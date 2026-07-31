Gold Volatility Sentinel

Gold Volatility Sentinel — Session-Checkpoint Breakout Scalper for XAUUSD

A disciplined, rule-based approach to gold's volatility windows.

Gold Volatility Sentinel does not chase every candle. Three times a day, at fixed session-transition checkpoints, it places a pair of asymmetric breakout orders around the current price — sized by real-time ATR, not a fixed distance — and lets the market decide which direction to take. Once triggered, every single exit is handled by a tight, continuously-adjusting trailing stop. No indicators to chase, no discretionary judgment calls, no martingale.

Backtested results (2017–2026, ~9.2 years, real ticks):

Metric Fixed 0.1 Lot Auto Lot (20% capital ratio)
Total trades 823 823
Win rate 88.46% 88.46%
Profit Factor 4.11 4.61
Recovery Factor 47.6 42.0
Sharpe Ratio 20.2 23.6
Max drawdown (balance) 6.41% 3.77%
Max relative drawdown 7.51% 11.61%
Average hold time 9 min 23 sec 9 min 23 sec
Net profit ($500 start) $5,159 $39,815

Short trades: 349 (90.26% win rate) · Long trades: 474 (87.13% win rate)

What makes it different:

  • Session-timed, not chart-pattern-timed. Entries are tied to the daily transitions between the Asian, London, and New York sessions — the moments gold's volatility structurally expands — not to a lagging indicator crossover.
  • Asymmetric by design. The breakout distance required to trigger a short is wider than for a long, reflecting gold's well-documented long-side structural bias rather than ignoring it.
  • Exit is 100% trailing-stop driven. There is no fixed take-profit target to be front-run or to cap a strong move; every winning trade is the result of the same mechanical trailing logic.
  • Built for hedging-type accounts with independent multi-position management (up to 4 concurrent trades), each governed by its own initial stop-loss and cumulative margin-usage cap.
  • Broker-portable in one field. A single GMT-offset input re-aligns the checkpoint schedule to any broker's server time — no manual recalculation needed when switching brokers.

Recommended setup:

  • Account type: Hedging
  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Recommended broker environment: Raw/Zero-spread account with low commission (this strategy's edge is sensitive to spread cost — see notes below)
  • Timeframe: any (internal logic runs on M5 bar detection regardless of chart period)
  • VPS recommended for uninterrupted checkpoint execution

Important, honest notes before you buy:

  • These are backtest results using tick-level historical data, not a verified live track record. Past performance, backtested or live, never guarantees future results.
  • Spread and commission materially affect this strategy given its scalping nature; results on a standard (wide-spread) account will be meaningfully worse than shown above. Raw/Zero-type accounts are strongly recommended.
  • We encourage running the EA on a demo account first to confirm behavior matches your broker's execution conditions before committing real capital.
  • A public live signal is planned; check the product page for the current link once available.

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Syna 7 - 全程陪伴交易的 AI 大多数交易系统在入场之后就停止思考了。 Syna 不会。 Syna 7 是一个 AI 交易助手，也是一套自主交易系统，从分析到离场全程参与。 它可以监控当前行情、记住交易的来龙去脉、评估新闻与波动、管理持仓、协调账户，并在订单成交之后继续重新审视自己的决策。 交易不会在入场时结束。 智能也不该如此。 从分析到离场，一以贯之的智能。 频道与社区 关注频道，获取更新、信号、发布消息和产品演示。加入公开群组，提问并与其他交易者交流。 关注我的 MQL5 频道 加入我的 MQL5 公开群组 什么是 Syna？ Syna 的设计目标，是充当整个交易运作的智能层。 它可以配合： 自身的自主交易策略 由其他 EA 开出的持仓 手动交易 多个 MetaTrader 5 终端 多个经纪商与账户 不同的品种、策略和风险配置 你可以把 Syna 当作自主交易者、AI 助手、持仓管理器、投资组合协调者，或者四者兼具。 AI 的优势不再局限于单一入场信号或某个孤立的 EA。 Syna 为何改变你的交易方式 传统 EA 遵循预先设定的逻辑，只能沿着开发者事先编写好的路径做
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
专家
Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
专家
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
专家
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
专家
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
专家
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
专家
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
专家
Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 — MQL5 市场说明 Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 适用于 MetaTrader 5 的自动化双引擎黄金交易系统 1. 产品概述 Gold Catalyst Evolution V6.0 是一款全自动智能交易系统，专为 XAUUSD 以及名称中包含 XAU 或 GOLD 的其他经纪商黄金品种开发。 V6.0 在一个智能交易系统中集成了两个相互独立的交易引擎。每个引擎分别评估市场状况，并拥有自己的固定手数、魔术号、持仓归属、保护水平和出场管理。 两个引擎互不复制，也不相互依赖。在对冲账户中，两个引擎可以同时管理同一黄金品种的仓位。在净额账户中，同一品种的入场会安全地按顺序执行，因为 MetaTrader 对每个品种只保留一个净持仓。 本系统旨在提供结构化的黄金自动交易，无需持续人工监控。 2. 交易架构 Engine A 是选择性方向引擎，用于筛选市场状况，并通过自身的执行配置管理其仓位。 Engine B 是独立的市场参与引擎，拥有单独的执行配置，并附加每日亏损及连续亏损交易控制。 每个引擎均： 使
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
专家
PivotStorm - 自适应 XAUUSD 市场结构突破交易 EA MetaTrader 5 专业自动交易系统 PivotStorm 是一款面向黄金（XAUUSD）市场的专业 MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor。 该系统针对喜欢结构化突破交易的交易者设计，通过市场结构分析、智能挂单执行以及多层风险管理，实现纪律化的自动交易。 不同于简单的突破机器人，PivotStorm 不追逐每一次价格波动，而是等待经过确认的重要市场结构，并在风险可控的条件下执行交易。 为什么选择 PivotStorm？ 黄金市场具有明显趋势行情，同时也存在大量假突破。PivotStorm 遵循核心理念：等待有意义的市场结构，然后进行受控风险执行。 EA 不尝试预测所有市场走势。系统通过识别关键价格区域，构建突破交易场景，并按照预设风险规则管理交易执行。 查看MQL5 信号： 点击这儿 核心技术 1. 市场结构突破引擎 PivotStorm 分析确认后的市场结构，并识别重要交易水平。 系统分析： 确认后的摆动高低点 突破区域 价格运动有效性 市场动量状态 帮助系统过滤短期噪声，关注更有意义
Scalp Master MT5
Hari Parajuli
专家
Scalp Master 专家顾问（EA）是一种完全自动化的交易系统，专为趋势市场中的剥头皮策略设计。它用于在高流动性市场中识别短期交易机会，同时重点关注交易质量和风险控制。该EA适合偏好系统化、规则化交易且不进行手动操作的交易者。 它在低点差和高流动性的品种上表现最佳，包括： XAUUSD（黄金） EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY BTCUSD USTEC（美国科技指数） 其他主要和次要货币对（低点差且执行稳定） 该策略专为趋势市场设计，旨在避免震荡或不可预测行情等低质量交易环境。 主要特点： 完全自动化交易系统，无需手动操作 移动平均线与RSI过滤器，提高胜率并避免低概率交易 集成新闻过滤器，在重大经济事件期间降低风险 高级移动止损系统，动态管理持仓 专注风险控制与回撤降低 Scalp Master 会在交易前和交易过程中持续评估市场条件，确保交易符合系统逻辑。趋势、动量和波动率过滤器的结合有助于提升交易质量。 该EA适用于提供稳定执行、低点差和高流动性的经纪商。适合初学者和希望使用结构化剥头皮策略的专业交易者。 最低入金：$100 推荐入金：$1000 输入设置： 请不要
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
专家
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
Mercaria Unicorn Gold EA
Anton Serozhkin
专家
Mercaria Unicorn — 用于 MetaTrader 5 黄金（XAUUSD）的自适应网格交易系统。由具有实盘经验的交易者开发，适合各种经验水平。 概述 Mercaria Unicorn 是一款用于黄金（XAUUSD）及其他差价合约（CFD）品种的自适应交易系统。与参数固定的普通网格机器人不同，它会根据所选的波动性配置和您的存款，自动调整层数、手数和风险阈值。 所有关键决策都可在图表上的可视化控制面板中操作，因此您可以即时更改设置，而无需重新打开输入窗口。本系统适合偏好低维护设置的交易者、按新闻日历管理风险的有经验交易者，以及希望在自身入场策略之上使用仓位管理器的专业交易者。 发售价格随销量增加而逐步上调。每次购买均包含通过 MQL5 Market 提供的所有未来更新。 主要功能 自适应引擎。四种波动性配置（Normal、Spike M、Spike L、Black Swan）涵盖平静日、新闻日、剧烈意外行情和危机情形，可在面板上一键切换，无需重启。Autosizing 模块通过带有内置安全缓冲的数学模型，为您的余额计算安全的层数和手数。手数缩放使每个以美元
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
专家
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
专家
只在亚洲盘进行剥头皮交易 几个独特指标用于检测市场波动 根据市场情况动态止盈止损 保护性硬止损，使得账户风险降低 不需要配置文件，对每一个货币对使用相同的设置 此EA适用于以下货币对： EURAUD 推荐在 M15 周期上使用此EA 建议在一个真正的 低点差 ECN平台上使用该EA 推荐将Risk参数设置为10以下 推荐使用99.9%模型质量的历史回测 信号 : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/oodd008 回测 : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/oodd008/blog 参数 Lots - 使用固定手数 Risk - 根据账户净值自动计算手数，只有当Lots是0时才有效 Auto_GMT_Offset - 实盘交易时，如果设置为true，GMT_Offset会由EA自动计算 GMT_Offset - 历史回测时输入你的经纪商的GMT时间，实盘交易时不用设置此参数，系统会自动计算GMT时间 EA_Comment - 设置自己的评论信息 MAGIC - Magic数字，无需更改 Max_Spread - 开
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
专家
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
专家
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
On Control EA MT5 V2
Hany Ali
专家
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
EA Rx Five MT5
Ruslan Pishun
专家
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7 Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Attenti
MoneyMaker StableATM Lite
Zi Jie Gu
专家
MoneyMaker 稳定提款机 Lite 版本，是一款针对外汇的自动智能交易系统！以下简称本 EA 智能交易系统。Lite版本仅支持MetaTrader 5! 本 EA 智能交易系统的目的是稳定盈利，而不是让你拥有一夜暴富的能力！ 本 EA 智能交易系统的 Lite 版本仅作用于 EUR/USD 货币兑，不能用于其他货币兑交易、其他 CFD 产品交易以及大宗商品交易或期指商品交易！ 本 EA 智能交易系统，只适合运行在允许进行对冲交易的的外汇交易商平台！ 本 EA 智能交易系统，采用马丁格尔与网格交易系统为基础，通过大数据分析对 EUR/USD 货币兑的多年历史数据进行各项特征进行层层分析，得到了精准的分析结果！ 本 EA 智能交易系统的代码融入数据模糊处理技术，使得本 EA 智能交易系统在进行下单和平仓操作时自动处理价位而并非依靠限价订单来完成下单和止盈平仓操作！ 本 EA 智能交易系统的特点在于稳定盈利！根据市场的情况，平均每日盈利 $60~$180 ！ 本 EA 智能交易系统没有资金回撤！常规时期最大动态亏损$ 400 以内！对于 COVID-19 时的市场熔断机制， 500
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
专家
NorthEastWay MT5是一种完全自动化的“回撤”交易系统，在热门的“回撤”货币对交易中特别有效：AUDCAD、AUDNZD、NZDCAD。该系统在交易中使用了外汇市场的主要模式——价格在任何方向急剧波动后的回归。 时间框架：M15 基本货币对：AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD 附加货币对：EURUSD、USDCAD、GBPUSD、EURCAD、EURGBP、GBPCAD 购买EA后，务必私信我，我会将您添加到私人群组，发送设置文件和详细说明。 我愿意帮助每位买家安装和配置顾问。 如果您以前从未使用过EA，我会向您展示并教您如何使用。 EA设置： 您可以使用OneChartSetup（仅限M15时间框架）从单个图表运行所有货币对 该EA对点差、滑点或任何其他与经纪商相关的变量不敏感。 仅使用推荐的货币对。 EA测试： 使用MT5测试器的多货币模式同时测试所有推荐的货币对上的EA。 观看示例视频 。 仅在M15时间框架上进行测试 推荐进行5-10年的长期测试，以显示EA在各种市场条件下的稳定性。 输入参数： OneChartSetup — 从一个图表同时启动多个货
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
专家
交易者工具箱是一種多功能工具 基於對常見交易策略的廣泛培訓而創建，以使這些策略和計算自動化。   （由Jason Kisogloo設計和編程） 特徵： 19個獨立信號 -這些信號 中的 每個信號 都 以神經網絡樣式配置進行偏置，以構成最終/整體結果。 每個信號都有其自己的設置 ，可以根據 需要 對其進行 自定義或優化。   綜合上 - 屏 - 顯示 -六搭扣，全面的信息和工具提示走板。 （單擊面板邊框可折疊或折疊...自動為每台儀器保存的設置）：   信號面板 -顯示帶有偏差信息和信號詳細信息的信號分析。   新聞小組 -和未來甚至有消息 牛逼 小號 基於 預測 的 影響與倒計時事件當前的儀器。 （ 針對此功能，必須將 內部M   T   5經濟日曆與 外匯工廠刮板的 選項 -https:   // www.forexfactory.com 添加到Metatrader中允許的網站上）     EA設置面板 -根據止損和資金設置提供有關當前EA設置和輸入信息的信息。   損益面板 -提供8個不同時間段內歷史交易的整體損益表現。   切換面板 -一鍵切換開關，用於顯示屏幕指示器和圖表。
Shadow Legends MT5
Zarui Ogannisian
专家
Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
Golden Lucks
Godbless C Nygu
专家
介绍我们专为在外汇市场上交易 XAUUSD 而设计的 EA。该专家顾问结合了五个指标，主要来自支撑和阻力策略，达到了超过 60% 的令人称赞的准确率。通过500美元启动资金的5年回测的严格测试，结果产生了超过20万美元的利润，展示了其巨大收益的潜力。 主要特征： 包含五个不同的指标，主要基于支撑和阻力策略。 准确率达到60%以上。 严格的风险管理以及有效的止损和止盈机制。 有效的新闻过滤器以优化交易决策。 账户保护功能允许设置最大每日损失和净值参数。 详细的统计数据可供分析，包括入场、交易、点差和保证金。 使用提供的设置灵活地交易其他货币和金属对。 可定制的手数大小、止损和止盈参数。 购买时提供安装手册和设置说明。 根据个别经纪商详细信息、初始存款、账户货币和杠杆进行定制设置。 为了优化您的交易体验，请提供以下详细信息： 经纪商名称 初始保证金 账户币种 杠杆作用 重要提示：-联系开发商，确保您在购买后获得重要的设置文件。 我们致力于提供卓越的支持，并欢迎任何反馈，以提高我们 EA 的准确性和性能。祝您交易成功。
Reactor EA MT5
Berat Cakan
专家
Reactor MT5是用于日内交易的全自动EA交易。它基于许多指标。专家顾问能够获得很高的获胜率。 专家在EURUSD，GBPUSD，USDCAD，AUDUSD和USDJPY M15货币对的整个可用历史时期内进行了测试，并获得了出色的结果。您可以下载演示并自己进行测试。我的测试使用的是实际报价日期，准确度为99.90％，实际价差和附加滑点。 基于EA分析，基本策略始于逆序趋势和跟随趋势的市场订单 最大跌幅将为％0,1-％15％。您可以检查图片上6年的回测结果。 反应堆是如此低风险的专家。系统正在使用不同类型的算法打开订单。 坦率地说，输入太多，但请放心，我会为您提供帮助。 Ea在星期一和星期五不开放任何订单。如果您愿意，可以自己打开它。 了解了输入之后，您可以找到最适合自己的设置。 请不要将ea与假回测ea进行比较。所有结果都是真实的。 在电报上关注我们： https://t.me/joinchat/RXjxgdlM1aRZA3A4 推荐建议 推荐的时间范围是M15- M30-H1-H4。 专家可以继续使用EURUSD，GBPUSD，USDCAD，AUDUSD和USDJPY。 从20
QuantXProTrader EA
Netlux Digital Kft.
专家
QXS PRO TRADER Expert Advisor QuantXProTrader is an Expert Advisor based on Profitable Price Action strategy. It is compatible with our QXS Trend indicator and work automatically by Trend detection on Multiple assets. Each and Everything in this EA is perfect Just you need to set input parameters. Take Profit, Stop loss, Trailing Stop, Trailing Step, Lot Size Adjust it as per your account capital and equity. Recommended TIMEFRAMES are: M15, M30 and H1  Before Installing Expert Advisor on chart
TickToker
Oxana Tambur
专家
>>>>>>>>>>>>>> more then 90% discount ($ 3750 >>> $ 345), Special offer is valid for 3 months from the start of sales <<<<<<<< <<<<<<<< The trading robot has been trading on a real account since 2018. We will show our account to everyone who plans to buy a trading robot. To do this, contact us. TickToker is a fully automatic Expert Advisor designed for the    EUR/GBP,EUR/SGD,AUD/NZD,EUR/CHF   currency pairs.  Does not use Martingale and Grid, all trades are covered by Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Tendency Expert Trader
Jing Yi He
专家
作者的更多信息
Gold Phoenix Grid
Keisuke Honma
专家
Gold Phoenix Grid - Asymmetric Grid EA for XAUUSD An advanced grid EA that uses asymmetric long/short strategies optimized specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe. **Strategy Overview** - LONG: Enters on EMA20 pullbacks in an uptrend (Daily EMA200 filter), with up to 5 grid levels at ATR-based intervals - SHORT: Enters on RSI overbought signals in a downtrend (H4 EMA200 filter), with up to 3 grid levels - Long and short positions operate independently and can run simultaneously - A
Goldsentinelgrid
Keisuke Honma
专家
Gold Sentinel Grid is a close-range grid Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It places a pair of buy/sell pending orders close to the current price to continuously capture short-term price movement. Beyond the core grid mechanic, it includes several protections designed with live trading in mind. Key Features News Safety Filter — Automatically pauses new orders around major US economic releases and clears existing pending orders shortly before the release (dual approach: MT5's
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