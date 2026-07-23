George Taylor Trade Zones with Projected Range

George Taylor Trade Zones with Projected Range

Map the true rhythm of the market with institutional precision.

The George Taylor Trade Zones indicator is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to project highly accurate intraday support, resistance, and breakout targets. By mathematically mapping the market's natural cycle of accumulation and distribution, this indicator provides Forex and CFD traders with a definitive roadmap of where "smart money" is actively pricing the day's liquidity.

The Power & History of the Taylor Trading Technique

In the 1950s, George Douglass Taylor developed the Taylor Trading Technique, a groundbreaking approach to the financial markets built on the observation of a strict, repeating 3-day rhythm: the "Buy Day," the "Sell Day," and the "Sell Short Day." Taylor recognized that markets are not random; they are driven by the cyclical maneuvers of institutional capital engineered to trap retail traders on the wrong side of the trend.

Decades later, Taylor’s mechanical calculations remain astonishingly accurate. Whether applied to modern CFD indices (like the S&P 500 or Nasdaq) or highly liquid Forex pairs, the core mechanics of market manipulation and mean-reversion have not changed. When price approaches a Taylor Upper Level (TUL) or Taylor Lower Level (TLL), it typically encounters aggressive institutional reaction. This indicator automates Taylor’s complex ledger math, plotting these exact hidden zones directly onto your chart in real-time.

🔥 Core Features

  • Algorithmic Cycle Mapping: Automatically calculates dynamic Taylor Upper (TUL) and Taylor Lower (TLL) zones using average historical cycle lengths, giving you exact numerical targets for intraday reversals or profit-taking.

  • Intelligent Asset Auto-Detection: Seamlessly transition between asset classes. The engine instantly queries your broker to detect whether you are trading Forex or CFDs, automatically adjusting all internal math to the correct Pips or Points format without manual intervention.

  • True Institutional Alignment: Bypass retail noise. The indicator features dedicated 6:00 PM New York "True Start" anchors for continuous 24-hour assets (Forex/CFDs), ensuring your calculations align perfectly with the actual institutional market open rather than standard 9:30 AM equity hours.

  • Dynamic Taylor Clones: Anticipate violent breakouts. Dedicated tracking engines monitor price action against the primary zones. If a customized pip/point threshold is breached, the indicator instantly plots "Taylor Clone" breakout targets to map the next leg of the trend.

  • Pristine Bounding-Box Dashboard: A flawlessly engineered on-chart HUD that anchors rigidly to any corner of your screen. Monitor active projected ranges, previous day closes, and daily targets without text clipping or rendering bugs.

  • Historical OHLC Verification: Enable the on-chart table to visually backtest previous trading sessions. Review previous Opens, Highs, Lows, Closes, and Projected Ranges directly on your chart, fully adjusted for US Market Holidays.

Complete Your Institutional Suite

To maximize your edge across all market sessions, pair the George Taylor Trade Zones with our complementary institutional toolkit. Check out our Smart Money Institutional Levels Indicator to identify high-confluence order blocks, key institutional pivots, and liquidity pools that align perfectly with your Taylor cycle targets.

Why Trade with Taylor Zones?

Relying on lagging indicators like moving averages leaves you reacting to the past. The George Taylor Trade Zones indicator is inherently forward-looking. By projecting today's expected range based on the mechanical completion of the previous days' cycles, you are given a proactive framework for your entries and exits.

Whether you are trading the opening range of the New York session or capturing the overnight flow of Forex pairs, this tool provides the absolute, distortion-free price levels required for professional risk management.

Take control of your chart and trade the market's true cycle.

👉 Get the companion tool here: SMC Levels and Zones Indicator on MQL5 Market
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5 (3)
指标
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指标
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5 (1)
指标
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5 (1)
指标
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5 (3)
指标
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5 (1)
指标
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指标
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5 (1)
指标
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Carl Gustav Johan Ekstrom
5 (2)
指标
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Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
5 (3)
指标
BigPlayerRange — 适用于沪深300和美元人民币的最佳MT5指标 探索 BigPlayerRange 的强大功能，它被认为是用于 沪深300、上证指数、USD/CNH 等资产的 MetaTrader 5 最佳指标 。该工具能精准识别机构主力的关键区域，帮助交易者进行高精度的技术分析。 指标工作原理： BigPlayerRange 绘制两个水平区域，通过成交量分析反映市场能量： 绿色区域 ：买方防守位置，支撑价格。 红色区域 ：卖方压制位置，形成阻力。 使用策略： 收盘价突破绿色区域上方 ：可能开启上涨趋势，目标为上方区间。 收盘价跌破红色区域下方 ：暗示下跌压力增强，目标为下方支撑。 价格停留在区间内 ：行情震荡，等待突破信号。 核心优势： 机构活动区域识别 ：提前发现主力进出场信号。 自动计算的目标价格 ：提供两个明确的止盈位置。 回调概率分析 ：优化风险控制，提升稳定性。 参数个性化设置： 自定义交易时间与成交量类型（Tick或真实成交量）。 使用机构逻辑提升日内交易效率。 推荐搭配
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
指标
SMC Institutional Suite
Catur Cipto Nugroho
指标
SMC Institutional Suite v3.7 Professional Smart Money Concept Indicator for MetaTrader 5 What is New in Version 3.7 - Visual Stability Update This release focuses entirely on one goal: making every zone, label, and line on your chart rock-solid stable. There is no more flickering, no more zones disappearing on a new candle, and no more duplicate drawings. Order Block (OB) zones no longer flicker or disappear. Once drawn, they stay permanently on the chart. Equal Highs and Equal Lows (EQH / EQL)
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Metin Erkamoglu
5 (1)
指标
MATADOR GOLD XAUUSD M5 Scalp Signals for MT5 MATADOR GOLD is a decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who analyze short-term Gold movement on the M5 timeframe. The indicator does not open, close, or manage trades automatically. It provides buy and sell signal guidance so the user can make their own trading decisions according to their risk plan, broker conditions, and trade management rules. Main purpose MATADOR GOLD is built to help traders avoid noisy signal flow and
Footprint and Order Flow for MT5
Dmitrii Dolbnev
指标
Footprint 是一款用于分析订单流 (Order Flow) 和成交量的指标。 它有助于在聚类层面识别市场结构，寻找活动增加的关键区域，并直接在图表上使用过滤器，无需不断打开设置窗口。 Footprint 指标功能 Bid x Ask, Delta 聚类图表； 图表上的控制面板； 用于调整过滤器的滑块； Absorption; Initiative; Stacked Imbalances; Big Trades; dPOC / Dynamic Point of Control; Delta; 侧边市场轮廓 (Market Profile)； 累计 Delta (Cumulative Delta)。 核心优势 在密集的 Tick 流上快速计算和渲染数据； 图表内管理 — 主要模式和过滤器可直接在图表上切换，无需打开设置； 通过过滤突出显示重要的价格水平和聚类； 视觉信号高亮：吸收、主动性、失衡和大单交易； 按日、周或当前可见范围显示的侧边轮廓； 包含总成交量、Delta 和累计 Delta 的面板。 Footprint 帮助您确定： 重要成交量集中的位置； 主动性压力出现的位置；
ZIVA Signal Intelligence
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
指标
ZIVA Signal Intelligence An Adaptive, Modular Market Intelligence System ZIVA Signal Intelligence is not positioned as a conventional trading indicator. It is a fully integrated, proprietary market intelligence system engineered to deliver structured, high-precision interpretation of price behavior within a controlled analytical environment. Developed through an independent architectural approach, ZIVA does not rely on, derive from, or replicate existing indicators. It represents a standalone
IQ Star Lines MT5
INTRAQUOTES
指标
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
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+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
Hidden Trendline Channel Project 17 Tool
Herman Santoso
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Hidden Trend Channel Project 17 Tool SPECIAL NOVEMBER SALE is now finished. Price goes back to normal.  This is an Automated Tool for Multi Timeframe Trend Channel Analysis Visualization with Intelligent Range Market, Trending Market, Reversal, Breakout Detection.  It draws multiple Trend Channels with multiple sub-trendlines levels inside the channel for perfectly give you the trader, the crystal clear Trend channels where price trend direction is moving. This tool is accurately useful for T
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Important SMC Levels and Zones
Edward James Crivello
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Description Important SMC Levels and Zones is a streamlined intraday structure tool designed to bring absolute clarity to your charts. Built for traders who want to eliminate indicator clutter, it maps out critical market benchmarks with a clean, minimalist layout so you can focus entirely on price action and session context. Why Choose This Indicator? Zero Clutter: Replaces a dozen messy tools by automatically plotting essential intraday reference levels and zones directly on your main chart wi
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