Adaptive Xauusd for Brokers and Prop Firms

Xauusd Breakout Light is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade structured breakout opportunities on Gold while managing entries, exits, risk, break-even, trailing stop and account protection automatically.

The Light version includes the complete core trading engine and is intended for users who want a simple, ready-to-use automated strategy without advanced statistical optimisation.

Important setup requirement

For the EA to work correctly, the timezone must be configured accurately inside the EA settings.

The strategy relies on session timing, range construction and daily trading windows. An incorrect timezone may cause the EA to calculate the trading range at the wrong time, miss valid signals or trade outside the intended session.

Before using the EA:

Confirm your broker server time. Set the correct timezone in the EA inputs. Run a backtest to verify that the trading session and range are aligned correctly. Use the same timezone configuration when moving from backtest to live trading.

Light version functionality

The Light version provides:

Fully automated XAUUSD breakout trading

Automatic entries and exits

Risk-based position sizing

Stop Loss management

Break-even management

Trailing Stop

Session controls

News filter

Daily and total drawdown protection

Margin and maximum-volume protection

Live monitoring dashboard

Trade-level visualisation

Strategy Tester compatibility

Light version limitations

The Light version uses the standard predefined trading logic and setup multipliers.

It does not allow the user to access, change or optimise the advanced features available in the Full version, including:

Setup-specific multipliers

Adaptive exposure management

Setup Matrix

Statistical recommendation engine

Backtest statistics analysis

Account-history analysis

Identification of top and bottom setups

Profit Factor and P/L-based recommendations

Evidence-based multiplier adjustments

Backtest and account CSV file selection

Combination of multiple statistical files

Advanced research and optimisation tools

These functions are intentionally reserved for the Full version.

Full version

The Full version includes the complete PRB Intelligence Engine.

It allows users to analyse historical trades, compare setup performance and manage different multipliers across campaign and market-condition combinations.

The Full version can identify:

Strong-performing setups

Weak-performing setups

Rarely occurring setups

Setups with insufficient data

Campaigns that justify higher or lower exposure

Recommendations are based on trade count, Profit Factor, net P/L and average R. Multipliers remain at their default values until sufficient evidence is available.

The Full version also allows users to load and compare:

Current account history

Individual backtest files

Individual account-statistics files

Combined datasets from multiple files

Choosing the right version

Choose the Light version for straightforward, fully automated XAUUSD trading with fixed professional settings.

Choose the Full version for advanced statistical analysis, setup-level exposure control and evidence-based optimisation.

The Light version is a complete trading EA, but the Full version offers significantly greater control, research capability and adaptability.