

FractalWing – Bars used to confirm swing points

ATR_Period – ATR calculation period

ATR_SL_Mult – ATR buffer applied beyond structure

MinStopATR – Minimum stop-distance filter

MinRiskReward – Minimum accepted risk-to-reward ratio

SignalConfluenceATR – Maximum distance for structural confluence

EnableHTFReversal – Enables higher-timeframe reversal setups

EnableHTFContinuation – Enables continuation setups

ShowAdaptiveZones – Displays adaptive supply and demand zones

EnableAlerts – Enables terminal alerts

EnablePushNotify – Enables MetaTrader push notifications

MARKETS AND USAGE

The indicator can be applied to metals, Forex, cryptocurrencies, indices, and other symbols available in MetaTrader 5. Because volatility, digits, and contract specifications differ between instruments and brokers, review and adjust the input settings for your selected symbol before use.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

All Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels shown are visual analytical references only. This indicator does not place, modify, or close trades — all execution and trade management remain entirely under the user's control.

Signals do not guarantee future market performance. Broker prices, spreads, execution conditions, and market volatility may affect actual trading results. Past structure and signal behaviour are not indicative of future results.

Test the indicator's settings using the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demonstration account before applying them to live trading. Always use appropriate risk management and never risk capital you cannot afford to lose.