Universal Signal Dashboard

The Universal Signal Dashboard (USD) is a signal dashboard or indicator matrix. It can generate a matrix of signals from values, chart and candle prices, and from the buffer output of almost any technical indicator. However, unlike most dashboards of the same category, USD is configurable based on the inputs provided by the user within the app interface.

The tabs (Display, Data, and Signals tabs) starts empty and the Display tab will show more display entries as the user adds more signal entries on the app.


Components

Upon loading the app, the user will see a GUI dialog with four main tabs:

  • Display Tab - the dashboard main window
  • Data Tab - used in working with data
  • Signals Tab - used in working with signals
  • Options Tab - saving/loading dashboard files, global settings


Basic Usage Guidelines

  1. Think of a trading signal
  2. Under the Data tab, create the data entries which represent the various data that the signal will use - a separate sub-dialog will be provided for each data declared
    1. On the sub-dialog, determine the type and a custom name for the data (optional).
    2. Other fields may appear as needed, depending on the type of data
  3. Under the Signal tab, create the signal entry which will represent the trading signal - a separate sub-dialog will be provided for each signal declared
    1. On the sub-dialog, under the General tab, apply a custom name (optional) and whether or not to show the signal on the display (default=true, optional)
    2. On the sub-dialog, under the Long and Short tabs, specify the type of signal evaluation to use (other fields may appear as needed, depending on signal type)
  4. To view the signals created/changed, switch to the Display tab of the main dialog.


Features

  • Data
    • Raw values
    • Bid & ask prices
    • Candle prices
    • Standard indicators
    • Custom indicators
    • Combination of data entries (complex type)
  • Signals
    • Comparison of two data entries
    • Indicator (arrow)
    • Combination of signal entries (complex type)
  • Alerts
    • Popup
    • Email
    • Push notification
  • Miscellaneous
    • Autosave
    • Saving and loading files
    • Locking data to a specific timeframe
    • Locking data to a specific symbol
    • Global timeframe
    • Global symbol
    • Show/Hide display entries
    • Automated updating of signals


Types of Data

Each data declared within the app can be any of the following types:

  1. Fixed value or constant value such as integers (-1, 0, 1, 2) and floating point numbers (1.5, 2.0, 3.1416)
  2. Chart prices (Bid & Ask)
  3. Candle prices (Open, High, Low, Close, Median, Typical, Weighted)
  4. Standard indicators (all standard indicators available in the trading platform)
  5. Custom indicators (IND_CUSTOM)
  6. Complex data - combination of 1 or more data entries


Types of Signals

Each signal declared within the app can be any of the following types:

  1. Data? Data - comparison of two data entries through the use of comparison operators
  2. Data (Arrow) - checking for a presence of an arrow or symbol output from an indicator on a particular section (bar) on the chart
  3. Data (Signal) - combination of two or more signal entries


Parameters

  • application name - the name of the app instance / custom label for the app dialog window
  • autosave file - name of file to use to retain dashboard information when the chart is changed

Note: although the app does not require its users to possess coding skills, it uses some concepts in logic and programming. To those who have little to no programming experience, it is highly recommended to read and understand the documentation: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/717539

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# If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact  dev.quantech.london@gmail.com . Flash Trade (FT) Most friendly manual trading tool. Easy operation to secure your funds. Features of FT Click the chart to trade fast FT supports market orders and pending orders Click twice to complete the order and set SL and TP Click trice to complete the pending order and set SL and TP Automatically set the stop-loss amount of each order to a fixed percentage of the bala
Royal Copier
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Utilities
Royal Copier — Professional MT5 Trade Copier Royal Copier is a professional real-time local trade copier for MetaTrader 5. It now includes both functions inside one single MT5 Expert Advisor. From the inputs, you simply choose whether the EA will run in Master Mode or Client Mode . This means the same EA can be used on the source account or on the receiving account, while preserving the original copier behavior. Royal Copier supports copying between accounts in all common combinations: MT5 to MT
MT5 Trading Deck
Manuel Michiels
5 (2)
Utilities
One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
Gamma Edge Pro MT5
Xuan Nam Diep
1 (1)
Utilities
Gamma Edge Pro MT5 — GexBot Classic API Integration Gamma Edge Pro   brings institutional-grade   Gamma Exposure (GEX) data   directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart — the same data used by professional options traders to anticipate price magnets, hedging flows, and dealer positioning. Powered by the   GexBot Classic API , this indicator automatically maps options market data from US-listed instruments onto any   MT5 CFD instrument   — Forex pairs, Gold, indices, and more — with intelligent price
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
Utilities
QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
Hedge Trimmer EA
Michael Sipho Bhiya
Utilities
Hedge Trimmer & Roll-Over EA Managing a hedged position means carrying two opposing trades simultaneously. Over time, the losing side grows while the profitable side offsets it. The standard problem is that closing the loser costs money you may not have sitting in cash — it has to come from somewhere. Hedge Trimmer EA solves this by using the floating profit on your winning trades as the funding source to progressively close down the losing side. It identifies which trades are in profit, uses a
TradePad
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
Utilities
TradePad is a tool for both manual and algorithmic trading. We present you a simple solution for fast trading operations and control of positions on several trading instruments. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester! Trial version of the application for a demo account and a description of all the tools The application interface is adapted for high-resolution monitors, simple and intuitive. For comfortable work, the trader is offered the following set of tools: A hot ke
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