Gold Trader Pro Manager
- 专家
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- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
Advanced Reverse-Cycle Trade Management EA for MetaTrader 5
Trade Manager Pro is a professional trade management Expert Advisor built for traders who want automated position control, dynamic reversal handling, and strict basket-level risk management. Designed primarily for XAUUSD (Gold)and other volatile instruments, the EA continuously manages open trades and adapts to changing market conditions without requiring manual intervention.
What Trade Manager Pro Does
Trade Manager Pro starts with an initial Buy or Sell trade and then automatically manages the position using a reverse-cycle system. When price moves against the active trade, the EA places a pending stop order in the opposite direction. If that level is triggered, the EA closes the previous direction and switches to the new market direction, helping the strategy follow momentum changes while avoiding simultaneous hedged positions.
Key Features
Automatic Reverse-Cycle Trading
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Starts with either Buy First or Sell First
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Detects market reversals automatically
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Closes the old direction and opens the new one seamlessly
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Prevents conflicting hedge positions
Dynamic Trailing Stop System
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Trailing distance adjusts automatically as basket profit increases
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Multiple profit-lock stages tighten protection progressively
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Designed to secure gains while allowing profitable trades room to run
Recovery Trade Management
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Optional recovery mode for adverse price movement
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Configurable recovery step distance
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Progressive lot sizing control
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Maximum recovery trade limit for additional safety
Basket Drawdown Protection
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Monitors the combined profit/loss of all EA positions
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Closes all trades and removes pending orders once the maximum basket loss is reached
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Helps protect trading capital during extreme market conditions
Trading Session Filter
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Trade only during selected market hours
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Two independent trading sessions per day
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Ideal for London and New York session optimization
Smart Pending Order Control
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Maintains only the correct pending stop order for the active direction
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Automatically updates stop levels as price moves
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Validates broker stop and freeze levels before modification
Professional Trade Handling
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Magic number protection
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Symbol-specific trade management
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Trade request limiter to reduce excessive order activity
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Automatic cleanup of leftover pending orders after reversals
Risk Management
Trade Manager Pro includes several layers of built-in protection:
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Maximum basket loss limit
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Maximum recovery trades
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Maximum lot size control
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Trading-hour restriction
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No-hedge enforcement
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Automatic emergency basket shutdown
Recommended Markets
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XAUUSD (Gold) – primary optimized market
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Major Forex pairs
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Indices and other high-volatility instruments supported by your broker
Suitable For
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Gold traders
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Intraday traders
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Session traders
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Traders seeking automated trade management
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Users who want controlled recovery and reversal logic
Important
Trade Manager Pro is a trade management and reversal EA, not a guaranteed profit system. Market conditions, broker execution, spread, slippage, and account settings can affect results. Always test on a demo account before using real funds and apply sensible risk management.