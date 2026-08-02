Omega Sense X Precious Metals

Overview

Omega Sense X is a professional trading indicator developed exclusively for Precious Metals (XAU, XAG, XPT, XPD) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It utilizes an intelligent multi-factor analysis system to identify high-probability trading opportunities while filtering out weaker market conditions. This helps traders make more informed decisions without continuously monitoring the market.

Key Features

  • Clear Buy and Sell signals.

  • Smart filtering system to improve signal quality.

  • Automatic Entry Price calculation.

  • Automatic Stop Loss placement.

  • Five Take Profit targets (TP1–TP5).

  • Professional real-time trading dashboard.

  • Trend strength and market bias analysis.

  • Automatic lot size calculator based on risk percentage.

  • Candlestick pattern detection.

  • Trading session filter.

  • Customizable trading alerts.

  • Clean and user-friendly interface.

What the Indicator Displays

When a valid trading opportunity is detected, the indicator automatically displays:

  • Buy or Sell signal

  • Entry price

  • Stop Loss

  • Five Take Profit levels (TP1–TP5)

  • A real-time dashboard to help evaluate current market conditions.

Dashboard

The built-in dashboard provides valuable market information, including:

  • Bullish and bearish market strength

  • Current trend strength

  • Overall market bias

  • Active trading session

  • Technical market status for quick decision-making.

Risk Management

Omega Sense X includes built-in risk management tools that help traders by:

  • Automatically calculating lot size

  • Allowing customizable risk percentage

  • Automatically determining Stop Loss and Take Profit levels.

Notes

  • This indicator is designed exclusively for Precious Metals (XAU, XAG, XPT, XPD) .

  • Compatible with MetaTrader 5 only.

  • Most settings can be customized to suit your trading style.


Рекомендуем также
Saiko Indicator System
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
Индикаторы
SAIKO — Интеллектуальный индикатор покупки и продажи SAIKO — это современный интеллектуальный торговый индикатор, разработанный для комплексного анализа рынка. Индикатор объединяет несколько методов технического анализа в единую систему. Он одновременно анализирует тренд, импульс, ликвидность, скользящие средние и структуру цены, формируя качественные торговые сигналы. Возможности • Анализ тренда • Анализ импульса • Мониторинг ликвидности • Анализ скользящих средних • Фильтрация ложных сигналов
Omega Sense X Cryptocurrency
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Индикаторы
Overview Omega Sense X is a professional trading indicator developed exclusively for Bitcoin (BTC) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It utilizes an intelligent multi-factor analysis system to identify high-probability trading opportunities while filtering out weaker market conditions. This helps traders make more informed decisions without continuously monitoring the market. Key Features Clear Buy and Sell signals. Smart filtering system to improve signal quality. Automatic Entry Price calculation.
Goodx goodtrade smart fastcopy system
Fei Zeng
Индикаторы
Based on the trading model/strategy/system of gold double-position hedging and arbitrage launched by Goodtrade Brokers, problems encountered in daily operations: 1. Account B immediately places an order immediately following account A. 2: After account A places an order, account B will automatically copy the stop loss and take profit. 3: Account A closes the position of Account B and closes the position at the same time. 4: When account B closes the position, account A also closes the position.
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
Эксперты
Инструментарий для заработка и исследований. Техническая часть советника построена полностью на движке  Trading engine 4.010 , написанного господином Карпутовым , который любезно предоставляет доступ к своим работам. В основе ядра  торговых сигналов и стратегии лежит авторский алгоритм формирования паттернов прогнозирования цены. Применим к любому инструменту! Дополнен системой управления на основе МА "Девятихвостый Лис" , актуализации и подстройки сигнала максимально точно под рынок, инструм
Darwin Assistant
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Представляем революционный индикатор MT5, DARWIN Assistant   - ваши врата в мир успешной торговли! Разработанный с точностью и опытом, DARWIN Assistant   работает по специальной стратегии, которая использует мощь передовых технических индикаторов - RSI, Stochastics, CCI и Trends - на всех временных интервалах. Приготовьтесь к экстраординарному торговому опыту, поскольку этот передовой индикатор предлагает вам самые точные сигналы для входа, позволяя вам ориентироваться на рынках с непревзойденн
The Scalper by Profectus AI
New Capital B.V.
Эксперты
Discover our groundbreaking scalping trading bot designed for small trading accounts. This bot utilizes a simple fractal breakout strategy, executing fast trades based on local highs and lows. Key Features: Trading System: Utilizes fractals for entry points in both long and short positions. Settings Explained: Detailed inputs including timeframes, risk management, and ATR-based stop-loss and take-profit levels. Optimal Trading Times: Best used with pairs like EUR/USD or USD/JPY during liquid ma
Win43 Scalper
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Эксперты
O novo s43 Scalper para Mini-Índice (WIN-IND) faz operações de curto prazo no timeframe 1min buscando pequenas variações do mercado, utiliza nova tecnologia de trade, os resultados no intraday são íncríveis, confira:      Após a instalação adicione no gráfico dos instrumentos win para visualizar os resultados no backteste. Recomendamos o timeframe de 1min.
Trade Extender
Loncey Duwarkah
5 (1)
Эксперты
Autonomously executes trades, overseeing the entire process from initiation to completion.  Free support via chat, email and remote assistance Originally built for XAUUSD (Gold). Settings changes for other symbols Powerful rules management Enhanced positioning features Risk Management / Dynamic lot sizing Quick Setup Symbols : XAUUSD Investment for all: Our trading bot is crafted to serve traders of all investment levels, ensuring accessibility to the forex market even for those with limited fu
Universal Strategy EA MT5
Jerome Tommy Bodden
Эксперты
Universal Strategy EA - Multi-Timeframe Multi indicator filtering system A sophisticated automated trading system that combines multi-timeframe MACD analysis along with multiple indicators that can be set to true or false with advanced pattern recognition and comprehensive risk management. This EA operates as a standalone system with built-in signal detection, requiring no external indicators.  All indicators can be a combination of filtering system with adjustable timeframes to filter from inc
Advanced Scalper MT5
Profalgo Limited
3.47 (17)
Эксперты
БОЛЕЕ 4 ГОДА РЕЗУЛЬТАТОВ РЕАЛЬНОЙ ТОРГОВЛИ УЖЕ     ->    https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/413850 НОВОЕ ПРОМО: Доступно всего несколько экземпляров по цене 349$. Следующая цена: 449$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно! Обязательно ознакомьтесь с нашим «   комбо-пакетом Ultimate EA   » в нашем   промо-блоге.   !!   ПРОЧИТАЙТЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО УСТАНОВКЕ ПЕРЕД ЗАПУСКОМ EA!!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/705899 Другие живые результаты   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
Quant Ladder Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
Эксперты
Ladder Quant EA - Multi-Session Expert Advisor The Ladder Quant EA is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to optimize forex trading across major market sessions. It integrates multiple strategies, including breakout, reversal, and range-bound trading, into a robust system. Tailored for major currency pairs, it combines sophisticated risk management with customizable settings. Professional Multi-Session Forex Trading Robot Version:   1.06 - Enhanced Edition Category:   Expert A
FREE
Ultra short Second level Tick Candlestick Chart
Chuan Yu Qiu
Индикаторы
The Second-Level Tick Candlestick Generator is a professional-grade MT5 indicator tool specifically designed for high-frequency trading and short-term scalping. It can convert raw tick data into highly customizable second-level candlestick charts in real-time, helping traders accurately capture micro-market fluctuations and optimize entry and exit timing. This tool provides clear chart displays, allowing you to more intuitively identify price action patterns and improve trading decision efficien
Digital Price Architecture Gold
Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed Altayeb Ahmed
Индикаторы
Digital Price Architecture Gold (DPA Gold) The Science of Institutional Price Geometry DPA Gold is not just an indicator; it is a high-end Proprietary Trading Engine designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). Built upon the advanced principles of Digital Root Mathematics and Geometric Price Projections , it decodes the market's hidden structure to reveal the "Master Blueprint" of institutional price movement. When you invest in DPA Gold , you are acquiring a sophisticated digital architecture used
APEX Multi Market Scanner and Analyzer
Mario El Kallab
Индикаторы
Многорыночный, многовременной сканер, который оценивает тренд, местоположение и импульс в единый торговый рейтинг (от 0 до 100) — с адаптивным определением режима и встроенными фильтрами шума. Сканирует 10 символов одновременно на Форексе, криптовалютах, индексах, металлах и нефти. Полное описание APEX Multi-Market Scanner — перестаньте перелистывать графики. Смотрите весь рынок сразу. APEX — это профессиональная панель мониторинга, которая сканирует до 10 символов одновременно — основные/вт
Institutional FX Cross Rate Heatmap
Azeez Abdul Jimoh
Индикаторы
Institutional FX Cross Rate Heatmap Stop trading one pair blindly. Start reading the full currency market with structure, speed, and clarity. The Institutional FX Cross Rate Heatmap with Currency Strength Ranking is a professional MetaTrader 5 dashboard indicator designed to help forex traders instantly identify which currencies are gaining strength, which currencies are weakening, and which cross pairs deserve attention. Instead of jumping from chart to chart, this indicator gives you a comple
AlphaSeekingBull5
Thendo Evans Sithagu
Индикаторы
Introducing the Ultimate Trend-Following Indicator: Precision Signals at Your Fingertips In a market saturated with "black-box" systems and cluttered, confusing charts, clarity is the ultimate advantage. Alpha Seeking Bull strips away the noise, distilling complex market analysis into a single, high-fidelity visual cue. Whether you are a seasoned day trader or just starting your journey, this indicator is engineered to provide the confidence you need to execute trades with surgical precision. Th
Nexus Breakout PRO
Youssef Esseghaiar
Индикаторы
Title Nexus Breakout PRO AI Elite – Institutional Smart Entry Engine One‑Liner Trade like a quant – AI‑driven breakout detection, smart entry modes, and institutional‑grade scoring in one package. Full Description   Nexus Breakout PRO AI v6.2 Elite   is not just another breakout indicator – it’s a   complete trading decision engine   built for serious traders who demand precision, confluence, and real intelligence behind every signal. What Makes It “Elite”? This indicator fuses  
Neoarjo fair value gaps dont lie theory
Phemelo Neo Malele
Индикаторы
Уникальные и эффективные концепции этого индикатора основаны на теории разрывов справедливой стоимости (FAIR VALUE GAPS), разработанной и созданной Арджо, одним из лучших наставников. Я же добавил к объяснениям аспекты разработки. Серия видеороликов будет включать оригинальные ссылки на YouTube для полного и исчерпывающего объяснения, а также скриншоты работающей системы MT4/MT5. Все опубликованные системы будут доступны отдельно для MT4 и MT5, чтобы соответствовать всем платформам и запросам п
Inferno Storm AI V252DTPro Hybrid MT5
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.52A [Subtitle: 7-Layer Quant Engine | Nested SMC Matrix | Dual-MTF Confluence] Introduction: The Masterpiece Upgrade Welcome to the absolute pinnacle of algorithmic intelligence. Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.52A is the culmination of our "Deep Think" cognitive framework. It does not just execute trades; it evaluates the market with the precision of an elite Institutional Quant. By fusing a brutal, micros
Arrow Micro Scalper MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Arrow Micro Scalper - индикатор предназначенный для скальпинга и краткосрочного трейдинга, интегрируется к любому графику и финансовому инструменту(Валюты, крипта, акции, металлы). В своей работе использует волновой анализ и фильтр трендового направления. Рекомендуется использовать на Тайм-фреймах от M1 до H4. Как работать с индикатором. Индикатор содержит 2 внешних параметра для изменения настроек, остальные уже настроены по умолчанию. Большие стрелки означают о смене направлений тренда,  син
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Эксперты
Эксперт  Автоматическая и ручная торговля. Готовая торговая система на основе  волн Эллиотта и уровней Фибоначчи . Просто и доступно. Отображение разметки волн Эллиотта (основной или альтернативный вариант) на графике. Построение горизонтальных уровней, линий поддержек и сопротивления, канала. Наложение уровней Фибоначчи на волны 1, 3, 5, A Система алертов (на экран, E-Mail, Push уведомления).    визуальная панель для открытия ордеров при ручной торговле. визуальная панель для настройки автомати
Dashboard ichimoku trend signal
Francesco Cubello
Индикаторы
Advanced Analysis – Total Visual Clarity The Ichimoku Dashboard features three powerful dashboards to deliver precise trading signals based on a proven methodology. The color-coded panel design allows users to instantly identify the status of each monitored financial instrument at a glance. The combined table of the "Ichimoku Dashboard" for MetaTrader 5 is a key component that integrates and synthesizes trading signals generated by the indicators, providing a clear and immediate overview to su
TradeForge AlphaGain AI
Akshay Chunilal Patil
Эксперты
AlphaGain AI – Элитная точность в трейдинге с ИИ AlphaGain AI — мощный экспертный советник (EA) для MetaTrader 5, усиленный искусственным интеллектом и глубоким анализом исторических данных. Предназначен для трейдеров, которые стремятся стабильно получать прибыль, используя машинное обучение и адаптивную логику, подстраивающуюся под рыночные условия. Ключевые особенности: AI‑ядро: на основе свечных форм, зон волатильности и тренд‑логики. Тренирован на более чем 10 летах данных. Умная ст
Horizontal Ray Tool for MT5
Tando Jobela
Индикаторы
The Horizontal Ray Tool is a lightweight, professional charting utility designed to streamline support and resistance mapping on MetaTrader 5. It brings rapid, one-click horizontal level placement directly to your live chart, eliminating the workspace clutter associated with infinite horizontal lines or manually drawn trendlines. Key Features: Interactive On-Screen Button: Spawns a clean, responsive "DRAW RAY" button docked directly on your chart canvas. A single click drops an independent hor
FREE
Perfect Trade Indicator Pro Ultra
Roman Protsak
Индикаторы
Perfect Trade Indicator PRO ULTRA for MT5 Perfect Trade Indicator PRO ULTRA — это многофункциональный аналитический индикатор для MetaTrader 5, созданный для трейдеров, которые работают с XAUUSD (Gold) и хотят видеть на графике не просто стрелки, а полноценную торговую картину. Индикатор предназначен для работы в стиле smart scalping / intraday trading на таймфреймах M15 и M30. Он объединяет несколько аналитических блоков в единый механизм и помогает находить более качественные торговые сет
PurePattern Engine
Thibauld Charles Ghislain Robin
Индикаторы
Full Source Code available here : buymeacoffee.com/omegatradinghub/e/529666 PurePattern Engine: The Advanced Quantitative Scanner While retail traders base their execution on generic, unverified charting patterns, quants rely on one thing: Statistical Probabilities over massive datasets (no black box, only "if => then" conditions). PurePattern Engine   bridges this exact gap for MetaTrader 5. Built as an elite, non-repainting quantitative analysis indicator, the Engine deploys a colossal libr
FREE
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.88 (16)
Эксперты
Bober Real MT5 — полностью автоматический советник для торговли на рынке Forex. Робот создан в 2014 году и за этот период сделал множество прибыльных сделок, показав более 7000% прироста депозита на моем личном счете. Было выпущено много обновлений, но версия 2019 года считается самой стабильной и прибыльной. Робот можно запускать на любых инструментах, но лучшие результаты достигаются на EURGBP , GBPUSD , таймфрейм M5 . Робот не покажет хорошие результаты в тестере или на реальном счете, если
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Индикаторы
RBreaker Gold Indicators — это краткосрочная внутридневная торговая стратегия для фьючерсов на золото, которая сочетает в себе два подхода: трендовое следование и внутридневные развороты. Она позволяет не только получать прибыль при трендовом движении, но и своевременно фиксировать прибыль при развороте рынка, открывая позиции в новом направлении. Данная стратегия на протяжении 15 лет подряд входила в десятку самых прибыльных торговых стратегий по версии американского журнала Futures Truth. Она
FFx Basket Scanner MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Версия для MetaTrader 4 доступна здесь : https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner ищет до пяти индикаторов среди 16 доступных на всех парах и таймфреймах. Таким образом вы можете ясно увидеть торговли по каким валютам следует избегать, а на каких сосредоточить внимание. Когда валюта переходит в экстремальную зону (например, 20/80%), вы можете торговать всей корзиной с большей уверенностью. Другая область применения индикатора – определение сильных и слабых валют для поиск
С этим продуктом покупают
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Индикаторы
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
SmartScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
ScalpPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Индикаторы
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
MERAVITH SCANNER — это профессиональный индикатор финансовых рынков для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет несколько аналитических инструментов в единую интегрированную систему. Он выполняет все расчёты автоматически, используя собственную методологию средневзвешенной цены по объёму (VWAP), полностью исключая субъективную интерпретацию. Индикатор работает на всех классах активов (Forex, акции, индексы, товары, криптовалюты) и на всех таймфреймах от M1 до Monthly. Базовый принцип заключается в том,
Euro Escalper
Cristofher Robles
Индикаторы
Euro Escalper— Professionalnyi Institutsionalnyi Indikator Skalpinga Euro Escalper — eto vysokoproizvoditelnyi torgovyi indikator, razrabotannyi dlya treiderov, trebuyushchikh institutsionalnoi tochnosti v kazhdoi tochke vkhoda. Rabotaet s Sinteticheskimi Indeksami (Deriv), Forex i lyubym aktivom, dostupnym v MetaTrader 5. Sochetaet zony likvidnosti na osnove Fibonachchi, vstroennyi dvigatel SuperTrend i professionalnuyu panel monitoringa v realnom vremeni. Klyuchevye Preimushchestva Bez Perisov
CGE Trading Suite
Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Institutional-Grade Analytics for MT5 The full analytical edge of a professional trading desk, built into your MT5 chart. CGE Trading Suite is an indicator system of 20 integrated modules covering market structure, timing, momentum, volume and capital flow, combined into a single chart-based workspace. Why CGE Trading Suite? The suite empowers traders with structure, confidence, and consistent performance across all markets and time frames. Hover over any signal or tool on the chart to instant
Pan PrizMA CD Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
Индикаторы
Робот с видео приложен во вкладке "Обсуждение" , он работает одним ордером и только по сигналам для оценки эффективности индикатора. Pan PrizMA CD Phase является опцией, построенной на базе индикатора Pan PrizMA . Подробнее . Усреднение полиномом второй-четвертой степени повышает гладкость линий, добавляет инерцию и соответственно ритмичность. Экстраполяция функцией синусоиды около константы позволяет регулировать запаздывание или опережение. Значение фазы - параметра состояния волны (близко по
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
Индикаторы
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO - это больше, чем простой измеритель силы. Вместо того, чтобы ограничивать расчет ценой, его значения могут быть основаны на любом из 19 встроенных режимов измерения силы + 9 таймфреймов. С FFx USM вы сможете задавать любой период для любой комбинации таймфреймов. Например, вы можете установить панель на последние 10 свечей на M15-H1-H4… Полная гибкость! Простая интерпретация... Это дает отличное представление о том, какие валюты слабые и сильные, поэтому вы смож
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Universal MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус выбранного индикатора на каждом из них. 9 индикаторов (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Каждый из них можно несколько раз применять на одном графике с различными настройками. Простая интерпретация. Сделки на покупку подтверждаются, когда большинство таймфреймов показывается зеленым цветом. А сделки на продажу подтверждаются, когда большинство таймфреймов пока
FFx Watcher Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
FFx Watcher PRO - панель для отображения на одном графике текущего направления стандартных индикаторов (до 15 одновременно) на нескольких таймфреймах (до 21). Панель работает в двух режимах: Режим Watcher: Мульти-индикаторный Пользователь может выбрать до 15 индикаторов для отображения Пользователь может выбрать до 21 таймфрейма для отображения Режим Watcher: Мультивалютный Пользователь может выбрать любое количество символов Пользователь может выбрать до 21 таймфрейма для отображения В этом реж
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Patterns Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, по уровням TP 1, TP 2 и SL на основе любого из выбранных паттернов (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Предлагаются следующие варианты: Для работы с несколькими парами можно запускать несколько экземпляров индикатора на одном графике. Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после пробоя для входа в рынок 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по м
FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Версия для MetaTrader 4 доступна здесь: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO - это полный набор инструментов для построения уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Поддержка и сопротивление - самые используемые уровни во всех видах торговли. Их можно использовать для поиска разворотов тренда, установки уровней тейк-профита и стоп-лосса и т.д. Индикатор можно полностью настроить непосредственно с графика Выбор из 4 периодов для расчетов: 4-часовой, дневной, недельный и
ClassicSBA
Umri Azkia Zulkarnaen
Индикаторы
this indicator very simple and easy if you understand and agree with setup and rule basic teknical sba you can cek in link : please cek my youtube channel for detail chanel : an for detail info  contact me  basicly setup buy (long) for this indicator is Magenta- blue and green candle or magenta - green  and green candlestik and for setup sell (short) is Black - yellow - and red candle or black - red  and red candlestik
Pendiente de Precio
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Индикаторы
Indicador en base a la pendiente de la linea de precio, dibuja una línea de color cuando sube a base de los precios que previamente has sido procesados o linealizados, y cuando baja la pendiente la linea linealizada toma otro color. En este caso se a considerado 6 lineas de diferentes procesos desde pendientes largas hacia las cortas, observándose que cuando coincidan las pendientes se produce un máximo o mínimo, lo que a simple vista nos permitirá hacer una COMPRA O VENTA.
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Индикаторы
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Fibonacci Multiple 12
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Индикаторы
Fibonacci Múltiple 12, utiliza la serie fibonacci plasmado en el indicador fibonacci, aumentadolo 12 veces según su secuencia. El indicador fibonacci normalmente muestra una vez, el presente indicador se mostrara 12 veces empezando el numero que le indique siguiendo la secuencia. Se puede utilizar para ver la tendencia en periodos cortos y largos, de minutos a meses, solo aumentado el numero MULTIPLICA.
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
Индикаторы
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
Linea Horizontal Inteligente
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Индикаторы
En base a cálculos matemáticos de determino una linea Horizontal que cruza a todas las señales de trading, mostrando los máximos y mínimos. La linea horizontal parte en dos las subidas y bajadas de las señales de trading, de tan manera que es fácil identificar los máximos y mínimos, y es inteligente por que es sensible a las subidas y bajadas, afín de no quedarse en un solo lado por siempre, trabaja excelentemente con otros indicadores suavizadores ya que les garantiza que en un intervalo de tie
Spike Detector
Tete Adate Adjete
Индикаторы
этот индикатор является индикатором детектора спайков, он специально разработан для обмена на Boom 1000, Boom 500, Crash 1000 и Crash 500 Мы рекомендуем использовать его только для индексов Deriv Boom и Crash. Его настройки интуитивно понятны, знакомы, просты в использовании имеет функции уведомления; звуковые уведомления и push-уведомления. этот инструмент прост в использовании, прост в обращении Это обновление основано на разных стратегиях для шипов.
Limitless MT5
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Limitless MT5  - это универсальный индикатор который подойдет каждому как начинающему так и опытному трейдеру работает на всех валютных парах криптовалютах сыре акциях Limitless MT5 - уже настроен и не требует дополнительной настройки   А теперь главное Почему  Limitless MT5 ? 1 полное отсутствие перерисовки  2 два года тестирования лучшими специалистами в трейдинге 3 точность правильных сигналов превышает 80% 4 хорошо показал себя в торговле во время выхода новостей Правила торговли  1 сигнал н
Escalera Inteligente
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Индикаторы
Indicador en MQL5, recibe la información del precio SUAVIZADO, lo procesa anulando los picos inteligentemente, y el resultado lo envía al desarrollo de la escalera que iniciara y subirá o bajara según el peldaño o INTERVALO ingresado Ingreso PERIODO = 50 (variar segun uso) Ingreso MULTIPLICA AL PERIODO = 1 (variar segun uso) Segun la configuración la escalera puede pegarse o separarse de los precios,, Se aplica toda la linea de tiempo, y a todas las divisas, etc.  
Fibonacci Suavizado
Cesar Juan Flores Navarro
Индикаторы
Indicador en MQL5, que obtiene el promedio de 10 EMAS, que son alineadas según Fibonacci, obteniendo un promedio, que sera suavizado.  Se puede ingresar un numero desde 2 a N, que multiplica a los EMA-Fibonacci. Funciona en cualquier criptomoneda, etc. etc... pudiendo calcular el futuro segun la tendencia de las EMAS. Funciona excelentemente en tramos largos, determinando exactamente el mejor inicio/salida. El precio inicial por apertura sera por un periodo de tiempo, luego aumentará.
QuantXStocks Trading Range
Netlux Digital Kft.
Индикаторы
QuantXSTocks Trading Range Indicator for MT5: INSTRUCTIONS TO USE OUR INDICATOR:- User needs to take trade on Arrow or after an Arrow CandleStick, You can achieve up-to 35-125 pips target by this Indicator. Best Timeframes for Stocks and Indices are M30 and H1: AMAZON M30 (50 pips) TESLA M30 (50 pips) APPLE M30 (50 pips) ADOBE M30 (50 pips) NASDAQ100 H1 (125 pips) The above are the approximate amount of pips you can achieve by this Indicator, Green arrow appears to be buy arrow while the Red ar
Другие продукты этого автора
Omega Sens X PRO
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Индикаторы
Overview Omega Sense X is a professional trading indicator for MetaTrader 5 . It utilizes an intelligent multi-factor analysis system to help identify trading opportunities and filter out weaker market conditions, helping traders make more informed decisions without the need to constantly monitor the market. Key Features Clear Buy and Sell signals. Smart filtering system to improve signal quality. Automatic Entry Price calculation. Automatic Stop Loss placement. Five Take Profit targets (TP1–TP5
FREE
Zigzag Price Arrows 1
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Утилиты
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator   is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: •   Directional arrows:   Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. •   Price labels:   Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. •   Improved visual c
Day Week Levels
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Утилиты
Advanced Daily & Weekly Levels Advanced Weekly Levels   is a professional indicator for the   MetaTrader 5   platform that draws the most important   weekly and daily price levels   directly on the chart, helping traders accurately identify strong   support and resistance zones . The indicator displays the following levels:   PWH (Previous Week High) The highest price recorded during the previous week.   PWL (Previous Week Low) The lowest price recorded during the previous week.   Las
Macd Pro Alpha Candles
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Индикаторы
MACD Alpha Candles – Advanced MACD Visualization Using OHLC Candlestick Format MACD Alpha Candles is an advanced indicator that reconstructs the traditional MACD in an innovative way by transforming MACD movement into dynamic OHLC candlesticks or a MACD 2 Line display in a separate window, giving traders a deeper view of momentum behavior and market direction. The indicator calculates MACD using the difference of moving averages applied to Open, High, Low, and Close prices , not only the closing
Omega Sense X Major Currencies
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Индикаторы
Overview Omega Sense X   is a professional trading indicator developed exclusively for   Major Currencies (EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF)   on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It utilizes an intelligent multi-factor analysis system to identify high-probability trading opportunities while filtering out weaker market conditions. This helps traders make more informed decisions without continuously monitoring the market. Key Features Clear Buy and Sell signals. Smart filtering system to improve signa
Omega Sense X Cryptocurrency
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Индикаторы
Overview Omega Sense X is a professional trading indicator developed exclusively for Bitcoin (BTC) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It utilizes an intelligent multi-factor analysis system to identify high-probability trading opportunities while filtering out weaker market conditions. This helps traders make more informed decisions without continuously monitoring the market. Key Features Clear Buy and Sell signals. Smart filtering system to improve signal quality. Automatic Entry Price calculation.
Gold Power GP
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Индикаторы
Gold Power G.P — Read Gold Price Action with Clarity Gold Power G.P is a specialized indicator designed exclusively for XAU (Gold) , providing a clear and dynamic visual representation of market movement and helping you understand changes in momentum and price behavior without overwhelming your chart with unnecessary complexity. The indicator displays market movement in a dedicated window with an intuitive visual presentation, allowing you to choose the display style that best suits your analys
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв