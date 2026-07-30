Advanced Signal Dashboard

This indicator provides a comprehensive multi-symbol dashboard for monitoring market signals across multiple instruments simultaneously from a single chart window. It combines two momentum-based analytical methods to identify potential trading opportunities, with signals generated exclusively on confirmed closed candle data to ensure stability and eliminate repainting issues. The dashboard displays real-time signal states - buy, sell, or neutral - for each monitored symbol, allowing traders to efficiently scan multiple markets at a glance without switching between separate chart windows. The interactive panel supports direct symbol switching through simple clicks, signal filtering for focused analysis, and maintains a dedicated display block for the current chart symbol. Designed for traders who monitor multiple instruments, this system provides a consolidated view of market conditions across a portfolio of symbols, streamlining the market surveillance process and enabling rapid identification of potential trading opportunities.

