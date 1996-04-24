Persist Struct

It is a reading tool. It does not generate buy or sell arrows and it has no opinion about your entries. It shows you where structure actually is.

Two layers of structure on price

Outer structure marks the higher-degree swing highs and lows: the levels that matter on a bigger timeframe, changing rarely. Inner structure is the finer, faster layer that reacts to the immediate swing. Both are drawn as lines with forward projections, and both are tuned independently through pivot strength, minimum spacing between pivots, sensitivity, minimum move and projection length.

When price closes past a level, the break is marked. Break confirmation can require a closed bar so an intrabar wick does not create a false signal.

An independent momentum read

A separate sub-window carries a momentum line with its two most recent high levels and two most recent low levels, running on its own timeframe and its own pivot settings, completely independent of the main-chart structure. Touches are marked with one arrow and confirmed breaks with another, with an optional tolerance band expressed as a percentage of the level so a near miss still registers as a touch.

Why two independent reads matter

Agreement between price structure and the momentum layer is a stronger read than either alone. Disagreement is information too: it tells you the move you are looking at is not supported at both degrees.

Configuration

Every visual element is adjustable: colours for outer and inner highs, lows and their projections, line widths for main structure and projections, break label offset, and the number of bars scanned to cap calculation load. Structure can run on the chart timeframe or on a fixed timeframe you choose. An optional on-chart panel reports the current structural bias, positioned by default to sit clear of the other Persistence Lab panels when several tools share one chart.

Works on any symbol and any timeframe.

Persistence Lab publishes a complete user manual and a combined course covering how Persist-Struct works together with Persist-Shift, Persist-Engine and Persist-Pilot.

Risk notice: this indicator is a visual reading aid. It does not predict future price movement and does not guarantee results. Trading leveraged products involves substantial risk of loss.

Persist-Struct draws the market structure you would eventually find yourself, immediately and consistently, so your attention goes to the decision instead of the ruler.