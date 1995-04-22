Gold Trader Pro Manager

Trade Manager Pro

Advanced Reverse-Cycle Trade Management EA for MetaTrader 5

Trade Manager Pro is a professional trade management Expert Advisor built for traders who want automated position control, dynamic reversal handling, and strict basket-level risk management. Designed primarily for XAUUSD (Gold)and other volatile instruments, the EA continuously manages open trades and adapts to changing market conditions without requiring manual intervention.

What Trade Manager Pro Does

Trade Manager Pro starts with an initial Buy or Sell trade and then automatically manages the position using a reverse-cycle system. When price moves against the active trade, the EA places a pending stop order in the opposite direction. If that level is triggered, the EA closes the previous direction and switches to the new market direction, helping the strategy follow momentum changes while avoiding simultaneous hedged positions.

Key Features

Automatic Reverse-Cycle Trading

Starts with either Buy First or Sell First

Detects market reversals automatically

Closes the old direction and opens the new one seamlessly

Prevents conflicting hedge positions

Dynamic Trailing Stop System

Trailing distance adjusts automatically as basket profit increases

Multiple profit-lock stages tighten protection progressively

Designed to secure gains while allowing profitable trades room to run

Recovery Trade Management

Optional recovery mode for adverse price movement

Configurable recovery step distance

Progressive lot sizing control

Maximum recovery trade limit for additional safety

Basket Drawdown Protection

Monitors the combined profit/loss of all EA positions

Closes all trades and removes pending orders once the maximum basket loss is reached

Helps protect trading capital during extreme market conditions

Trading Session Filter

Trade only during selected market hours

Two independent trading sessions per day

Ideal for London and New York session optimization

Smart Pending Order Control

Maintains only the correct pending stop order for the active direction

Automatically updates stop levels as price moves

Validates broker stop and freeze levels before modification

Professional Trade Handling

Magic number protection

Symbol-specific trade management

Trade request limiter to reduce excessive order activity

Automatic cleanup of leftover pending orders after reversals

Risk Management

Trade Manager Pro includes several layers of built-in protection:

Maximum basket loss limit

Maximum recovery trades

Maximum lot size control

Trading-hour restriction

No-hedge enforcement

Automatic emergency basket shutdown

Recommended Markets

XAUUSD (Gold) – primary optimized market

Major Forex pairs

Indices and other high-volatility instruments supported by your broker

Suitable For

Gold traders

Intraday traders

Session traders

Traders seeking automated trade management

Users who want controlled recovery and reversal logic

Important

Trade Manager Pro is a trade management and reversal EA, not a guaranteed profit system. Market conditions, broker execution, spread, slippage, and account settings can affect results. Always test on a demo account before using real funds and apply sensible risk management.

Trade smarter. Reverse with confidence. Protect your capital with Trade Manager Pro.