Unexpectedbox
- 专家
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- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
🔥 Box Breakout EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for MetaTrader 5 that trades intraday momentum using a daily price range breakout strategy.
The EA identifies a key 4-hour consolidation box starting at a custom specified hour (default: 21:00) and executes trades when the price closes outside the box range.
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⚡ STRATEGY & LOGIC
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1. Box Calculation: Automatically detects the highest high and lowest low of a 4-hour window on the H1 timeframe.
2. Entry Trigger: Opens Buy/Sell orders ONLY on H1 candle close to prevent false wick breakouts.
3. Target (TP): Equal to 100% of the box height (Range).
4. Middle-Line Reinforcement: Adds a single reinforcement position if the price retraces to 50% of the box after entry, maximizing setup profitability safely.
5. Exit Strategy (SL): Closes open positions if an H1 candle closes beyond the opposite box boundary.
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🛡️ RISK MANAGEMENT
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❌ NO Martingale
❌ NO Grid Trading
❌ NO Arbitrage / High-Frequency Trading
✅ Pure systematic breakout trading with predefined profit targets and logical candle-close stops.
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⚙️ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS
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* Timeframe: H1 (1-Hour)
* Currency Pairs: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD
* Account Type: Hedging or Netting
* Lot Size: 0.01 per $500 - $1,000 balance
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🔧 INPUT PARAMETERS
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- InpLotSize: Lot size per trade.
- InpMagicNumber: Unique magic number for order identification.
- InpStartHour: The hour at which the 4-hour box calculation starts (Default: 21).
Feel free to test the EA using the free Strategy Tester Demo before purchasing!