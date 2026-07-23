Connect ea safe

This is an automated Expert Advisor for MT4, built with a simple and controlled approach to risk management.





The EA does not use grid or martingale strategies. Each trade is opened individually, with a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit set on every position. There is no averaging down and no increasing of lot size after losing trades.





The system is designed to work on the GBPUSD pair using the M5 timeframe. Every trade follows the same fixed rules, keeping the logic consistent and the risk exposure limited to what is defined on each position.





This EA is suitable for traders who prefer a straightforward system without complex position stacking or recovery techniques. As with any trading strategy, past performance does not guarantee future results, and users are advised to test the EA on a demo account before switching to a live account.





Recommendations:





Currency pair: GBPUSD only

Timeframe: M5

Minimum deposit: 50 USD

Account type: any broker account with low spread is recommended





Input Parameters:





Lot Size - fixed lot size used for each trade

Stop Loss - stop loss value in points for every trade

Take Profit - take profit value in points for every trade

Magic Number - unique identifier used to separate EA trades from other orders

Max Spread - maximum allowed spread for the EA to open a trade

Trading Hours - allows limiting the EA to trade only within selected hours





For questions or support, please use the built in chat feature to contact me directly.