PropGuard Prop Firm Compliance Guardian

🛡️ PropGuard — Prop Firm Compliance & Risk Guardian

PropGuard is a guardian for your prop-firm account. It does NOT open trades. It runs on ONE chart, watches your ENTIRE account, and keeps you inside the rules that actually get accounts terminated or payouts denied — while showing you your real odds of passing.

Attach it to a single chart, choose your firm preset, and keep trading your own way. PropGuard protects the account in the background and never touches your strategy.

✅ What it ENFORCES (auto-closes / locks the account on breach)

Daily loss limit — % or money, configurable reset time, early-action buffer

— % or money, configurable reset time, early-action buffer Maximum loss — static, trailing end-of-day, or trailing intraday

— static, trailing end-of-day, or trailing intraday News filter — block or flatten around high-impact economic events

— block or flatten around high-impact economic events Weekend / end-of-day flatten windows

flatten windows Exposure caps — maximum open positions and maximum total lots

🚫 What it GUARDS (prohibited-practice detectors that get accounts flagged)

Max risk per trade (stop-loss based) and require stop-loss

(stop-loss based) and Hedging / opposing positions

/ opposing positions Martingale — increasing size after a loss

— increasing size after a loss Grid — too many positions on one symbol

— too many positions on one symbol Overtrading / tick-scalping — trade rate and ultra-short holds

📊 What it TRACKS (advisory)

Profit-target progress , with an optional lock to protect a pass

, with an optional lock to protect a pass Minimum trading days

Consistency / best-day rule

🧠 INTELLIGENCE SUITE — what sets PropGuard apart

Not just protection — a real edge, powered by your own trade history:

🎯 PASS ODDS (Monte Carlo) — estimates your probability of passing , your blow-up risk , and the optimal risk size that maximizes your chance of passing. Know your odds before you pay for a challenge.

— estimates your , your , and the that maximizes your chance of passing. Know your odds you pay for a challenge. 🔬 EDGE X-RAY — shows where you actually make and lose money: best and worst session, symbol and day . Trade your strengths, cut your leaks.

— shows where you actually make and lose money: best and worst . Trade your strengths, cut your leaks. 🕵️ BROKER INTEGRITY MONITOR — a live spread & execution watch that flags a broker widening spreads or spiking when you enter — with the evidence.

⚡ Firm presets

One-click starting points for common firm models (2-step, 1-step, static and trailing drawdown). Presets are convenience defaults — always verify against your firm's current rules.

🖥️ Live dashboard

A clean, modern panel: every active rule with a progress bar and color-coded status, one-click Flatten / Reset / Pause, a built-in quick guide, a collapse button to keep your chart clear, and a tooltip on every item. Push and email alerts included.

▶️ How to use

Attach PropGuard to any single chart (it protects the whole account). Select your firm under "Preset". Keep trading — PropGuard steps in only when needed. Open Pass Odds, Edge X-Ray and Broker any time for the intelligence reports.

⚠️ Honest notes — please read

PropGuard does NOT trade and does NOT guarantee that you pass a challenge.

and that you pass a challenge. It removes human error; it cannot control the market or your entries.

Presets are starting points — verify your firm's current rules yourself.

The news filter uses the MetaTrader economic calendar from your broker.

The intelligence tools use only your own trade history and generic maths.

Works on any symbol and broker. Netting and hedging accounts supported. Coexists with other EAs via an optional magic-number scope.

Try the free demo in the Strategy Tester, then run it on your own demo account to see the intelligence reports with your real history.

⚙️ Key inputs