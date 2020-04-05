PropGuard Prop Firm Compliance Guardian

  • Experts
  • Oguzhan Senturk
    Oguzhan Senturk

    Oguzhan Senturk

    ⚙️ Systems Architect & Algorithmic Trader
    Engineering fully autonomous execution systems, institutional risk engines, and bespoke trading software.
    🔶 ABOUT ME & PHILOSOPHY
  • Version: 1.3
  • Activations: 20

🛡️ PropGuard — Prop Firm Compliance & Risk Guardian

PropGuard is a guardian for your prop-firm account. It does NOT open trades. It runs on ONE chart, watches your ENTIRE account, and keeps you inside the rules that actually get accounts terminated or payouts denied — while showing you your real odds of passing.

Attach it to a single chart, choose your firm preset, and keep trading your own way. PropGuard protects the account in the background and never touches your strategy.

✅ What it ENFORCES (auto-closes / locks the account on breach)

  • Daily loss limit — % or money, configurable reset time, early-action buffer
  • Maximum loss — static, trailing end-of-day, or trailing intraday
  • News filter — block or flatten around high-impact economic events
  • Weekend / end-of-day flatten windows
  • Exposure caps — maximum open positions and maximum total lots

🚫 What it GUARDS (prohibited-practice detectors that get accounts flagged)

  • Max risk per trade (stop-loss based) and require stop-loss
  • Hedging / opposing positions
  • Martingale — increasing size after a loss
  • Grid — too many positions on one symbol
  • Overtrading / tick-scalping — trade rate and ultra-short holds

📊 What it TRACKS (advisory)

  • Profit-target progress, with an optional lock to protect a pass
  • Minimum trading days
  • Consistency / best-day rule

🧠 INTELLIGENCE SUITE — what sets PropGuard apart

Not just protection — a real edge, powered by your own trade history:

  • 🎯 PASS ODDS (Monte Carlo) — estimates your probability of passing, your blow-up risk, and the optimal risk size that maximizes your chance of passing. Know your odds before you pay for a challenge.
  • 🔬 EDGE X-RAY — shows where you actually make and lose money: best and worst session, symbol and day. Trade your strengths, cut your leaks.
  • 🕵️ BROKER INTEGRITY MONITOR — a live spread & execution watch that flags a broker widening spreads or spiking when you enter — with the evidence.

⚡ Firm presets

One-click starting points for common firm models (2-step, 1-step, static and trailing drawdown). Presets are convenience defaults — always verify against your firm's current rules.

🖥️ Live dashboard

A clean, modern panel: every active rule with a progress bar and color-coded status, one-click Flatten / Reset / Pause, a built-in quick guide, a collapse button to keep your chart clear, and a tooltip on every item. Push and email alerts included.

▶️ How to use

  1. Attach PropGuard to any single chart (it protects the whole account).
  2. Select your firm under "Preset".
  3. Keep trading — PropGuard steps in only when needed.
  4. Open Pass Odds, Edge X-Ray and Broker any time for the intelligence reports.

⚠️ Honest notes — please read

  • PropGuard does NOT trade and does NOT guarantee that you pass a challenge.
  • It removes human error; it cannot control the market or your entries.
  • Presets are starting points — verify your firm's current rules yourself.
  • The news filter uses the MetaTrader economic calendar from your broker.
  • The intelligence tools use only your own trade history and generic maths.

Works on any symbol and broker. Netting and hedging accounts supported. Coexists with other EAs via an optional magic-number scope.

Try the free demo in the Strategy Tester, then run it on your own demo account to see the intelligence reports with your real history.

⚙️ Key inputs

  • Firm Preset — one-click rule defaults (2-step / 1-step, static / trailing, or Custom)
  • Account Basis — initial balance (0 = auto-detect) and daily reset time
  • Daily Loss Lock — enable, limit (% / money), base, safety buffer, action
  • Max Loss Lock — mode (static / trailing EOD / trailing intraday), limit, buffer, action
  • News Filter — off / warn / enforce, impact level, currencies, minutes before & after
  • Weekend & End-of-Day — flatten and block inside chosen windows
  • Profit Target / Min Trading Days / Consistency — advisory trackers
  • Risk Per Trade / Require Stop-Loss — off / warn / enforce, max risk %
  • Hedging / Martingale / Grid / Overtrading — off / warn / enforce detectors
  • Exposure — max positions and max lots
  • Intelligence — history lookback, simulations, challenge target, horizon
  • Execution — magic-number scope, close retries, max slippage
  • Alerts — popup, sound, push, email
  • Panel — show panel, buttons, position, font size
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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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