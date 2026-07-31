Gold Volatility Sentinel

Gold Volatility Sentinel — Session-Checkpoint Breakout Scalper for XAUUSD

A disciplined, rule-based approach to gold's volatility windows.

Gold Volatility Sentinel does not chase every candle. Three times a day, at fixed session-transition checkpoints, it places a pair of asymmetric breakout orders around the current price — sized by real-time ATR, not a fixed distance — and lets the market decide which direction to take. Once triggered, every single exit is handled by a tight, continuously-adjusting trailing stop. No indicators to chase, no discretionary judgment calls, no martingale.

Backtested results (2017–2026, ~9.2 years, real ticks):

Metric Fixed 0.1 Lot Auto Lot (20% capital ratio)
Total trades 823 823
Win rate 88.46% 88.46%
Profit Factor 4.11 4.61
Recovery Factor 47.6 42.0
Sharpe Ratio 20.2 23.6
Max drawdown (balance) 6.41% 3.77%
Max relative drawdown 7.51% 11.61%
Average hold time 9 min 23 sec 9 min 23 sec
Net profit ($500 start) $5,159 $39,815

Short trades: 349 (90.26% win rate) · Long trades: 474 (87.13% win rate)

What makes it different:

  • Session-timed, not chart-pattern-timed. Entries are tied to the daily transitions between the Asian, London, and New York sessions — the moments gold's volatility structurally expands — not to a lagging indicator crossover.
  • Asymmetric by design. The breakout distance required to trigger a short is wider than for a long, reflecting gold's well-documented long-side structural bias rather than ignoring it.
  • Exit is 100% trailing-stop driven. There is no fixed take-profit target to be front-run or to cap a strong move; every winning trade is the result of the same mechanical trailing logic.
  • Built for hedging-type accounts with independent multi-position management (up to 4 concurrent trades), each governed by its own initial stop-loss and cumulative margin-usage cap.
  • Broker-portable in one field. A single GMT-offset input re-aligns the checkpoint schedule to any broker's server time — no manual recalculation needed when switching brokers.

Recommended setup:

  • Account type: Hedging
  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Recommended broker environment: Raw/Zero-spread account with low commission (this strategy's edge is sensitive to spread cost — see notes below)
  • Timeframe: any (internal logic runs on M5 bar detection regardless of chart period)
  • VPS recommended for uninterrupted checkpoint execution

Important, honest notes before you buy:

  • These are backtest results using tick-level historical data, not a verified live track record. Past performance, backtested or live, never guarantees future results.
  • Spread and commission materially affect this strategy given its scalping nature; results on a standard (wide-spread) account will be meaningfully worse than shown above. Raw/Zero-type accounts are strongly recommended.
  • We encourage running the EA on a demo account first to confirm behavior matches your broker's execution conditions before committing real capital.
  • A public live signal is planned; check the product page for the current link once available.

Рекомендуем также
Phantom Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
Phantom GOLD MT5 v1.0 Phantom GOLD MT5: The algorithmic spectrum that hunts gold moves with surgical precision Phantom GOLD is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (gold), combining modern artificial intelligence with the most powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC) strategies, institutional price action, and advanced trend filters. It's not just a robot: it's an invisible hunter operating in the shadows of the market, detecting high-probability zones where large instit
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Ksm: Умное Решение для Автоматизированной Торговли на Форексе Ksm – это инструмент для автоматизации торговли на Форексе, который применяет современные методы анализа временных данных для работы с множеством валютных пар и различных временных интервалов. Основные Возможности и Преимущества Мультивалютная поддержка : Ksm позволяет работать с множеством валютных пар, что помогает трейдерам адаптировать стратегии к разным рыночным условиям. Новые валютные пары можно легко добавить. Анализ временных
Cleetah EA MT5
Guo Shan Zhao
Эксперты
Cleetah EA MT5 — это полностью автоматизированная трендовая торговая система, разработанная специально для XAUUSD (Gold) на таймфрейме M15. Это полный торговый цикл: автоматическое определение потенциального тренда, расчёт позиции, вход в сделку, выход из сделки и надёжный контроль рисков. По завершении каждой волны тренда кривая доходности плавно переходит на новую ступень. Разумеется, высота ступени зависит от силы тренда. Требования и рекомендации Инструмент: XAUUSD (Gold) Таймфрейм: M15 (
The Infinity EA MT5
Abhimanyu Hans
3.69 (61)
Эксперты
Infinity EA — это продвинутый торговый экспертный советник, разработанный для GBPUSD, XAUUSD и AUDCAD. Он ориентирован на безопасность, постоянную прибыль и бесконечную прибыльность. В отличие от многих других советников, которые полагаются на высокорисковые стратегии, такие как мартингейл или сеточная торговля. Infinity EA использует дисциплинированную, прибыльную стратегию скальпинга, основанную на нейронной сети, встроенной в машинное обучение, и технологии анализа данных на основе ИИ, предо
Volatix Loop Breakout Pro EA
Roy Santoso
Эксперты
VOLATIX LOOP BREAKOUT PRO MT5 The Ultimate Automated Breakout System with Advanced Capital Protection. Tired of unpredictable market swings blowing up your account? Meet Volatix Loop Breakout Pro —an institutional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to exploit explosive market momentum while strictly keeping your capital safe. Built on a sophisticated dual-pending order architecture and filtered by true market volatility, this EA turns high-impact price movements into consistent profit loop
Extremum Save
Ruslan Papou
Эксперты
Version for MT4:  Extremum Save MT4  Community UP Group Join Extremum Save - is a fully automated scalping trading algorithm with the highest possible SL/PT ratio. Extremum Save does not need optimization. The strategy showed great results when tested on historical data with the best possible simulation quality for more than 10 years. Real trading proves the same results. Extremum Save does not use any risky trading methods such as martingale, grid, etc.   Every order is protected with low fix
Prop 007 GOLD
Valerij Mazurenko
Эксперты
Благодаря сбалансированному алгоритму  Prop 007 GOLD приносит стабильную прибыль с минимальными просадками. Этот советник можно использовать на реальном счёте с депозитом 10 000$ и центовом счёте с депозитом 100$. При использовании советника в проп-компаниях, рекомендуемый размер депозита 100 000$. Советник спроектирован для торговли золотом (XAUUSD) на минутном тайм-фрейме. Алгоритм сочетает несколько индикаторных фильтров и систему управления позицией, позволяя советнику адаптироваться к разли
Exclusive Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Эксперты
Exclusive Imperium MT5 — автоматизированная торговая система Exclusive Imperium MT5 — это эксперт-советник для MetaTrader 5, основанный на алгоритмах анализа рынка и управлении рисками. Советник работает в полностью автоматическом режиме и требует минимального вмешательства со стороны трейдера. Внимание! Свяжитесь со мной сразу после покупки , чтобы получить инструкции по настройке! ВАЖНО: Все примеры, скриншоты и тесты приведены исключительно в демонстрационных целях. Если у одного брокера опре
Inferno Storm AI V252DTPro Hybrid MT5
Huu Loc Nguyen
Эксперты
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.52A [Subtitle: 7-Layer Quant Engine | Nested SMC Matrix | Dual-MTF Confluence] Introduction: The Masterpiece Upgrade Welcome to the absolute pinnacle of algorithmic intelligence. Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.52A is the culmination of our "Deep Think" cognitive framework. It does not just execute trades; it evaluates the market with the precision of an elite Institutional Quant. By fusing a brutal, micros
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
EA Trend Following Passed FTMO Challenge
Dao Thanh Tan
Эксперты
Dear users! - This is a Forrex trading expert advisor following the trend trading method. It has proven its effectiveness in overcoming 2 rounds of FTMO fund challenges. This is a modified and optimized version after completing the process of passing 2 rounds of FTMO challenges. - Max drawndown auto caculate by risk initial setting. Telegram instruction for backtest and using: https://t.me/ +0lDs0UXiJUVjM2Jl  I. Application Highlights: 1. Safe and easy to use. 2. Martigale and grid are not app
Gold Aimer Pro
Ghulam Dastgeer
Эксперты
Gold Aimer Pro Gold Aimer Pro is an automated Expert Advisor developed for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. It combines momentum and trend confirmation with scheduled trading sessions, controlled position averaging, basket management and multiple account-protection mechanisms.  The EA is designed for the M15 timeframe and should be attached to an XAUUSD or GOLD chart, depending on the symbol name used by your broker. IMPORTANT!  After the purchase please send me a private message to recei
LazyBoy Scrapper Scalper EA
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat
5 (2)
Эксперты
60% Discount From the makers of the Successful               Gold Super Trends AutoTrader Robot             - Comes this unique opportunity at a low price The Idea You think the days of scrapper scalping ended?! Think again. This Expert Advisor which is made for Gold trading is perfected to scrape ever tick by the second, timeframe independently. Comes along with account management and 6 safety settings for the most satisfied to the most greedy of us to choose from. Not based on indicators wh
NRP Smc Pro
Black Panther AI
Эксперты
NRP SMC PRO EA — Product Description Short Description Professional Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor engineered for XAUUSD, combining institutional market structure analysis, Fair Value Gaps, liquidity sweeps, and prop-firm-focused risk management. Includes optional news filtering, trading sessions, trade journaling, and advanced capital protection. NRP SMC PRO EA — Institutional Smart Money Automation for MT5 NRP SMC PRO EA is a professional Smart Money Concepts Expert Advisor built around c
Shams Custom Indicator Connector Pro EA
Md Jony Chowdhury
Эксперты
Key Features: Universal Connectivity:   Automatically executes trades from almost any MT4 indicator via Buffer lines or Object Arrow codes   . Invisible TP/SL Mode:   Hide your profit targets and stop losses from your broker to prevent stop-hunting   . Smart Loss Recovery:   Built-in dynamic lot-increment system ( Enable Recovery ) to recover losses safely   . Account Protection:   Hard-coded Daily Profit Target and Daily Loss Limits in USD to secure your capital   . MTF Filter:   Verify sign
NexusAlpha
Amitbhai Kanjibhai Vaghani
Эксперты
NexusAlpha is a highly optimized, fully automated Expert Advisor built for MetaTrader 5. Designed for precision and capital protection, it utilizes a rigorous algorithmic approach to identify high-probability setups. By combining a high historical win rate with advanced trade management techniques, NexusAlpha aims to deliver consistent growth while keeping risk strictly contained. Whether you are seeking steady account growth or a reliable tool to pass proprietary trading firm evaluations, Nexu
Crypto Hades Adaptive Swing
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
Crypto Hades Adaptive-Swing  Dynamic Fibonacci Matrix & MTF Trend Alignment Crypto Hades Adaptive-Swing  is an elite institutional-grade Expert Advisor designed specifically for extreme cryptocurrency volatility (BTCUSD, ETHUSD). Named after Hades, the Greek god of the underworld, this EA waits patiently for deep pullbacks and strikes at the most advantageous "underworld" price levels using a dynamic mathematical matrix. Unlike standard trend followers that buy at the top, Hades uses a Multi-
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Эксперты
Эксперт  Автоматическая и ручная торговля. Готовая торговая система на основе  волн Эллиотта и уровней Фибоначчи . Просто и доступно. Отображение разметки волн Эллиотта (основной или альтернативный вариант) на графике. Построение горизонтальных уровней, линий поддержек и сопротивления, канала. Наложение уровней Фибоначчи на волны 1, 3, 5, A Система алертов (на экран, E-Mail, Push уведомления).    визуальная панель для открытия ордеров при ручной торговле. визуальная панель для настройки автомати
VenomQuant XAU
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
VenomQuant XAU — Overview VenomQuant XAU is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for scalping XAU/USD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe. It combines Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with classic Price Action patterns and an adaptive risk management engine, delivering a high-frequency, low-latency trading system optimized for volatile precious metals markets. ️ Core Strategy The EA operates under a multi-confluence entry model that requires alignment in three independent layers before executing any
Greezly Bot Pro MT5
Ivan Maruschak
Эксперты
1.Автоматизированный советник для торговли 2.Самые лучшие результаты на паре EURUSD, но также же вы можете подобрать настройки и к любым другим инструментам, 3.Используйте таймфрейм от м1 до м15. 4.Советник торгует по методу усреднения, плавно и безопасно повышая объем! 5.Для направления сделки, советник использует свечной анализ. 6.Самый безопасный вариант, использовать объем 0,01 лот на каждые 1500-2000$ 7.Для снижения рисков советую менять шаг после 4 сделки на 300 пипсов и после 6 сделки на
Boris
ALEKSANDR IVANOV
Эксперты
Boris- Полностью автоматический ,агрессивный советник основанный на математических расчетах, написанный специально под валютную пару EUR/USD. Период H1. Советник использует свой автоматический виртуальный стоплосс и тейкпрофит !  Ваш брокер не будет видеть ,задерживать модификацию,забыть поставить стоп и так далее. Тестировать рекомендую только с качеством 100% тиков у брокеров дающих реальные котировки. Входные параметры:  Magic=77777; - Магик ордеров  StartHour=1;  - Час начала Торговли  En
ScalpelBarUVL
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
ScalpelBarUVL – универсальный бот-скальпель нового поколения. Может работать на любых типах счетов. На любых инструментах без исключения. Преимущества: Автоматически корректирует все значения пипс-параметров под инструмент (стопы, волатильность, спред). То есть если вы оптимизируете стоп-лосс, например от 100 до 1000, то такой диапазон будет на любых инструментах (на всех валютных парах), фактический стоп-лосс будет скорректирован в соответствии с потребностями данного инструмента. Это очень у
CRR Scalp
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Эксперты
CRR EA for MT5 Профессиональный торговый советник для торговли золотом для MetaTrader 5 Совместимый с MetaTrader 5 эксперт, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M5 с использованием профессиональной стратегии продолжения откатного пробоя с расширенным управлением соотношением риска и прибыли. CRR EA разработан для трейдеров, ищущих стабильное исполнение, интеллектуальное управление сделками и высоковероятные входы на продолжение движения на рынке золота. Скачайте ф
Hatori Flying Nimbus
Ike Ananda Fata
Эксперты
Hatori Flying Nimbus is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around the classic Ichimoku Kinko Hyo methodology. It identifies trend direction using Price vs. Cloud , confirms momentum with Tenkan/Kijun alignment , validates bias with Future Cloud Color , and strengthens signal quality with Chikou confirmation . To support real trading and marketplace validation, it also includes automatic risk-based lot sizing , margin protection, and a clean on-chart dashboard panel with a Close All
Aureus Trader
Divyesh Pandey
Эксперты
Aureus Trader is an automated scalping robot for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade actively on liquid forex and crypto pairs with strict risk control and low latency execution. ​ What Aureus Trader does Aureus Trader focuses on short-term price movements, opening and closing trades frequently during high-liquidity sessions. ​ The algorithm uses technical filters to avoid abnormal spreads and low-volatility periods, aiming to capture quick intraday moves rather than long trends. ​ Risk management T
Orb Pulse
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
Эксперты
OrbPulse — NAS100 Scalper One moment. One trade. Surgical precision. Built by uGenesys and refined across thousands of historical Nasdaq sessions. OrbPulse is a lean, disciplined day-trading robot for the US Tech 100 index. Every morning it measures the New York opening range, waits for the 10:00 snapshot, and takes a single high-probability continuation trade in the direction the market is already pushing. No grid. No martingale. No averaging down — one clean trade per day, a hard time-stop, an
BitCoin MinerX
Godbless C Nygu
Эксперты
Join Deriv link on profile>>> BitCoin MinerX is a special EA tool created to trade the pair called BTC/USD, This robot is created by few indicators which is Donchian Channel and Bollinger Bands.  A Donchian channel is a   trading indicator that shows the highest high and the lowest low of a security over a given period  and  Bollinger Bands are a   technical analysis tool that show the prices and volatility of a financial instrument or commodity over time . We use all this tools because are he
XAU Ghosting Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
XAUUSD GHOSTING MATRIX AI  Ghost-Order Decryptor - Exploit the algorithms that banks use to trap retail traders. The XAUUSD Ghosting Matrix AI- is a God-Tier Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. It utilizes advanced Order-Book Ghosting Matrix theory to detect spoofing—fake buy and sell orders placed by institutional algorithms to trap retail traders. When the market experiences a violent price jump with anomalously low volume, or stagnates despite massive volume
TMA Gold Matrix
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Эксперты
TMA Volume Matrix v1.00 Name: TMA Volume Matrix Developer: Worldinversor 2026 Recommended Pair: XAUUSD (Gold) Optimal Timeframe: M5 and M10 Strategy Type: Scalper with Controlled Grid + Trend and Volume Filters Recommended Broker: IC Markets (a low spread on Gold is essential) Overview TMA Volume Matrix is ​​an advanced scalping Expert Advisor specifically designed to trade XAUUSD on low timeframes (M5 and M10). It intelligently combines a Triangular Moving Average (TMA) with ATR bands, a str
BTC Master Pro
Farzad Saadatinia
4.58 (12)
Эксперты
BTC Master Pro — ваш надежный инструмент для дисциплинированной торговли Bitcoin. Новая версия теперь усилена искусственным интеллектом OpenAI , обеспечивая более точное исполнение сделок и улучшенную фильтрацию торговых сигналов в условиях высокой волатильности крипторынка. Этот профессиональный торговый робот разработан специально для торговли Bitcoin (BTCUSD) на платформе MetaTrader 5 , с акцентом на структурированное исполнение, контролируемую нагрузку на депозит и интеллектуальное управлени
С этим продуктом покупают
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Эксперты
Syna 7 - ИИ, который остаётся со сделкой Большинство торговых систем перестают думать после входа. Syna так не делает. Syna 7 — это торговый ИИ-ассистент и автономная торговая система, созданная для того, чтобы участвовать в процессе от анализа до выхода. Она может отслеживать текущие условия, помнить контекст сделки, оценивать новости и волатильность, управлять позициями, координировать счета и продолжать пересматривать решения после открытия ордера. Торговля не заканчивается на входе. Интелле
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
Эксперты
Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
Эксперты
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Эксперты
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Эксперты
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Эксперты
У советника есть трек: многие месяцы стабильной торговли с  низкой просадкой : All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro  - это продвинутый  скальпер,  использующий умные алгоритмы входа/выхода с фильтрами для определения самых безопасных точек входа в спокойные периоды рынка. Эта система ориентирована на  долгосрочный рост. Это профессиональная система, разработанная мной много лет назад, которая постоянно обновляется и включает в себя последние инновации в области торговли. Ничего модного, никакого т
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Эксперты
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Эксперты
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — описание для MQL5 Market Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 Автоматизированная двухмодульная система торговли золотом для MetaTrader 5 1. Обзор продукта Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — полностью автоматизированный советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD и других брокерских символов, содержащих XAU или GOLD. Версия 6.0 объединяет два независимых торговых модуля в одном советнике. Каждый модуль отдельно оценивает рыночные условия и использует собственный фиксирован
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
Эксперты
PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
Эксперты
Scalp Master Expert Advisor — это полностью автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для скальпинговых стратегий в условиях трендового рынка. Она создана для выявления краткосрочных торговых возможностей на ликвидных рынках с особым акцентом на качество сделок и контроль риска. EA подходит для трейдеров, которые предпочитают системный и основанный на правилах подход без ручного вмешательства. Он лучше всего работает на инструментах с низкими спредами и высокой ликвидностью, включая: XA
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
Эксперты
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
Mercaria Unicorn Gold EA
Anton Serozhkin
Эксперты
Стартова пропозиція. Ціна поступово зростає зі збільшенням кількості продажів. Кожна покупка містить усі майбутні оновлення через MQL5 Market. Mercaria Unicorn — це адаптивна сіткова торгова система для золота (XAUUSD) на MetaTrader 5, створена практикуючими трейдерами для будь-якого рівня досвіду. Огляд Mercaria Unicorn — це адаптивна торгова система для золота (XAUUSD) та інших CFD-інструментів. На відміну від звичайних сіткових роботів із фіксованими параметрами, вона автоматично налаштовує к
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Эксперты
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Эксперты
Neurolite эксперт использует нейронную сеть для принятия решений по сделкам. Сеть обучена на 10-летней истории реальных тиковых данных. Торговля ведется только по паре GBP/USD. Отличительной особенностью данного советника является небольшое количество входных параметров, для облегчения работы пользователя. Обученная нейронная сеть всё настроит за вас. Торговая стратегия. Система не использует опасные стратегии (типа усреднение или мартингейл), а чётко следует указаниям нейронной сети. В каждой
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Эксперты
Neurolite эксперт использует нейронную сеть для принятия решений по сделкам. Сеть обучена на 5-летней истории реальных тиковых данных. Торговля ведется только по паре EUR/USD . Отличительной особенностью данного советника является небольшое количество входных параметров, для облегчения работы пользователя. Обученная нейронная сеть всё настроит за вас. Данный советник построен на базе ранее выпущенной версии советника Neurolite EA gbpusd , который был доработан для успешной торговли на валютной п
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Эксперты
Эта скальпинговая система работает только во время азиатской сессии. Использует несколько уникальных индикаторов для определения колебаний цены. Динамические уровни тейк-профит и стоп-лосс в зависимости от рыночных условий. Фиксированный стоп-лосс для защиты капитала, низкий риск потери большой суммы денег. Не нуждается в SET-файлах. Параметры одинаковы для всех валютных пар. Оптимизирован для работы с EURAUD . Рекомендуется запускать советник Eagle Scalper на графике M15 . Рекомендуется запуск
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Эксперты
Советник Snake EURUSD Real — полностью автоматический робот, торгующий на рынке форекс. Робот торгует на любой паре, но лучшие результаты достигнуты на EURUSD M15. Система также работает с любым брокером, предоставляющим плавающий спред. Преимущества Советник не использует такие системы, как мартингейл, хеджирование и т.д. Советник использует стоп-лосс и трейлинг-стоп для получения прибыли. Кроме того, вы также можете установить тейк-профит (на EURUSD я использовал 93). Наилучшие результаты тес
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Эксперты
Benefit EA Используется только на счетах с хеджированием. Benefit EA - безиндикаторный гибкий сеточный советник со специальными точками входа, обеспечивающие статистическое преимущество,выявленное с помощью математического моделирования рыночных паттернов. В советнике не используется стоп-лосс, все сделки закрываются по тейк-профиту или трейлинг-стопу. Есть возможность планирования увеличений лота. Функция «Фильтр времени» - устанавливается в соответствии с внутренним временем терминала, соглас
On Control EA MT5 V2
Hany Ali
Эксперты
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
EA Rx Five MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Эксперты
Советник использует стратегию основанную на использовании 7 индикаторов  Envelopes,  на каждом таймфрейме(M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) по 7 индикаторов Envelopes.  Торговля идёт по стратегии "Price Action" (ценовая активность), советник ищет одновременный сигнал по 5 таймфреймам: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 и затем открывает ордер.  Советник использует  встроенный   алгоритм Мартингейла и Усреднения. Советник использует экономические новости для достижения более точных сигналов.  Используется скрытый Тейк п
MoneyMaker StableATM Lite
Zi Jie Gu
Эксперты
MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is an automatic intelligent trading system for foreign exchange! Lite edition just support MetaTrader 5! The purpose of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is to stabilize profits, not to give you the ability to get rich overnight! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only applicable to EUR / USD currency trading, and cannot be used for other currency exchange trading, other CFD product trading, and commodity tradingor futures commodity trading! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only suitabl
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
NorthEastWay MT5 - это полностью автоматизированная торговая система «откатов», которая особенно эффективна для торговли на популярных валютных парах «откатов»: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Система использует основные модели рынка Forex в торговле - возврат цены после резкого движения в любом направлении. Таймфрейм: M15 Основные валютные пары: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD Дополнительные пары: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD После покупки EA обязательно напишите мне в личные сообщения, я доба
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
Эксперты
Traders Toolbox Premium  - это универсальный инструмент   создан на основе обширного обучения общим торговым стратегиям с целью автоматизации этих стратегий и расчетов.   Функции: 19 отдельных сигналов   - Каждый из этих сигналов ,   которые   смещены в нейронной сети конфигурации стиля ,   чтобы составить окончательный / общий результат.   Каждый сигнал имеет свои собственные настройки,   которые   при необходимости   можно   настроить или оптимизировать.   Всестороннее On   экран    Дисплей
Shadow Legends MT5
Zarui Ogannisian
Эксперты
Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
Golden Lucks
Godbless C Nygu
Эксперты
Представляем наш советник, предназначенный для торговли XAUUSD на рынке Форекс. Этот экспертный советник использует комбинацию пяти индикаторов, преимущественно полученных из стратегий поддержки и сопротивления, достигая похвальной точности более 60%. Благодаря тщательному тестированию в течение 5 лет со стартовым капиталом в 500 долларов США, результаты принесли прибыль более 200 тысяч долларов, демонстрируя потенциал существенной прибыли. Ключевая особенность: Включает пять различных индикатор
Reactor EA MT5
Berat Cakan
Эксперты
Reactor MT5 - полностью автоматический советник для внутридневной торговли. он основан на многих показателях. Советник может получить очень высокий процент прибыльных сделок. Эксперт был протестирован на всем доступном историческом периоде на валютных парах EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD и USDJPY M15 с исключительными результатами. Вы можете скачать демоверсию и протестировать ее самостоятельно. Мои тесты проводились с реальной датой тика с точностью 99,90%, фактическим спредом и дополнительным
QuantXProTrader EA
Netlux Digital Kft.
Эксперты
QXS PRO TRADER Expert Advisor QuantXProTrader is an Expert Advisor based on Profitable Price Action strategy. It is compatible with our QXS Trend indicator and work automatically by Trend detection on Multiple assets. Each and Everything in this EA is perfect Just you need to set input parameters. Take Profit, Stop loss, Trailing Stop, Trailing Step, Lot Size Adjust it as per your account capital and equity. Recommended TIMEFRAMES are: M15, M30 and H1  Before Installing Expert Advisor on chart
TickToker
Oxana Tambur
Эксперты
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>более 90% скидка ($ 3750 >>> $ 345), Данное предложение будет действительно в течение 3 месяцев от старта продаж. <<<<<<<<  Торговый робот торгует на реальном счёте с 2018 года. Каждому кто планирует купить торгового робота, мы покажем наш счёт. Для этого свяжитесь с нами. Советник является полностью автоматический  разработанный для валютных пар EUR / GBP, EUR / SGD, AUD / NZD, EUR / CHF.  не использует Мартингейл и сетку, все сделки покрываются стоп-лоссом и тейк-профитом.  Сове
Tendency Expert Trader
Jing Yi He
Эксперты
Strategy: 1.This EA is a trend trade, used for USDCHF H1 charts. 2.This EA is  using indicators such as the Bolling band and moving average. 3. The initial amount of this EA is only $1000.This EA has a profit of over $3000. 4.The EA has detailed test data from January 2018 to June 2021, which is stable and profitable. 5.If you just want to put a small amount of money to get double reward, this EA trader is your best choice！
Другие продукты этого автора
Gold Phoenix Grid
Keisuke Honma
Эксперты
Gold Phoenix Grid - Asymmetric Grid EA for XAUUSD An advanced grid EA that uses asymmetric long/short strategies optimized specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe. **Strategy Overview** - LONG: Enters on EMA20 pullbacks in an uptrend (Daily EMA200 filter), with up to 5 grid levels at ATR-based intervals - SHORT: Enters on RSI overbought signals in a downtrend (H4 EMA200 filter), with up to 3 grid levels - Long and short positions operate independently and can run simultaneously - A
Goldsentinelgrid
Keisuke Honma
Эксперты
Gold Sentinel Grid is a close-range grid Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It places a pair of buy/sell pending orders close to the current price to continuously capture short-term price movement. Beyond the core grid mechanic, it includes several protections designed with live trading in mind. Key Features News Safety Filter — Automatically pauses new orders around major US economic releases and clears existing pending orders shortly before the release (dual approach: MT5's
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв