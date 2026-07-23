George Taylor Trade Zones with Projected Range

George Taylor Trade Zones with Projected Range

Map the true rhythm of the market with institutional precision.

The George Taylor Trade Zones indicator is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to project highly accurate intraday support, resistance, and breakout targets. By mathematically mapping the market's natural cycle of accumulation and distribution, this indicator provides Forex and CFD traders with a definitive roadmap of where "smart money" is actively pricing the day's liquidity.

The Power & History of the Taylor Trading Technique

In the 1950s, George Douglass Taylor developed the Taylor Trading Technique, a groundbreaking approach to the financial markets built on the observation of a strict, repeating 3-day rhythm: the "Buy Day," the "Sell Day," and the "Sell Short Day." Taylor recognized that markets are not random; they are driven by the cyclical maneuvers of institutional capital engineered to trap retail traders on the wrong side of the trend.

Decades later, Taylor’s mechanical calculations remain astonishingly accurate. Whether applied to modern CFD indices (like the S&P 500 or Nasdaq) or highly liquid Forex pairs, the core mechanics of market manipulation and mean-reversion have not changed. When price approaches a Taylor Upper Level (TUL) or Taylor Lower Level (TLL), it typically encounters aggressive institutional reaction. This indicator automates Taylor’s complex ledger math, plotting these exact hidden zones directly onto your chart in real-time.

🔥 Core Features

  • Algorithmic Cycle Mapping: Automatically calculates dynamic Taylor Upper (TUL) and Taylor Lower (TLL) zones using average historical cycle lengths, giving you exact numerical targets for intraday reversals or profit-taking.

  • Intelligent Asset Auto-Detection: Seamlessly transition between asset classes. The engine instantly queries your broker to detect whether you are trading Forex or CFDs, automatically adjusting all internal math to the correct Pips or Points format without manual intervention.

  • True Institutional Alignment: Bypass retail noise. The indicator features dedicated 6:00 PM New York "True Start" anchors for continuous 24-hour assets (Forex/CFDs), ensuring your calculations align perfectly with the actual institutional market open rather than standard 9:30 AM equity hours.

  • Dynamic Taylor Clones: Anticipate violent breakouts. Dedicated tracking engines monitor price action against the primary zones. If a customized pip/point threshold is breached, the indicator instantly plots "Taylor Clone" breakout targets to map the next leg of the trend.

  • Pristine Bounding-Box Dashboard: A flawlessly engineered on-chart HUD that anchors rigidly to any corner of your screen. Monitor active projected ranges, previous day closes, and daily targets without text clipping or rendering bugs.

  • Historical OHLC Verification: Enable the on-chart table to visually backtest previous trading sessions. Review previous Opens, Highs, Lows, Closes, and Projected Ranges directly on your chart, fully adjusted for US Market Holidays.

Complete Your Institutional Suite

To maximize your edge across all market sessions, pair the George Taylor Trade Zones with our complementary institutional toolkit. Check out our Smart Money Institutional Levels Indicator to identify high-confluence order blocks, key institutional pivots, and liquidity pools that align perfectly with your Taylor cycle targets.

Why Trade with Taylor Zones?

Relying on lagging indicators like moving averages leaves you reacting to the past. The George Taylor Trade Zones indicator is inherently forward-looking. By projecting today's expected range based on the mechanical completion of the previous days' cycles, you are given a proactive framework for your entries and exits.

Whether you are trading the opening range of the New York session or capturing the overnight flow of Forex pairs, this tool provides the absolute, distortion-free price levels required for professional risk management.

Take control of your chart and trade the market's true cycle.

👉 Get the companion tool here: SMC Levels and Zones Indicator on MQL5 Market
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SMC Institutional Suite
Catur Cipto Nugroho
Indicators
SMC Institutional Suite v3.7 Professional Smart Money Concept Indicator for MetaTrader 5 What is New in Version 3.7 - Visual Stability Update This release focuses entirely on one goal: making every zone, label, and line on your chart rock-solid stable. There is no more flickering, no more zones disappearing on a new candle, and no more duplicate drawings. Order Block (OB) zones no longer flicker or disappear. Once drawn, they stay permanently on the chart. Equal Highs and Equal Lows (EQH / EQL)
Gold Xausd Hunter
Metin Erkamoglu
5 (1)
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MATADOR GOLD XAUUSD M5 Scalp Signals for MT5 MATADOR GOLD is a decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who analyze short-term Gold movement on the M5 timeframe. The indicator does not open, close, or manage trades automatically. It provides buy and sell signal guidance so the user can make their own trading decisions according to their risk plan, broker conditions, and trade management rules. Main purpose MATADOR GOLD is built to help traders avoid noisy signal flow and
IVISTscalp5
Vadym Zhukovskyi
5 (6)
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[iVISTscalp5]: A Laboratory for Market Behavior Research Through Time TLV Framework | Liquidity Activation Points ⸻ General Description iVISTscalp5 is a multi-level timing and price structure indicator developed within the VISTmany project. The system forecasts time, direction, and movement range through Liquidity Activation Points (timings). The iVISTscalp5 indicator can be used with default parameters for any financial instrument. ⸻ Practical Value The iVISTscalp5 indicator was
ZIVA Signal Intelligence
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA Signal Intelligence An Adaptive, Modular Market Intelligence System ZIVA Signal Intelligence is not positioned as a conventional trading indicator. It is a fully integrated, proprietary market intelligence system engineered to deliver structured, high-precision interpretation of price behavior within a controlled analytical environment. Developed through an independent architectural approach, ZIVA does not rely on, derive from, or replicate existing indicators. It represents a standalone
IQ Star Lines MT5
INTRAQUOTES
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First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
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Important SMC Levels and Zones
Edward James Crivello
Indicators
Description Important SMC Levels and Zones is a streamlined intraday structure tool designed to bring absolute clarity to your charts. Built for traders who want to eliminate indicator clutter, it maps out critical market benchmarks with a clean, minimalist layout so you can focus entirely on price action and session context. Why Choose This Indicator? Zero Clutter: Replaces a dozen messy tools by automatically plotting essential intraday reference levels and zones directly on your main chart wi
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