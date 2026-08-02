Omega Sense X Cryptocurrency

Overview

Omega Sense X is a professional trading indicator developed exclusively for Bitcoin (BTC) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It utilizes an intelligent multi-factor analysis system to identify high-probability trading opportunities while filtering out weaker market conditions. This helps traders make more informed decisions without continuously monitoring the market.

Key Features

  • Clear Buy and Sell signals.
  • Smart filtering system to improve signal quality.
  • Automatic Entry Price calculation.
  • Automatic Stop Loss placement.
  • Five Take Profit targets (TP1–TP5).
  • Professional real-time trading dashboard.
  • Trend strength and market bias analysis.
  • Automatic lot size calculator based on risk percentage.
  • Candlestick pattern detection.
  • Trading session filter.
  • Customizable trading alerts.
  • Clean and user-friendly interface.

What the Indicator Displays

When a valid trading opportunity is detected, the indicator automatically displays:

  • Buy or Sell signal
  • Entry price
  • Stop Loss
  • Five Take Profit levels (TP1–TP5)
  • A real-time dashboard to help evaluate current market conditions.

Dashboard

The built-in dashboard provides valuable market information, including:

  • Bullish and bearish market strength
  • Current trend strength
  • Overall market bias
  • Active trading session
  • Technical market status for quick decision-making.

Risk Management

Omega Sense X includes built-in risk management tools that help traders by:

  • Automatically calculating lot size
  • Allowing customizable risk percentage
  • Automatically determining Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

Notes

  • This indicator is designed exclusively for Bitcoin (BTC).
  • Compatible with MetaTrader 5 only.
  • Most settings can be customized to suit your trading style.

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Euro Escalper— Professionalnyi Institutsionalnyi Indikator Skalpinga Euro Escalper — eto vysokoproizvoditelnyi torgovyi indikator, razrabotannyi dlya treiderov, trebuyushchikh institutsionalnoi tochnosti v kazhdoi tochke vkhoda. Rabotaet s Sinteticheskimi Indeksami (Deriv), Forex i lyubym aktivom, dostupnym v MetaTrader 5. Sochetaet zony likvidnosti na osnove Fibonachchi, vstroennyi dvigatel SuperTrend i professionalnuyu panel monitoringa v realnom vremeni. Klyuchevye Preimushchestva Bez Perisov
CGE Trading Suite
Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Institutional-Grade Analytics for MT5 The full analytical edge of a professional trading desk, built into your MT5 chart. CGE Trading Suite is an indicator system of 20 integrated modules covering market structure, timing, momentum, volume and capital flow, combined into a single chart-based workspace. Why CGE Trading Suite? The suite empowers traders with structure, confidence, and consistent performance across all markets and time frames. Hover over any signal or tool on the chart to instant
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Индикаторы
Робот с видео приложен во вкладке "Обсуждение" , он работает одним ордером и только по сигналам для оценки эффективности индикатора. Pan PrizMA CD Phase является опцией, построенной на базе индикатора Pan PrizMA . Подробнее . Усреднение полиномом второй-четвертой степени повышает гладкость линий, добавляет инерцию и соответственно ритмичность. Экстраполяция функцией синусоиды около константы позволяет регулировать запаздывание или опережение. Значение фазы - параметра состояния волны (близко по
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
Индикаторы
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO - это больше, чем простой измеритель силы. Вместо того, чтобы ограничивать расчет ценой, его значения могут быть основаны на любом из 19 встроенных режимов измерения силы + 9 таймфреймов. С FFx USM вы сможете задавать любой период для любой комбинации таймфреймов. Например, вы можете установить панель на последние 10 свечей на M15-H1-H4… Полная гибкость! Простая интерпретация... Это дает отличное представление о том, какие валюты слабые и сильные, поэтому вы смож
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Universal MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус выбранного индикатора на каждом из них. 9 индикаторов (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Каждый из них можно несколько раз применять на одном графике с различными настройками. Простая интерпретация. Сделки на покупку подтверждаются, когда большинство таймфреймов показывается зеленым цветом. А сделки на продажу подтверждаются, когда большинство таймфреймов пока
FFx Watcher Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
FFx Watcher PRO - панель для отображения на одном графике текущего направления стандартных индикаторов (до 15 одновременно) на нескольких таймфреймах (до 21). Панель работает в двух режимах: Режим Watcher: Мульти-индикаторный Пользователь может выбрать до 15 индикаторов для отображения Пользователь может выбрать до 21 таймфрейма для отображения Режим Watcher: Мультивалютный Пользователь может выбрать любое количество символов Пользователь может выбрать до 21 таймфрейма для отображения В этом реж
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Patterns Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, по уровням TP 1, TP 2 и SL на основе любого из выбранных паттернов (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Предлагаются следующие варианты: Для работы с несколькими парами можно запускать несколько экземпляров индикатора на одном графике. Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после пробоя для входа в рынок 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по м
FFx Basket Scanner MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Версия для MetaTrader 4 доступна здесь : https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner ищет до пяти индикаторов среди 16 доступных на всех парах и таймфреймах. Таким образом вы можете ясно увидеть торговли по каким валютам следует избегать, а на каких сосредоточить внимание. Когда валюта переходит в экстремальную зону (например, 20/80%), вы можете торговать всей корзиной с большей уверенностью. Другая область применения индикатора – определение сильных и слабых валют для поиск
FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Версия для MetaTrader 4 доступна здесь: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO - это полный набор инструментов для построения уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Поддержка и сопротивление - самые используемые уровни во всех видах торговли. Их можно использовать для поиска разворотов тренда, установки уровней тейк-профита и стоп-лосса и т.д. Индикатор можно полностью настроить непосредственно с графика Выбор из 4 периодов для расчетов: 4-часовой, дневной, недельный и
ClassicSBA
Umri Azkia Zulkarnaen
Индикаторы
this indicator very simple and easy if you understand and agree with setup and rule basic teknical sba you can cek in link : please cek my youtube channel for detail chanel : an for detail info  contact me  basicly setup buy (long) for this indicator is Magenta- blue and green candle or magenta - green  and green candlestik and for setup sell (short) is Black - yellow - and red candle or black - red  and red candlestik
Pendiente de Precio
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Индикаторы
Indicador en base a la pendiente de la linea de precio, dibuja una línea de color cuando sube a base de los precios que previamente has sido procesados o linealizados, y cuando baja la pendiente la linea linealizada toma otro color. En este caso se a considerado 6 lineas de diferentes procesos desde pendientes largas hacia las cortas, observándose que cuando coincidan las pendientes se produce un máximo o mínimo, lo que a simple vista nos permitirá hacer una COMPRA O VENTA.
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Индикаторы
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Fibonacci Multiple 12
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Индикаторы
Fibonacci Múltiple 12, utiliza la serie fibonacci plasmado en el indicador fibonacci, aumentadolo 12 veces según su secuencia. El indicador fibonacci normalmente muestra una vez, el presente indicador se mostrara 12 veces empezando el numero que le indique siguiendo la secuencia. Se puede utilizar para ver la tendencia en periodos cortos y largos, de minutos a meses, solo aumentado el numero MULTIPLICA.
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
Индикаторы
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
Linea Horizontal Inteligente
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Индикаторы
En base a cálculos matemáticos de determino una linea Horizontal que cruza a todas las señales de trading, mostrando los máximos y mínimos. La linea horizontal parte en dos las subidas y bajadas de las señales de trading, de tan manera que es fácil identificar los máximos y mínimos, y es inteligente por que es sensible a las subidas y bajadas, afín de no quedarse en un solo lado por siempre, trabaja excelentemente con otros indicadores suavizadores ya que les garantiza que en un intervalo de tie
Spike Detector
Tete Adate Adjete
Индикаторы
этот индикатор является индикатором детектора спайков, он специально разработан для обмена на Boom 1000, Boom 500, Crash 1000 и Crash 500 Мы рекомендуем использовать его только для индексов Deriv Boom и Crash. Его настройки интуитивно понятны, знакомы, просты в использовании имеет функции уведомления; звуковые уведомления и push-уведомления. этот инструмент прост в использовании, прост в обращении Это обновление основано на разных стратегиях для шипов.
Limitless MT5
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Limitless MT5  - это универсальный индикатор который подойдет каждому как начинающему так и опытному трейдеру работает на всех валютных парах криптовалютах сыре акциях Limitless MT5 - уже настроен и не требует дополнительной настройки   А теперь главное Почему  Limitless MT5 ? 1 полное отсутствие перерисовки  2 два года тестирования лучшими специалистами в трейдинге 3 точность правильных сигналов превышает 80% 4 хорошо показал себя в торговле во время выхода новостей Правила торговли  1 сигнал н
Escalera Inteligente
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Индикаторы
Indicador en MQL5, recibe la información del precio SUAVIZADO, lo procesa anulando los picos inteligentemente, y el resultado lo envía al desarrollo de la escalera que iniciara y subirá o bajara según el peldaño o INTERVALO ingresado Ingreso PERIODO = 50 (variar segun uso) Ingreso MULTIPLICA AL PERIODO = 1 (variar segun uso) Segun la configuración la escalera puede pegarse o separarse de los precios,, Se aplica toda la linea de tiempo, y a todas las divisas, etc.  
Fibonacci Suavizado
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Индикаторы
Indicador en MQL5, que obtiene el promedio de 10 EMAS, que son alineadas según Fibonacci, obteniendo un promedio, que sera suavizado.  Se puede ingresar un numero desde 2 a N, que multiplica a los EMA-Fibonacci. Funciona en cualquier criptomoneda, etc. etc... pudiendo calcular el futuro segun la tendencia de las EMAS. Funciona excelentemente en tramos largos, determinando exactamente el mejor inicio/salida. El precio inicial por apertura sera por un periodo de tiempo, luego aumentará.
Другие продукты этого автора
Omega Sens X PRO
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Индикаторы
Overview Omega Sense X is a professional trading indicator for MetaTrader 5 . It utilizes an intelligent multi-factor analysis system to help identify trading opportunities and filter out weaker market conditions, helping traders make more informed decisions without the need to constantly monitor the market. Key Features Clear Buy and Sell signals. Smart filtering system to improve signal quality. Automatic Entry Price calculation. Automatic Stop Loss placement. Five Take Profit targets (TP1–TP5
FREE
Zigzag Price Arrows 1
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Утилиты
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator   is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: •   Directional arrows:   Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. •   Price labels:   Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. •   Improved visual c
Day Week Levels
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Утилиты
Advanced Daily & Weekly Levels Advanced Weekly Levels   is a professional indicator for the   MetaTrader 5   platform that draws the most important   weekly and daily price levels   directly on the chart, helping traders accurately identify strong   support and resistance zones . The indicator displays the following levels:   PWH (Previous Week High) The highest price recorded during the previous week.   PWL (Previous Week Low) The lowest price recorded during the previous week.   Las
Macd Pro Alpha Candles
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Индикаторы
MACD Alpha Candles – Advanced MACD Visualization Using OHLC Candlestick Format MACD Alpha Candles is an advanced indicator that reconstructs the traditional MACD in an innovative way by transforming MACD movement into dynamic OHLC candlesticks or a MACD 2 Line display in a separate window, giving traders a deeper view of momentum behavior and market direction. The indicator calculates MACD using the difference of moving averages applied to Open, High, Low, and Close prices , not only the closing
Omega Sense X Precious Metals
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Индикаторы
Overview Omega Sense X   is a professional trading indicator developed exclusively for   Precious Metals (XAU, XAG, XPT, XPD)   on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It utilizes an intelligent multi-factor analysis system to identify high-probability trading opportunities while filtering out weaker market conditions. This helps traders make more informed decisions without continuously monitoring the market. Key Features Clear Buy and Sell signals. Smart filtering system to improve signal quality. Autom
Omega Sense X Major Currencies
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Индикаторы
Overview Omega Sense X   is a professional trading indicator developed exclusively for   Major Currencies (EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF)   on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It utilizes an intelligent multi-factor analysis system to identify high-probability trading opportunities while filtering out weaker market conditions. This helps traders make more informed decisions without continuously monitoring the market. Key Features Clear Buy and Sell signals. Smart filtering system to improve signa
Gold Power GP
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Индикаторы
Gold Power G.P — Read Gold Price Action with Clarity Gold Power G.P is a specialized indicator designed exclusively for XAU (Gold) , providing a clear and dynamic visual representation of market movement and helping you understand changes in momentum and price behavior without overwhelming your chart with unnecessary complexity. The indicator displays market movement in a dedicated window with an intuitive visual presentation, allowing you to choose the display style that best suits your analys
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