Omega Sense X Precious Metals

Overview

Omega Sense X is a professional trading indicator developed exclusively for Precious Metals (XAU, XAG, XPT, XPD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It utilizes an intelligent multi-factor analysis system to identify high-probability trading opportunities while filtering out weaker market conditions. This helps traders make more informed decisions without continuously monitoring the market.

Key Features

  • Clear Buy and Sell signals.

  • Smart filtering system to improve signal quality.

  • Automatic Entry Price calculation.

  • Automatic Stop Loss placement.

  • Five Take Profit targets (TP1–TP5).

  • Professional real-time trading dashboard.

  • Trend strength and market bias analysis.

  • Automatic lot size calculator based on risk percentage.

  • Candlestick pattern detection.

  • Trading session filter.

  • Customizable trading alerts.

  • Clean and user-friendly interface.

What the Indicator Displays

When a valid trading opportunity is detected, the indicator automatically displays:

  • Buy or Sell signal

  • Entry price

  • Stop Loss

  • Five Take Profit levels (TP1–TP5)

  • A real-time dashboard to help evaluate current market conditions.

Dashboard

The built-in dashboard provides valuable market information, including:

  • Bullish and bearish market strength

  • Current trend strength

  • Overall market bias

  • Active trading session

  • Technical market status for quick decision-making.

Risk Management

Omega Sense X includes built-in risk management tools that help traders by:

  • Automatically calculating lot size

  • Allowing customizable risk percentage

  • Automatically determining Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

Notes

  • This indicator is designed exclusively for Precious Metals (XAU, XAG, XPT, XPD) .

  • Compatible with MetaTrader 5 only.

  • Most settings can be customized to suit your trading style.


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Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Limitless MT5 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT5 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT5? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
Escalera Inteligente
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
Indicador en MQL5, recibe la información del precio SUAVIZADO, lo procesa anulando los picos inteligentemente, y el resultado lo envía al desarrollo de la escalera que iniciara y subirá o bajara según el peldaño o INTERVALO ingresado Ingreso PERIODO = 50 (variar segun uso) Ingreso MULTIPLICA AL PERIODO = 1 (variar segun uso) Segun la configuración la escalera puede pegarse o separarse de los precios,, Se aplica toda la linea de tiempo, y a todas las divisas, etc.  
Fibonacci Suavizado
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Indicators
Indicador en MQL5, que obtiene el promedio de 10 EMAS, que son alineadas según Fibonacci, obteniendo un promedio, que sera suavizado.  Se puede ingresar un numero desde 2 a N, que multiplica a los EMA-Fibonacci. Funciona en cualquier criptomoneda, etc. etc... pudiendo calcular el futuro segun la tendencia de las EMAS. Funciona excelentemente en tramos largos, determinando exactamente el mejor inicio/salida. El precio inicial por apertura sera por un periodo de tiempo, luego aumentará.
QuantXStocks Trading Range
Netlux Digital Kft.
Indicators
QuantXSTocks Trading Range Indicator for MT5: INSTRUCTIONS TO USE OUR INDICATOR:- User needs to take trade on Arrow or after an Arrow CandleStick, You can achieve up-to 35-125 pips target by this Indicator. Best Timeframes for Stocks and Indices are M30 and H1: AMAZON M30 (50 pips) TESLA M30 (50 pips) APPLE M30 (50 pips) ADOBE M30 (50 pips) NASDAQ100 H1 (125 pips) The above are the approximate amount of pips you can achieve by this Indicator, Green arrow appears to be buy arrow while the Red ar
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Omega Sense X Major Currencies
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Overview Omega Sense X   is a professional trading indicator developed exclusively for   Major Currencies (EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF)   on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It utilizes an intelligent multi-factor analysis system to identify high-probability trading opportunities while filtering out weaker market conditions. This helps traders make more informed decisions without continuously monitoring the market. Key Features Clear Buy and Sell signals. Smart filtering system to improve signa
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Overview Omega Sense X is a professional trading indicator developed exclusively for Bitcoin (BTC) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It utilizes an intelligent multi-factor analysis system to identify high-probability trading opportunities while filtering out weaker market conditions. This helps traders make more informed decisions without continuously monitoring the market. Key Features Clear Buy and Sell signals. Smart filtering system to improve signal quality. Automatic Entry Price calculation.
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