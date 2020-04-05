QuantFlux Scalper PRO EA
- Эксперты
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Moacir Pedro MayEspecialista no desenvolvimento de Sistemas Quantitativos de Alta Performance e Robôs Automatizados para a B3 (Mini-Índice e Mini-Dólar), Mercado Cripto (Bitcoin), Forex e Índices Internacionais.
- Версия: 7.0
- Обновлено: 7 августа 2026
- Активации: 5
🚨 SPECIAL LAUNCH PROMO: 50% OFF! 🚨 To celebrate the release of the massive v7.0 update, the first 10 buyers get lifetime access and monthly rentals at half price. The price will automatically increase after 10 licenses are sold.
⚡ Key Features (v7.0 Updates):
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👑 Compound Interest Engine: Automatically calculates your daily profit target and stop loss based on your real-time account balance.
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🎯 Target-Based Sniper Lot: Dynamic progressive/regressive lot sizing. The EA intelligently scales the lot to hit the daily goal faster and reduces exposure to protect secured profits!
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🚨 Anti-Trap System 2.0: Evaluates tick velocity (ms) and directional consistency to bypass fake breakouts and only trade real institutional momentum.
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🛡️ Macro Trend Filter: Uses M15 TEMA/DEMA alignment to ensure all trades follow the real market trend.
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📺 Visual Target Pop-Up: A flashing neon HUD appears directly on the chart the exact millisecond the daily target is smashed. Great for live streamers!
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🔒 Daily Circuit Breaker: Hard stops for daily profit goals and loss limits.
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📱 VIP Telegram Live Notifications: Real-time alerts for trade entries, exits, and P&L performance sent directly to your phone.
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🎨 Embedded Luxury Dashboard: Built-in high-resolution GUI panel with zero external file dependencies.
📊 Recommended Parameters:
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Trading Symbol: GOLD (XAUUSD)
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Timeframe: M5
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Account Type: Hedging or Netting (RAW / ECN Spread recommended)
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Minimum Deposit: $30 to $100 USD (Tested safely from $30)
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Leverage: 1:100 or higher
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Execution: Low latency VPS highly recommended (< 5ms, native MQL5 VPS preferred)
⚙️ How It Works:
QuantFlux monitors tick-by-tick price momentum over a 64-tick lookback window. When a directional delta move reaches 165 points, the Anti-Trap System votes on the flow velocity. If approved, it triggers an order with dynamic lot sizing focused on hitting your Daily % Target. Trades are managed with a logical holding filter, trailing stop, and automatic circuit breaker shutdown.