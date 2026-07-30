Advanced Signal Dashboard

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Trend Frequency Market MT5 Carry out analysis and backtest even before opening your orders, check the strategy's Winrate and stay in favor of the Trend and the strength of the movement. The TFM indicator is specialized in providing you with the strength points of the movement, painting the candles GREEN or RED to report price aggression from the Players who are acting at the exact moment. Taking advantage of this detection, the indicator plots Arrow and Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
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5 (1)
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This indicator provides a comprehensive multi-symbol dashboard for monitoring market signals across multiple instruments simultaneously from a single chart window. It combines two momentum-based analytical methods to identify potential trading opportunities, with signals generated exclusively on confirmed closed candle data to ensure stability and eliminate repainting issues. The dashboard displays real-time signal states - buy, sell, or neutral - for each monitored symbol, allowing traders to e
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his indicator acts like two expert traders working together — one using RSI, the other using MACD. Instead of you looking at both separately and guessing, it combines their opinions into one clear signal: buy arrow or sell arrow . Once an arrow appears, it stays put. No disappearing tricks. What Makes It Different Most indicators give you raw lines and numbers. This one gives you a final verdict by requiring both RSI and MACD to agree before showing a signal. That’s the "combo" in the name. It a
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