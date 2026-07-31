Unexpectedbox

🔥 Box Breakout EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for MetaTrader 5 that trades intraday momentum using a daily price range breakout strategy.

The EA identifies a key 4-hour consolidation box starting at a custom specified hour (default: 21:00) and executes trades when the price closes outside the box range.

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⚡ STRATEGY & LOGIC
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1. Box Calculation: Automatically detects the highest high and lowest low of a 4-hour window on the H1 timeframe.
2. Entry Trigger: Opens Buy/Sell orders ONLY on H1 candle close to prevent false wick breakouts.
3. Target (TP): Equal to 100% of the box height (Range).
4. Middle-Line Reinforcement: Adds a single reinforcement position if the price retraces to 50% of the box after entry, maximizing setup profitability safely.
5. Exit Strategy (SL): Closes open positions if an H1 candle closes beyond the opposite box boundary.

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🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT
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❌ NO Martingale
❌ NO Grid Trading
❌ NO Arbitrage / High-Frequency Trading
✅ Pure systematic breakout trading with predefined profit targets and logical candle-close stops.

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⚙️ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS
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* Timeframe: H1 (1-Hour)
* Currency Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD
* Account Type: Hedging or Netting
* Lot Size: 0.01 per $500 - $1,000 balance

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🔧 INPUT PARAMETERS
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- InpLotSize: Lot size per trade.
- InpMagicNumber: Unique magic number for order identification.
- InpStartHour: The hour at which the 4-hour box calculation starts (Default: 21).

Feel free to test the EA using the free Strategy Tester Demo before purchasing!
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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