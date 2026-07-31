Gold Volatility Sentinel — Session-Checkpoint Breakout Scalper for XAUUSD

A disciplined, rule-based approach to gold's volatility windows.

Gold Volatility Sentinel does not chase every candle. Three times a day, at fixed session-transition checkpoints, it places a pair of asymmetric breakout orders around the current price — sized by real-time ATR, not a fixed distance — and lets the market decide which direction to take. Once triggered, every single exit is handled by a tight, continuously-adjusting trailing stop. No indicators to chase, no discretionary judgment calls, no martingale.

Backtested results (2017–2026, ~9.2 years, real ticks):

Metric Fixed 0.1 Lot Auto Lot (20% capital ratio) Total trades 823 823 Win rate 88.46% 88.46% Profit Factor 4.11 4.61 Recovery Factor 47.6 42.0 Sharpe Ratio 20.2 23.6 Max drawdown (balance) 6.41% 3.77% Max relative drawdown 7.51% 11.61% Average hold time 9 min 23 sec 9 min 23 sec Net profit ($500 start) $5,159 $39,815

Short trades: 349 (90.26% win rate) · Long trades: 474 (87.13% win rate)

What makes it different:

Session-timed, not chart-pattern-timed. Entries are tied to the daily transitions between the Asian, London, and New York sessions — the moments gold's volatility structurally expands — not to a lagging indicator crossover.

Entries are tied to the daily transitions between the Asian, London, and New York sessions — the moments gold's volatility structurally expands — not to a lagging indicator crossover. Asymmetric by design. The breakout distance required to trigger a short is wider than for a long, reflecting gold's well-documented long-side structural bias rather than ignoring it.

The breakout distance required to trigger a short is wider than for a long, reflecting gold's well-documented long-side structural bias rather than ignoring it. Exit is 100% trailing-stop driven. There is no fixed take-profit target to be front-run or to cap a strong move; every winning trade is the result of the same mechanical trailing logic.

There is no fixed take-profit target to be front-run or to cap a strong move; every winning trade is the result of the same mechanical trailing logic. Built for hedging-type accounts with independent multi-position management (up to 4 concurrent trades), each governed by its own initial stop-loss and cumulative margin-usage cap.

with independent multi-position management (up to 4 concurrent trades), each governed by its own initial stop-loss and cumulative margin-usage cap. Broker-portable in one field. A single GMT-offset input re-aligns the checkpoint schedule to any broker's server time — no manual recalculation needed when switching brokers.

Recommended setup:

Account type: Hedging

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Recommended broker environment: Raw/Zero-spread account with low commission (this strategy's edge is sensitive to spread cost — see notes below)

Timeframe: any (internal logic runs on M5 bar detection regardless of chart period)

VPS recommended for uninterrupted checkpoint execution

Important, honest notes before you buy: