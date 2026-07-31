Unexpectedbox

🔥 Box Breakout EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for MetaTrader 5 that trades intraday momentum using a daily price range breakout strategy.





The EA identifies a key 4-hour consolidation box starting at a custom specified hour (default: 21:00) and executes trades when the price closes outside the box range.





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⚡ STRATEGY & LOGIC

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1. Box Calculation: Automatically detects the highest high and lowest low of a 4-hour window on the H1 timeframe.

2. Entry Trigger: Opens Buy/Sell orders ONLY on H1 candle close to prevent false wick breakouts.

3. Target (TP): Equal to 100% of the box height (Range).

4. Middle-Line Reinforcement: Adds a single reinforcement position if the price retraces to 50% of the box after entry, maximizing setup profitability safely.

5. Exit Strategy (SL): Closes open positions if an H1 candle closes beyond the opposite box boundary.





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🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT

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❌ NO Martingale

❌ NO Grid Trading

❌ NO Arbitrage / High-Frequency Trading

✅ Pure systematic breakout trading with predefined profit targets and logical candle-close stops.





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⚙️ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

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* Timeframe: H1 (1-Hour)

* Currency Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD

* Account Type: Hedging or Netting

* Lot Size: 0.01 per $500 - $1,000 balance





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🔧 INPUT PARAMETERS

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- InpLotSize: Lot size per trade.

- InpMagicNumber: Unique magic number for order identification.

- InpStartHour: The hour at which the 4-hour box calculation starts (Default: 21).





Feel free to test the EA using the free Strategy Tester Demo before purchasing!