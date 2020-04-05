Gold Trader Pro Manager

Trade Manager Pro

Advanced Reverse-Cycle Trade Management EA for MetaTrader 5

Trade Manager Pro is a professional trade management Expert Advisor built for traders who want automated position control, dynamic reversal handling, and strict basket-level risk management. Designed primarily for XAUUSD (Gold)and other volatile instruments, the EA continuously manages open trades and adapts to changing market conditions without requiring manual intervention.

What Trade Manager Pro Does

Trade Manager Pro starts with an initial Buy or Sell trade and then automatically manages the position using a reverse-cycle system. When price moves against the active trade, the EA places a pending stop order in the opposite direction. If that level is triggered, the EA closes the previous direction and switches to the new market direction, helping the strategy follow momentum changes while avoiding simultaneous hedged positions.

Key Features

Automatic Reverse-Cycle Trading

  • Starts with either Buy First or Sell First

  • Detects market reversals automatically

  • Closes the old direction and opens the new one seamlessly

  • Prevents conflicting hedge positions

Dynamic Trailing Stop System

  • Trailing distance adjusts automatically as basket profit increases

  • Multiple profit-lock stages tighten protection progressively

  • Designed to secure gains while allowing profitable trades room to run

Recovery Trade Management

  • Optional recovery mode for adverse price movement

  • Configurable recovery step distance

  • Progressive lot sizing control

  • Maximum recovery trade limit for additional safety

Basket Drawdown Protection

  • Monitors the combined profit/loss of all EA positions

  • Closes all trades and removes pending orders once the maximum basket loss is reached

  • Helps protect trading capital during extreme market conditions

Trading Session Filter

  • Trade only during selected market hours

  • Two independent trading sessions per day

  • Ideal for London and New York session optimization

Smart Pending Order Control

  • Maintains only the correct pending stop order for the active direction

  • Automatically updates stop levels as price moves

  • Validates broker stop and freeze levels before modification

Professional Trade Handling

  • Magic number protection

  • Symbol-specific trade management

  • Trade request limiter to reduce excessive order activity

  • Automatic cleanup of leftover pending orders after reversals

Risk Management

Trade Manager Pro includes several layers of built-in protection:

  • Maximum basket loss limit

  • Maximum recovery trades

  • Maximum lot size control

  • Trading-hour restriction

  • No-hedge enforcement

  • Automatic emergency basket shutdown

Recommended Markets

  • XAUUSD (Gold) – primary optimized market

  • Major Forex pairs

  • Indices and other high-volatility instruments supported by your broker

Suitable For

  • Gold traders

  • Intraday traders

  • Session traders

  • Traders seeking automated trade management

  • Users who want controlled recovery and reversal logic

Important

Trade Manager Pro is a trade management and reversal EA, not a guaranteed profit system. Market conditions, broker execution, spread, slippage, and account settings can affect results. Always test on a demo account before using real funds and apply sensible risk management.

Trade smarter. Reverse with confidence. Protect your capital with Trade Manager Pro.


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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