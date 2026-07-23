George Taylor Trade Zones with Projected Range

Map the true rhythm of the market with institutional precision.

The George Taylor Trade Zones indicator is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to project highly accurate intraday support, resistance, and breakout targets. By mathematically mapping the market's natural cycle of accumulation and distribution, this indicator provides Forex and CFD traders with a definitive roadmap of where "smart money" is actively pricing the day's liquidity.

The Power & History of the Taylor Trading Technique

In the 1950s, George Douglass Taylor developed the Taylor Trading Technique, a groundbreaking approach to the financial markets built on the observation of a strict, repeating 3-day rhythm: the "Buy Day," the "Sell Day," and the "Sell Short Day." Taylor recognized that markets are not random; they are driven by the cyclical maneuvers of institutional capital engineered to trap retail traders on the wrong side of the trend.

Decades later, Taylor’s mechanical calculations remain astonishingly accurate. Whether applied to modern CFD indices (like the S&P 500 or Nasdaq) or highly liquid Forex pairs, the core mechanics of market manipulation and mean-reversion have not changed. When price approaches a Taylor Upper Level (TUL) or Taylor Lower Level (TLL), it typically encounters aggressive institutional reaction. This indicator automates Taylor’s complex ledger math, plotting these exact hidden zones directly onto your chart in real-time.

🔥 Core Features

Algorithmic Cycle Mapping: Automatically calculates dynamic Taylor Upper (TUL) and Taylor Lower (TLL) zones using average historical cycle lengths, giving you exact numerical targets for intraday reversals or profit-taking.

Intelligent Asset Auto-Detection: Seamlessly transition between asset classes. The engine instantly queries your broker to detect whether you are trading Forex or CFDs, automatically adjusting all internal math to the correct Pips or Points format without manual intervention.

True Institutional Alignment: Bypass retail noise. The indicator features dedicated 6:00 PM New York "True Start" anchors for continuous 24-hour assets (Forex/CFDs), ensuring your calculations align perfectly with the actual institutional market open rather than standard 9:30 AM equity hours.

Dynamic Taylor Clones: Anticipate violent breakouts. Dedicated tracking engines monitor price action against the primary zones. If a customized pip/point threshold is breached, the indicator instantly plots "Taylor Clone" breakout targets to map the next leg of the trend.

Pristine Bounding-Box Dashboard: A flawlessly engineered on-chart HUD that anchors rigidly to any corner of your screen. Monitor active projected ranges, previous day closes, and daily targets without text clipping or rendering bugs.

Historical OHLC Verification: Enable the on-chart table to visually backtest previous trading sessions. Review previous Opens, Highs, Lows, Closes, and Projected Ranges directly on your chart, fully adjusted for US Market Holidays.

Complete Your Institutional Suite

To maximize your edge across all market sessions, pair the George Taylor Trade Zones with our complementary institutional toolkit. Check out our Smart Money Institutional Levels Indicator to identify high-confluence order blocks, key institutional pivots, and liquidity pools that align perfectly with your Taylor cycle targets.

Why Trade with Taylor Zones?

Relying on lagging indicators like moving averages leaves you reacting to the past. The George Taylor Trade Zones indicator is inherently forward-looking. By projecting today's expected range based on the mechanical completion of the previous days' cycles, you are given a proactive framework for your entries and exits.

Whether you are trading the opening range of the New York session or capturing the overnight flow of Forex pairs, this tool provides the absolute, distortion-free price levels required for professional risk management.

Take control of your chart and trade the market's true cycle.