Adaptive Xauusd for Brokers and Prop Firms
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.860
Xauusd Breakout Light is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade structured breakout opportunities on Gold while managing entries, exits, risk, break-even, trailing stop and account protection automatically.
The Light version includes the complete core trading engine and is intended for users who want a simple, ready-to-use automated strategy without advanced statistical optimisation.
Important setup requirement
For the EA to work correctly, the timezone must be configured accurately inside the EA settings.
The strategy relies on session timing, range construction and daily trading windows. An incorrect timezone may cause the EA to calculate the trading range at the wrong time, miss valid signals or trade outside the intended session.
Before using the EA:
- Confirm your broker server time.
- Set the correct timezone in the EA inputs.
- Run a backtest to verify that the trading session and range are aligned correctly.
- Use the same timezone configuration when moving from backtest to live trading.
Light version functionality
The Light version provides:
- Fully automated XAUUSD breakout trading
- Automatic entries and exits
- Risk-based position sizing
- Stop Loss management
- Break-even management
- Trailing Stop
- Session controls
- News filter
- Daily and total drawdown protection
- Margin and maximum-volume protection
- Live monitoring dashboard
- Trade-level visualisation
- Strategy Tester compatibility
Light version limitations
The Light version uses the standard predefined trading logic and setup multipliers.
It does not allow the user to access, change or optimise the advanced features available in the Full version, including:
- Setup-specific multipliers
- Adaptive exposure management
- Setup Matrix
- Statistical recommendation engine
- Backtest statistics analysis
- Account-history analysis
- Identification of top and bottom setups
- Profit Factor and P/L-based recommendations
- Evidence-based multiplier adjustments
- Backtest and account CSV file selection
- Combination of multiple statistical files
- Advanced research and optimisation tools
These functions are intentionally reserved for the Full version.
Full version
The Full version includes the complete PRB Intelligence Engine.
It allows users to analyse historical trades, compare setup performance and manage different multipliers across campaign and market-condition combinations.
The Full version can identify:
- Strong-performing setups
- Weak-performing setups
- Rarely occurring setups
- Setups with insufficient data
- Campaigns that justify higher or lower exposure
Recommendations are based on trade count, Profit Factor, net P/L and average R. Multipliers remain at their default values until sufficient evidence is available.
The Full version also allows users to load and compare:
- Current account history
- Individual backtest files
- Individual account-statistics files
- Combined datasets from multiple files
Choosing the right version
Choose the Light version for straightforward, fully automated XAUUSD trading with fixed professional settings.
Choose the Full version for advanced statistical analysis, setup-level exposure control and evidence-based optimisation.
The Light version is a complete trading EA, but the Full version offers significantly greater control, research capability and adaptability.