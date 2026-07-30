Advanced Signal Dashboard

This indicator provides a comprehensive multi-symbol dashboard for monitoring market signals across multiple instruments simultaneously from a single chart window. It combines two momentum-based analytical methods to identify potential trading opportunities, with signals generated exclusively on confirmed closed candle data to ensure stability and eliminate repainting issues. The dashboard displays real-time signal states - buy, sell, or neutral - for each monitored symbol, allowing traders to efficiently scan multiple markets at a glance without switching between separate chart windows. The interactive panel supports direct symbol switching through simple clicks, signal filtering for focused analysis, and maintains a dedicated display block for the current chart symbol. Designed for traders who monitor multiple instruments, this system provides a consolidated view of market conditions across a portfolio of symbols, streamlining the market surveillance process and enabling rapid identification of potential trading opportunities.
Рекомендуем также
Trading Sessions Indicator Free
Andrei Sviatlichny
4.8 (5)
Индикаторы
Выделяет торговые сессии на графике Trading Sessions Indicator (Индикатор торговых сессий) отображает начало и окончание каждой торговой сессии. Платная версия продукта Trading Sessions Indicator Pro с возможностью пользовательской настройки начала/окончания сессий >>> [ОПЦИИ:] Timeshift - Используйте, если имеет место смещение сессий по времени [Заданные параметры:] Asian session Open=0; Asian session Close=9; Asian session OpenSummertime=1; Asian session CloseSummertime=10; European sessi
FREE
Quant Ladder Pro
VALU VENTURES LTD
Эксперты
Ladder Quant EA - Multi-Session Expert Advisor The Ladder Quant EA is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to optimize forex trading across major market sessions. It integrates multiple strategies, including breakout, reversal, and range-bound trading, into a robust system. Tailored for major currency pairs, it combines sophisticated risk management with customizable settings. Professional Multi-Session Forex Trading Robot Version:   1.06 - Enhanced Edition Category:   Expert A
FREE
FFXMV Forex Dashboard Indicator MT5
Opengates Success International
Индикаторы
FULL FOREX MARKET VIEW Dashboard Indicator MT5 Это настраиваемый индикатор, созданный для платформы MT5, чтобы предоставить трейдерам полный обзор происходящего на рынке. Он использует данные в реальном времени для анализа рынка и отображения всей необходимой информации для успешной торговли. УСТАНОВКА: Перед тем как прикрепить индикатор к графику, откройте панель «Обзор рынка» в MT5 и СКРОЙТЕ все валютные пары, которые вам не нужны или которыми вы не торгуете, оставив только необходимые. Причин
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Эксперты
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Описание продукта Обзор VIX Momentum Pro — это сложная алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для синтетических индексов VIX75. Алгоритм использует продвинутый многотаймфреймовый анализ в сочетании с собственными методами обнаружения моментума для выявления высоковероятных торговых возможностей на рынке синтетической волатильности. Торговая стратегия Торговый советник работает на основе комплексного подхода, основанного на моментуме, который анализир
No Wick Candle Scanner
Achmad Benny
Индикаторы
No Wick Candle Scanner is a powerful, lightweight tool built for MetaTrader 5 designed to isolate pure market momentum. In trading, candles that close without an upper or lower tail (wick) represent absolute dominance by buyers or sellers. This indicator scans your charts in real-time, instantly flagging these high-probability momentum bars with clean visual markers, allowing you to catch strong trend continuations and sudden breakouts with ease. Key Advantages & Features: 6-in-1 Filtering Matr
FREE
Apex Liquidity Hud
Husain Fareed Abbas Alasfoor
Эксперты
️ The Apex Gold Protocol Institutional-Grade Capital Allocation for Sovereign Assets The Pinnacle of Precious Metals Automation The Apex Gold Protocol represents the absolute zenith of algorithmic asset management, engineered exclusively for elite market participants who demand flawless execution in the global gold markets. Developed as a private, high-tier deployment, this bespoke system transcends traditional trading utilities to offer a sophisticated, institutional-grade capital compounder.
Sparking Rush
Vladyslav Buhera
Эксперты
This advisor is designed to work with a trading platform and implements an automated strategy for opening and closing positions based on technical indicators. It analyzes the current price in relation to a Simple Moving Average (SMA) over a specified period and uses the Average True Range (ATR) to determine potential stop-loss levels. The advisor aims to take action when the price deviates from the mean, applying user-defined input parameters such as lot size, stop-loss and take-profit levels, a
Pure SMC Quantum PRO
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
Ritz SMC QUANTUM PRO – Ultimate Institutional Engine is an advanced, all-in-one institutional trading indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. Engineered by Ritz_EANEHA, this tool fuses the precision of Smart Money Concepts (SMC), the depth of Advanced Volume Profile, VWAP metrics, and KAMA-driven dynamic momentum into a single, lag-free chart engine. Designed for professional traders, it eliminates chart clutter through a proprietary "Clean Chart Protocol," automatically managing expired and miti
Tradify unity
Saiful Izham Bin Hassan
Эксперты
Tradify — это количественная торговая система, предназначенная для институционального рыночного анализа и исполнения сделок. Система использует стратегию согласования нескольких таймфреймов в сочетании с фрактальной геометрией и математикой Фибоначчи для выявления зон входа с высокой вероятностью успеха. Основная методология Система работает на основе трёхэкранного фреймворка, гарантирующего, что сделки открываются только при полной синхронизации краткосрочного входа, среднесрочного тренда и
Rexa
Said M Juma
Эксперты
### Product Title: RV16 Institutional V14 (SMC Logic) ### Short Description: Institutional grade EA based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Liquidity Sweeps, and Multi-Timeframe Analysis. Features a unique "Global Trade Lock" and Dynamic Profit Protection. ### Long Description: RV16 Institutional V14 is a high-performance trading algorithm built for traders who demand institutional precision. It combines the power of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with a rigorous risk management framework to ensure
Quantum Gold Sniper
Victor Eduardo Velazco Delgado
Эксперты
QUANTUM GOLD SNIPER: The Evolution of Institutional Trading Quantum Gold Sniper is not just a regular EA; it is an extreme-precision artificial intelligence model, designed exclusively to dominate Gold's volatility (XAUUSD). Powered by deep neural networks and rigorous mathematical analysis, this system executes sniper-like entries by exploiting market inefficiencies. Most importantly:   This system is 100% safe.     NO GRID.     NO MARTINGALE.   Every single trade has a strict, hard-
Templerfx Nightmare
Shamary A Guy
Эксперты
Templerfx Nightmare is an EA that uses artificial intelligence technology to analyze data of many indicators. EA will have the best option to enter orders. The biggest difference of Templerfx Nightmare  is that the EA can control the Risk:Reward ratio much better than other EAs.That is possible because of a set of indicators to control entry points and manage open orders.  This EA is specifically designed to maximize trading opportunities on (Rise 300 Index ) pair on the M15 timeframe on a spec
Ict and Smc PriceAction toolkit
Bukola Omolola Adesina
Индикаторы
PriceActionToolKit - Professional ICT & Smart Money Concepts Indicator Transform Your Trading with Institutional-Grade Analysis PriceActionToolKit is a comprehensive indicator that brings the power of Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology and Smart Money Concepts directly to your MetaTrader 5 platform. This all-in-one solution eliminates the guesswork from your trading decisions by automatically identifying the key market structures that institutional traders use to move the markets. Why This
ATC AlgoZone MT5 Indic
Ameur Boudenne
Индикаторы
Algo Trading Indicaor MT5 The ATC ALGO indicator has been developed to work on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It has the same specifications and zones as the MetaTrader 4 version. There may be slight lag, which we believe is due to differences in MetaTrader 5 programming. We will work on improving it, God willing. MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 With this indicator , you’ll have
Kiobi
Firas Al-qasimi
Индикаторы
KIOBI VISION KIOBI VISION is a multi-factor analysis indicator designed for professional traders who want a clear and structured view of the market across multiple time frames. Objective The indicator offers a unique summary table that combines several technical tools (RSI, MACD, Stochastics, Vortex, Momentum, PSAR, DMI, MFI, Fisher, and general trend) to provide reliable and quick-to-interpret buy and sell signals. Key Features Multi-timeframe analysis (M1 → MN): a consolidated view of the
RSI Pro Basic
VALU VENTURES LTD
Индикаторы
The ONLY RSI Indicator You'll Ever Need - Works with ANY Broker, ANY Symbol! Finally, an RSI indicator that automatically adapts to YOUR broker's symbol naming conventions!   Whether you trade Forex, Gold, Bitcoin, or Stock Indices - this universal indicator detects and monitors related symbols automatically. KEY FEATURES & BENEFITS UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY Auto-Detects Broker Patterns : Works with ANY broker suffix (.m, .pro, .raw, etc.) All Asset Classes : Forex, Metals (Gold/Silver), Crypto,
FREE
Mercury Solar Pro
Enzo Daniel Bergeron
Эксперты
Title: Mercury Solar Pro Description: Mercury Solar Pro is a specialized algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for the GBPUSD pair on the M15 timeframe. Unlike static risk models, Solar Pro utilizes dynamic risk allocation and time-based volatility tracking to navigate both accumulation and expansion market phases. This system is engineered to address the specific requirements of proprietary trading firm challenges, focusing on risk management, drawdown control, and execution during s
XauUsdQuantProAI
Jaider Miguel Herrera Turizo
Эксперты
XAUUSD Quant Pro AI: Walk-Forward Adaptive Engine XAUUSD Quant Pro AI — это не просто пересечение скользящих средних; это количественная система институционального уровня, разработанная исключительно для укрощения экстремальной волатильности золота. 99% торговых советников (EA) на рынке терпят крах из-за фатального недостатка: переоптимизации (Curve-fitting). Они заучивают прошлое и сливают депозит на реальном рынке. XAUUSD Quant Pro AI решает эту проблему за счет интеграции генетического алг
Keys to Market
Anatolii Mel'sitov
Эксперты
Здравствуйте! Я профессиональный трейдер с опытом торговли на маржинальных рынках Forex и Московская биржа. В общей сложности торгую около 14 лет. За все время торговли, я получил громадные знания, опыт и понимания сущности рынка. Хочу сказать Вам, что для новичка, рынок кажется местом для получения легкой прибыли. Но это иллюзия и большая ошибка. Рынок все время меняется, меняется волотильность, тренды сменяются флэтами, а флэты трендами и поэтому заработать на нем очень сложно. А это значит, ч
Secura Gold Wave
KINGSLEY IFEANYI IWUFRED
Эксперты
Secura Gold Wave EA v1.0 Institutional-Grade Pullback Trading System for Higher Timeframes Trade with the rhythm of the market using   Secura Gold Wave EA , a professional expert advisor built for patient, higher-timeframe traders. It systematically identifies high-probability pullback entries within a confirmed trend, using a multi-moving-average framework for precision. Core Strategy: Identifies price retracements to a dynamic moving average, waiting for a strong confirmation candle to signa
FREE
Sessions Killzone
Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
Индикаторы
Session Killzone Indicator Indicator that helps you to identify the killzone times of both London and NewYork sessions which usually is the most times for high volatility and taking liquidity from the market. Killzone times are configurable through indicator parameters. The indicator adjusts the range of the killzones based on the daily trading range.
FREE
Bitcoin Dragon 2
Jang Jun
Эксперты
Bitcoin K-Dragon 2 (KDB-2) is a professional BTCUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It operates on a proprietary mean reversion algorithm combined with a smart multi-stage exit system . No grid. No martingale. Fixed lot averaging only. Clean mean reversion logic. BTCUSD M5 | Mean Reversion Strategy | No Grid | No Martingale | IC Markets Optimized | Verified in Bull & Bear Markets | 20+ Years of Experience   ️ IMPORTANT: 0.02 Lot Architecture KDB-2 uses a 50%/50% partial close system at TP1/
SignalXpert
Steve Rosenstock
5 (3)
Библиотеки
ПОСМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ МОИ БЕСПЛАТНЫЕ ПРОДУКТЫ SignalXpert был разработан мной, чтобы предоставить трейдерам, использующим индикатор RangeXpert , мощный инструмент для анализа. RangeXpert служит фундаментом системы – он выявляет точные рыночные области и предоставляет данные, которые SignalXpert анализирует в реальном времени, генерируя четкие и готовые к использованию сигналы. Это позволяет одновременно отслеживать до 25 различных активов на разных таймфреймах и выявлять важнейшие рыночные движения в
FREE
Price Action Trend Pro Combo
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Простыми словами Это индикатор, который объединяет двух экспертов — RSI и MACD — в одну систему. Вместо того чтобы смотреть на два разных графика и гадать, он сам принимает решение: когда оба индикатора согласны, он рисует стрелку (покупка или продажа). Главное: стрелки не перерисовываются . Появилась — значит, останется на месте. Можно спокойно тестировать и торговать вживую. В чём суть «комбо» Обычно трейдеры смотрят на RSI (силу движения) и MACD (направление тренда) по отдельности. Здесь они
Trend Vision
Abderrahmane Benali
Индикаторы
Important Reminder: If you find this tool helpful ,   please support the work by leaving a comment or rating . Avoid using it without showing support. Your feedback motivates further development! Trend Vision -   SuperTrend PRO   Take your trading to the next level with a powerful upgrade to one of the market’s most trusted trend-following indicators! SuperTrend PRO has been optimized to deliver precise signals based on the strength of the ATR, with smart alerts sent instantly to your phone wh
FREE
Maximum Minimum Candle Indicator
Carlos Daniel Vazquez Rosas
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Maximum Minimum Candle indicator  is a basic indicator (but useful) that shows the highest and lowest candle in a period of time . The indicator shows the maximum candle and the minimum candle for a defined period of time. You can choose the number of candles that make up the period The indicator will show with color points  the maximum and minimum values. A message tells you when the price reaches the maximum or minimum. Parameters number_of_candles: It is the number of candles that will be c
FREE
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
Эксперты
Инструментарий для заработка и исследований. Техническая часть советника построена полностью на движке  Trading engine 4.010 , написанного господином Карпутовым , который любезно предоставляет доступ к своим работам. В основе ядра  торговых сигналов и стратегии лежит авторский алгоритм формирования паттернов прогнозирования цены. Применим к любому инструменту! Дополнен системой управления на основе МА "Девятихвостый Лис" , актуализации и подстройки сигнала максимально точно под рынок, инструм
GoldenHour
Zaha Feiz
3.06 (18)
Эксперты
GoldenHour Expert Advisor -------------------------------- Обзор: Точная скальпинговая система для XAUUSD (золото), ориентированная на высоковероятные сделки с одной позицией. Советник выполняет 2-3 тщательно отобранные сделки в день в оптимальных рыночных условиях, избегая рискованных стратегий с несколькими позициями или мартингейлом. "  Если советник показывает плохие результаты в тесте, не стесняйтесь написать мне. Я с радостью помогу вам правильно его настроить и получить наилучшие результа
All Currency Strength Live
Md Sakhawat Hossain
Индикаторы
Tired of information overload when analyzing forex currency strength? Introducing "All Currency Strength Live", the ultimate dashboard indicator for MetaTrader 5 that simplifies your trading life. This innovative tool provides a clear, concise overview of the strength of all major currencies, empowering you to make informed trading decisions with ease. With "All Currency Strength Live,"  you gain access to real-time insights into both price and volume strength across all major currencies. No mor
С этим продуктом покупают
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
SmartScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
ScalpPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Индикаторы
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
MERAVITH SCANNER — это профессиональный индикатор финансовых рынков для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет несколько аналитических инструментов в единую интегрированную систему. Он выполняет все расчёты автоматически, используя собственную методологию средневзвешенной цены по объёму (VWAP), полностью исключая субъективную интерпретацию. Индикатор работает на всех классах активов (Forex, акции, индексы, товары, криптовалюты) и на всех таймфреймах от M1 до Monthly. Базовый принцип заключается в том,
Euro Escalper
Cristofher Robles
Индикаторы
Euro Escalper— Professionalnyi Institutsionalnyi Indikator Skalpinga Euro Escalper — eto vysokoproizvoditelnyi torgovyi indikator, razrabotannyi dlya treiderov, trebuyushchikh institutsionalnoi tochnosti v kazhdoi tochke vkhoda. Rabotaet s Sinteticheskimi Indeksami (Deriv), Forex i lyubym aktivom, dostupnym v MetaTrader 5. Sochetaet zony likvidnosti na osnove Fibonachchi, vstroennyi dvigatel SuperTrend i professionalnuyu panel monitoringa v realnom vremeni. Klyuchevye Preimushchestva Bez Perisov
CGE Trading Suite
Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Institutional-Grade Analytics for MT5 The full analytical edge of a professional trading desk, built into your MT5 chart. CGE Trading Suite is an indicator system of 20 integrated modules covering market structure, timing, momentum, volume and capital flow, combined into a single chart-based workspace. Why CGE Trading Suite? The suite empowers traders with structure, confidence, and consistent performance across all markets and time frames. Hover over any signal or tool on the chart to instant
Trend strength classifier
Vladyslav Goshkov
Индикаторы
Классификатор силы тренда. Показания на истории не меняет. Изменяется классификация только незакрытого бара. По идее подобен полной системе ASCTrend, сигнальный модуль которой, точнее его аппроксимация в несколько "урезанном" виде, есть в свободном доступе, а также в терминале как сигнальный индикатор SilverTrend . Точной копией системы ASCTrend не является. Работает на всех инструментах и всех временных диапазонах. Индикатор использует несколько некоррелируемых между собой алгоритмов для класси
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO - это больше, чем простой измеритель силы. Вместо того, чтобы ограничивать расчет ценой, его значения могут быть основаны на любом из 19 встроенных режимов измерения силы + 9 таймфреймов. С FFx USM вы сможете задавать любой период для любой комбинации таймфреймов. Например, вы можете установить панель на последние 10 свечей на M15-H1-H4… Полная гибкость! Простая интерпретация... Это дает отличное представление о том, какие валюты слабые и сильные, поэтому вы смож
FFx Universal MTF Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Universal MTF Alerter показывает все тайфреймы (от M1 до месячного) на одном графике, отображая статус выбранного индикатора на каждом из них. 9 индикаторов (MACD-RSI-Stochastic-MA-ADX-Ichimoku-Candles-CCI-PSAR). Каждый из них можно несколько раз применять на одном графике с различными настройками. Простая интерпретация. Сделки на покупку подтверждаются, когда большинство таймфреймов показывается зеленым цветом. А сделки на продажу подтверждаются, когда большинство таймфреймов пока
FFx Watcher Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
FFx Watcher PRO - панель для отображения на одном графике текущего направления стандартных индикаторов (до 15 одновременно) на нескольких таймфреймах (до 21). Панель работает в двух режимах: Режим Watcher: Мульти-индикаторный Пользователь может выбрать до 15 индикаторов для отображения Пользователь может выбрать до 21 таймфрейма для отображения Режим Watcher: Мультивалютный Пользователь может выбрать любое количество символов Пользователь может выбрать до 21 таймфрейма для отображения В этом реж
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Индикатор FFx Patterns Alerter дает торговые рекомендации по входу в рынок, по уровням TP 1, TP 2 и SL на основе любого из выбранных паттернов (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Предлагаются следующие варианты: Для работы с несколькими парами можно запускать несколько экземпляров индикатора на одном графике. Рекомендации по входу - количество пипсов, которые будут добавлены после пробоя для входа в рынок 3 различных варианта расчета SL - по пипсам, с использованием множителя ATR или по м
FFx Basket Scanner MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Версия для MetaTrader 4 доступна здесь : https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner ищет до пяти индикаторов среди 16 доступных на всех парах и таймфреймах. Таким образом вы можете ясно увидеть торговли по каким валютам следует избегать, а на каких сосредоточить внимание. Когда валюта переходит в экстремальную зону (например, 20/80%), вы можете торговать всей корзиной с большей уверенностью. Другая область применения индикатора – определение сильных и слабых валют для поиск
FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Версия для MetaTrader 4 доступна здесь: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO - это полный набор инструментов для построения уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Поддержка и сопротивление - самые используемые уровни во всех видах торговли. Их можно использовать для поиска разворотов тренда, установки уровней тейк-профита и стоп-лосса и т.д. Индикатор можно полностью настроить непосредственно с графика Выбор из 4 периодов для расчетов: 4-часовой, дневной, недельный и
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
Индикаторы
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
Spike Detector
Tete Adate Adjete
Индикаторы
этот индикатор является индикатором детектора спайков, он специально разработан для обмена на Boom 1000, Boom 500, Crash 1000 и Crash 500 Мы рекомендуем использовать его только для индексов Deriv Boom и Crash. Его настройки интуитивно понятны, знакомы, просты в использовании имеет функции уведомления; звуковые уведомления и push-уведомления. этот инструмент прост в использовании, прост в обращении Это обновление основано на разных стратегиях для шипов.
BC Scalper Aroow
Tete Adate Adjete
Индикаторы
This indicator is based on the crossing of two Moving Average with the RSI It is intended for scalpers Specially designed for Boom and Crash syhtetic indices from Binary.com/Deriv.com It is easy to use and intuitive. We recommend its use on M1 and is equipped with three types of notification Email alert Sound notification Push notification these parameters can be activated and deactivated.
BOOM and CRASH Ultimate Soft
Tete Adate Adjete
Индикаторы
This indicator is a scalping indicator intended solely for the Boom and Crash indices of the Deriv Limited market It supports Boom 500, Boom 1000, Crash 500 and Crash 1000 Not repaint and no bug The settings are intuitive and easy to use The product activation number is 20 The Time Frame used depends on the user If you are an aggressive scalper then just use M1 For long trades use M15 If you are conservative use M5 Please contact me for more details of its use
MMM Gold Sniper MT5
Gilang Wardhana Purnama Putra
Индикаторы
Indicator is based on   Market Maker Strategy.   NO REPAINT. MM's are traders and their objective is to make money.  This includes strategies to trade against retails traders.  The major difference between them and other traders is that they have the ability, through access to massive volumes, to move price at their will.  So to make money, they aim to buy at a lower price and then sell at a higher price. They achieve this by:  1. Inducing traders to take positions. This is achieved by using a
Magicx
Hasan Abdulhussein
Индикаторы
The indicator places a buy or sell signal when the conditions of the strategy it was designed with are met. The strategy is guaranteed, strong, and has been tested for 9 years. The indicator is for binary options and can be converted into a bot by linking it to MT2Trading, where it sends the signal to this platform. This platform automatically opens a trade on the trading platform you are using, whether it is Pocket Option, IQ Option, or any other binary options platforms. The entry is on the n
CBT Quantum Maverick
Arpit Sharma
1 (1)
Индикаторы
CBT Quantum Maverick Высокоэффективная система торговли бинарными опционами CBT Quantum Maverick – это точно настроенная, высокопроизводительная система торговли бинарными опционами, созданная для трейдеров, стремящихся к точности, простоте и дисциплинированному подходу. Настройка не требуется – система оптимизирована для эффективных результатов прямо "из коробки". Просто следуйте сигналам, которые можно освоить с небольшой практикой. Основные характеристики: Точность сигналов: Сигналы для тор
Stabilized dema cross indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility    currency     basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This system is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs.   The signals are focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features ESignals is designed to show open and close arrows at the beg
ITF Trend Filter
Mayowa Daniel Sonaike
Индикаторы
This strategy focuses on identifying and following clear market trends by filtering out noise and short-term fluctuations. Using advanced algorithms, it highlights significant upward and downward movements, enabling traders to make data-driven decisions. The indicator is designed for simplicity and precision, ideal for traders who prefer a systematic approach to trend trading. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this tool helps you stay aligned with the dominant market direction
Paradigm Shift
Oliver John Vella
Индикаторы
PRICE WILL BE INCREASED TO £4999 SOON! 5 or 15 MINUTE CHART ONLY: A state-of-the-art trading indicator, designed with advanced analytical and mathematical programming, delivers top-tier buy and sell signals. Simply enter a small buy position when a green arrow appears and a small sell position when a red arrow is shown. While signals from this indicator are infrequent, they boast exceptional accuracy when generated. Please apply your own stop-loss and take-profit levels as needed.
In sadiq100
Xssadq Alseydy
Индикаторы
مؤشر Smart Trend Candles هو أداة فعّالة في منصة MetaTrader 4، تجمع بين عناصر تحليل فني متعددة لتحديد اتجاهات السوق وقياس قوة المشترين والبائعين. يوفر هذا المؤشر متعدد الاستخدامات إشارات مرئية واضحة تُحسّن قرارات التداول الخاصة بك. الميزات الرئيسية 1. تحديد الاتجاه يستخدم شموع Heikin-Ashi المعدلة (اختياري) لتصفية ضوضاء السوق يتضمن متوسطًا متحركًا (فترة قابلة للتكوين) لتأكيد الاتجاه تنفيذ مؤشر القوة النسبية لقياس الزخم 2. قياس القوة تشير الشموع المرمزة بالألوان إلى شدة ضغط الشراء/البيع تحليل الحج
Dashboard ichimoku trend signal
Francesco Cubello
Индикаторы
Advanced Analysis – Total Visual Clarity The Ichimoku Dashboard features three powerful dashboards to deliver precise trading signals based on a proven methodology. The color-coded panel design allows users to instantly identify the status of each monitored financial instrument at a glance. The combined table of the "Ichimoku Dashboard" for MetaTrader 5 is a key component that integrates and synthesizes trading signals generated by the indicators, providing a clear and immediate overview to su
Другие продукты этого автора
DMSL Pro Ultra
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
DMSL Pro Ultra is a professional MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading indicator that helps traders understand market structure and identify high-probability trading zones. It automatically detects important support and resistance levels, highlights major swing highs and lows, and displays market structure changes in real time. The indicator is designed to reduce chart clutter while providing clear, actionable trading information. Key Features Automatic Support & Resistance Detection Identifies strong supp
FREE
AdaptiveTrendEnsemble
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Volume Arrow Scanner MT5 The Volume Arrow Scanner is a professional multi-timeframe trend and momentum indicator designed to identify high-probability buying and selling opportunities by analyzing market direction, momentum changes, and crossover events. It displays all trading signals directly on the price chart, allowing traders to quickly identify potential entries and exits without using a separate indicator window. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis The indicator can analyze price
FREE
RSI Trend Signals
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
RSI SIGNAL Indicator RSI SIGNAL is a technical trading indicator designed to help traders identify high-probability Buy and Sell opportunities by combining RSI momentum analysis with price action and trend confirmation. Main Purpose The indicator analyzes the current market condition and produces clear BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart. Instead of relying on RSI alone, it can use multiple confirmations to reduce weak or misleading signals. Key Features BUY Signals — identifies b
FREE
LiquiditySweepHunter
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
OVERVIEW Liquidity Sweep Hunter  identifies liquidity highs and lows across three different lookback periods and keeps them active until they are mitigated. This creates a persistent view of where resting liquidity has formed instead of only showing the latest swing points. The indicator also displays a heatmap that highlights the relative strength of active liquidity levels and generates reversal signals after price sweeps multiple visible liquidity bands before reclaiming them. Optional tr
FREE
CTR H4 Base Arrow
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
CRT H4 ARROW Strategy CRT H4 ARROW High-Probability Continuation & Reversal Trading Strategy The CRT H4 ARROW Strategy is a professional price action trading method designed to identify high-probability institutional entries using Candle Range Theory (CRT) on the 4-Hour (H4) timeframe. Rather than chasing the market, the strategy waits for price to reach a predefined CRT Entry Level , where institutional buying or selling pressure is likely to appear. This allows traders to enter with clearly
FREE
Breakout Arrows Mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator The Trend Breakout Arrows Indicator is a momentum-based signal tool designed to identify potential bullish and bearish breakout opportunities. It displays clear arrow signals directly on the price chart, helping traders quickly recognize possible trend changes and continuation setups. Up Arrow (Buy Signal) A magenta up arrow appears below a candle when bullish momentum begins to strengthen. This signal indicates that buying pressure may be overtaking selling press
LiquiditySweepHunter MT4
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
OVERVIEW Liquidity Sweep Hunter  identifies liquidity highs and lows across three different lookback periods and keeps them active until they are mitigated. This creates a persistent view of where resting liquidity has formed instead of only showing the latest swing points. The indicator also displays a heatmap that highlights the relative strength of active liquidity levels and generates reversal signals after price sweeps multiple visible liquidity bands before reclaiming them. Optional tr
FREE
RangeDetector mt5
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
A Range Detector Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to automatically identify when the market is not trending and is instead moving inside a sideways consolidation structure (range) . In professional trading systems, it is less about drawing boxes and more about classifying market state : trend vs range. To understand it properly, you need to see it as a market regime detector , not just a support/resistance tool. 1. What a “range” actually means (core concept) A market is consid
FREE
SmartMarketStructure Line mt5
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
The Breakout and Structural Shift The indicator registers a true breakout when the price aggressively pushes past a previously established level and closes outside of it. To confirm a change to a Bullish structure: The price must break above the previous high . Once a candle closes above that peak, the old resistance is broken. The structure officially shifts because the market has just created a Higher High , signaling that buyers are firmly in control. To confirm a change to a Bearish structur
FREE
SMC Indicator Box
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
SMC Institutional Visualizer with Weekly Range Box - Detect Liquidity Sweeps, BOS, Order Blocks, FVGs & Weekly Key Levels Complete Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator for institutional trading visualization. Detects Liquidity Sweeps, Break of Structure (BOS), Order Blocks, and Fair Value Gaps (FVG). Now includes Weekly Range Box showing last closed weekly candle's high, low, and midline. Fully customizable colors and styles. Perfect for price action and supply/demand traders. Long Description
FREE
SmartMarketStructure Line
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
The Breakout and Structural Shift The indicator registers a true breakout when the price aggressively pushes past a previously established level and closes outside of it. To confirm a change to a Bullish structure: The price must break above the previous high . Once a candle closes above that peak, the old resistance is broken. The structure officially shifts because the market has just created a Higher High , signaling that buyers are firmly in control. To confirm a change to a Bearish structur
FREE
FX Strength Pro Pullback
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
1. STRUCTURAL STRENGTH (0-9 Scale) The indicator analyzes each currency's position relative to its daily range across all 28 major pairs: Price position within the daily high/low range is converted to a 0-9 score using a statistical distribution model Base currency receives a score proportional to its strength Quote currency receives the inverse score (9 - base score) Final structural strength = average score across all pairs the currency participates in text STRONG currencies (score ≥ 6.0) → Po
FREE
Awesome SnR
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Awesome AO 4-Color AUTO REFRESH Indicator Advanced Momentum & Zero-Cross Visualization Tool for MT4 The Awesome AO 4-Color AUTO REFRESH indicator is a powerful upgraded version of the classic Awesome Oscillator designed for professional Forex traders who want cleaner momentum visualization, automatic chart marking, and better trade confirmation. Built by FXSignalSpot , this indicator transforms the standard AO into a more advanced trading assistant by adding: 4-color momentum histogram logic Aut
FREE
FNSignal Channel
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
FNCD (Fisher Normalized Cumulative Deviation) Indicator Overview The FNCD is a momentum oscillator that combines statistical normalization with the Fisher Transform to create a highly responsive yet smooth indicator. It measures how far price has deviated from its mean in terms of standard deviations, then applies the Fisher Transform to normalize the distribution. The result is a bounded oscillator with clear crossover signals, displayed as a two-color histogram against a signal line. How It Wo
FREE
Currency Strength Index Indicator
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Meter Dashboard Indicator Overview The Currency Strength Meter Dashboard is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 (MT4) indicator developed by fxsignalspot.com . It provides traders with a comprehensive, real-time view of currency strength across 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, CAD, AUD, JPY, NZD) and 28 currency pairs. The indicator features an interactive on-chart dashboard with multiple display modes, customizable color-coded strength zones, trend/range meters, trade bia
FREE
Trend Mega Hilo
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Trend Mega Profit Hilo is a powerful non-repainting trend momentum indicator designed to help traders identify bullish and bearish market direction with improved clarity and stability. It combines advanced price normalization, logarithmic momentum calculation, and exponential smoothing to deliver clean trend histograms, smoothed signal lines, and early reversal indications. This indicator is built specifically for traders who want: Stable non-repainting signals Cleaner trend visualization Reduce
CloudScalper Gold
Michael Oko Oboh
Эксперты
CloudScalper Gold: Специалист по высокочастотным трендовым пробоям CloudScalper Gold — это премиальный эксперт (EA), специально разработанный для высоковолатильной среды рынка золота (XAUUSD). Он сочетает в себе логику быстрого входа с защитным комплексом «безопасность превыше всего». Точный вход: Использование стратегии пробоя стоп-ордеров (Stop-Order Breakout). Защита «Cloud»: Многоуровневая система выхода при резкой смене тренда. Умный безубыток: Автоматический перенос Stop Loss на цену откры
Price Action Trend Pro Combo mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Простыми словами Это индикатор, который объединяет двух экспертов — RSI и MACD — в одну систему. Вместо того чтобы смотреть на два разных графика и гадать, он сам принимает решение: когда оба индикатора согласны, он рисует стрелку (покупка или продажа). Главное: стрелки не перерисовываются . Появилась — значит, останется на месте. Можно спокойно тестировать и торговать вживую. В чём суть «комбо» Обычно трейдеры смотрят на RSI (силу движения) и MACD (направление тренда) по отдельности. Здесь они
Velocity Cross AI
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
This indicator is basically a zero-line momentum oscillator with built-in buy/sell crossover signals , designed to behave like a smoothed “pressure gauge” for price direction. What the indicator does It works in two layers: 1. Main Oscillator (Subwindow line) The yellow line (buffer 0) is a custom Fisher-style normalized momentum value . It is built from: Highest close over a period Lowest close over a period Mid price (Open + Close)/2 Recursive smoothing (previous values influence current
Entry and exit arrow
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
ENTRY AND EXIT ARROWS Indicator – Description The Entry and Exit Arrows indicator is a simple yet effective momentum-based tool designed to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities directly on the chart using visual arrows. It works by comparing two internal momentum measurements with different sensitivities. When both measurements align in the same direction, the indicator confirms a stronger directional bias and plots a signal. How It Works Buy Signal (Lime Arrow Below Candle): Appea
ForceWave
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Product Description ForceWave is an advanced momentum and trend-strength indicator designed to help traders identify market pressure, directional strength, and potential reversals with reduced repainting behavior. It analyzes price movement using a smoothed force-wave algorithm and displays bullish and bearish momentum directly in a separate indicator window for easier market interpretation. The indicator was developed with a focus on confirmed candle calculations, helping traders reduce false s
Visible Range High Low MT4
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Visible Range High Low MT4 (Non-Repainting) Overview The Visible Range High Low indicator is designed to help traders instantly identify the most critical price levels on their chart. It dynamically scans a user-defined number of bars to detect the visible range's absolute high and low, marking these pivot points directly on the chart. Key Features: Non-Repainting Logic: Once a high or low is identified and plotted, it remains fixed, allowing for reliable back-testing and historical analysis. C
Binary Signal Arrows
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Binary Signal Arrow / Scalper Arrow Indicator This is a zero-lag momentum arrow indicator that plots buy/sell signals directly on the chart when momentum reaches exhaustion points. What it shows: Lime histogram = Bullish momentum Red histogram = Bearish momentum Up arrows (Blue/Yellow) = Buy signals (momentum strengthening or weakening at thresholds) Down arrows (Pink/Yellow) = Sell signals How it triggers: The indicator plots arrows when momentum changes character after sensitivity bars (defaul
SpeedMomentum
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Adaptive Tick Impulse Momentum Meter PRO Institutional Non-Repainting Momentum Engine for MT4 The Adaptive Tick Impulse Momentum Meter PRO is an advanced institutional-style momentum and speed detection indicator designed for traders who want to identify explosive market moves before they fully develop. Unlike traditional indicators that rely on lagging averages or simple candle analysis, this engine combines: Tick imbalance analysis Adaptive volatility intelligence Momentum acceleration Kalman
FVG Change Indicator
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
FVG CHANGE INDICATOR Product Description A reliable trend-following indicator that DOES NOT repaint - what you see is what you get! The FVG CHANGE INDICATOR is a professional trend detection system that helps you identify market direction with confidence. Unlike many indicators that change signals after the fact (repainting), this modified version locks in signals on closed bars only, giving you trustworthy entry points you can act on. How It Works The indicator analyzes price action using a uni
Volume Arrow Signal
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Volume Arrow Signal Product Description Volume Arrow Signal is a smart trading indicator designed to help traders identify potential buy and sell opportunities using price action, volume behavior, and directional arrow signals. The indicator places clear arrows directly on the chart, making it easy to spot possible market reversals, trend continuations, and entry opportunities without spending hours analyzing charts manually. Whether you are trading Gold (XAUUSD) , Forex pairs, Indices, or Crypt
Borders Arrow Signals MT4
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Borders Arrow Signals MT4 The Ultimate Non-Repainting Smart Arrow Trading Indicator Borders Arrow Signals MT4 is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 indicator designed for traders who demand precision, reliability, and high-probability trade entries. Built for the MT4 trading platform, it delivers intelligent Buy and Sell signals based on advanced market analysis while maintaining exceptional speed and efficiency. Unlike conventional arrow indicators that repaint historical signals and create fals
Beast Entry Signal
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Beast Entry Signal for MetaTrader 4 Beast Entry Signal is a professional MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to help traders identify potential Buy and Sell opportunities with clear, easy-to-read arrow signals. It combines advanced momentum and trend analysis to deliver accurate entry signals while keeping the chart clean and simple. The indicator uses a non-repainting signal system, ensuring that once a candle closes, the signal remains fixed. This gives traders confidence when reviewing historical
Advanced Signal Dashboard MT4
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
This indicator provides a comprehensive multi-symbol dashboard for monitoring market signals across multiple instruments simultaneously from a single chart window. It combines two momentum-based analytical methods to identify potential trading opportunities, with signals generated exclusively on confirmed closed candle data to ensure stability and eliminate repainting issues. The dashboard displays real-time signal states - buy, sell, or neutral - for each monitored symbol, allowing traders to e
Oneway TrendPulse MQL4
Michael Oko Oboh
Эксперты
Oneway TrendPulse EA - Complete Description Overview The Oneway TrendPulse EA is an automated trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that implements a BUY-only trend-following strategy . It combines two popular technical indicators—Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI)—to identify and capitalize on upward trending markets. Core Strategy Logic Entry Conditions (ALL must be true): Fast EMA > Slow EMA → Confirms bullish trend RSI > Threshold → Confirms mom
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв