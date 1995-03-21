Adaptive Xauusd for Brokers and Prop Firms

Xauusd Breakout Light is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade structured breakout opportunities on Gold while managing entries, exits, risk, break-even, trailing stop and account protection automatically.

The Light version includes the complete core trading engine and is intended for users who want a simple, ready-to-use automated strategy without advanced statistical optimisation.

Important setup requirement

For the EA to work correctly, the timezone must be configured accurately inside the EA settings.

The strategy relies on session timing, range construction and daily trading windows. An incorrect timezone may cause the EA to calculate the trading range at the wrong time, miss valid signals or trade outside the intended session.

Before using the EA:

  1. Confirm your broker server time.
  2. Set the correct timezone in the EA inputs.
  3. Run a backtest to verify that the trading session and range are aligned correctly.
  4. Use the same timezone configuration when moving from backtest to live trading.

Light version functionality

The Light version provides:

  • Fully automated XAUUSD breakout trading
  • Automatic entries and exits
  • Risk-based position sizing
  • Stop Loss management
  • Break-even management
  • Trailing Stop
  • Session controls
  • News filter
  • Daily and total drawdown protection
  • Margin and maximum-volume protection
  • Live monitoring dashboard
  • Trade-level visualisation
  • Strategy Tester compatibility

Light version limitations

The Light version uses the standard predefined trading logic and setup multipliers.

It does not allow the user to access, change or optimise the advanced features available in the Full version, including:

  • Setup-specific multipliers
  • Adaptive exposure management
  • Setup Matrix
  • Statistical recommendation engine
  • Backtest statistics analysis
  • Account-history analysis
  • Identification of top and bottom setups
  • Profit Factor and P/L-based recommendations
  • Evidence-based multiplier adjustments
  • Backtest and account CSV file selection
  • Combination of multiple statistical files
  • Advanced research and optimisation tools

These functions are intentionally reserved for the Full version.

Full version

The Full version includes the complete PRB Intelligence Engine.

It allows users to analyse historical trades, compare setup performance and manage different multipliers across campaign and market-condition combinations.

The Full version can identify:

  • Strong-performing setups
  • Weak-performing setups
  • Rarely occurring setups
  • Setups with insufficient data
  • Campaigns that justify higher or lower exposure

Recommendations are based on trade count, Profit Factor, net P/L and average R. Multipliers remain at their default values until sufficient evidence is available.

The Full version also allows users to load and compare:

  • Current account history
  • Individual backtest files
  • Individual account-statistics files
  • Combined datasets from multiple files

Choosing the right version

Choose the Light version for straightforward, fully automated XAUUSD trading with fixed professional settings.

Choose the Full version for advanced statistical analysis, setup-level exposure control and evidence-based optimisation.

The Light version is a complete trading EA, but the Full version offers significantly greater control, research capability and adaptability.


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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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