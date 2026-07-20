Trade Manager Ultimate Risk Alarms CopyTrade

Trade Manager Ultimate is an on-chart trading utility for discretionary traders who want faster execution, consistent risk, clean position control, and reliable notifications — without leaving the chart.

It is NOT a signal EA and does not open trades by itself. You stay in full control. The panel helps you plan, size, place, manage, get alerts/alarms, and (optionally) publish trades for local copy slaves.


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The companion Receiver Utility is available as a FREE download:
TMU Copier – Trade Copy Receiver Utility
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186618
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WHY USE THIS TRADE MANAGER
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• Calculate lot size from risk % of balance/equity, fixed cash, or fixed lot
• Plan trades with draggable Entry / SL / TP lines (price-first, broker-correct sizing)
• Place market and pending orders (Buy/Sell Limit & Stop auto-detected)
• Manage open risk: Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Reverse (Half / Same / Double)
• One-click close groups: All / Profit / Loss / Buys / Sells / Pendings
• MULTI-CHANNEL notifications for order events AND price/candle alarms
• Channels: Telegram · Pushover · ntfy.sh · Custom Webhook · MT5 Mobile Push · Terminal Alert
• Local Copy MASTER: AES-encrypt and publish account state for Slave EAs (same PC/VPS)
• Modern dark UI with vertical icon tabs + UI zoom for 4K / HiDPI / Mac-style screens
• Settings persist across symbol change, EA restart, and terminal restart

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TRADE TAB — PLAN & EXECUTE
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CHART PLAN
• Lines / Clear — place Plan Entry, Plan SL, Plan TP on the chart
• Drag Entry, SL and TP freely on the chart
• Follow — keep entry stuck to Bid/Ask
• Freeze — keep SL/TP fixed while entry moves
• R:R lock — maintain risk-reward when dragging levels
• After drawing lines, a popup offers Buy Pending or Sell Pending (enabled by price layout)
• Labels stay neutral (Plan Entry) until you choose side

POSITION SIZE (F9-style accuracy)
• Fixed lot
• Risk % of Balance
• Risk % of Equity
• Fixed cash risk
• SL/TP in Pips or absolute Price
• Live lot, risk $, reward $, and R:R display
• Lot math uses OrderCalcProfit / tick value for multi-asset (FX, Gold, indices, crypto CFDs)

ORDERS
• BUY MARKET / SELL MARKET
• Buy Pending / Sell Pending (Limit vs Stop chosen from price vs market)
• Move SL to BE, Reverse tools

REVERSE TOOLS
• Rev Half — close and reopen opposite at 50% volume
• Rev Same — reverse 100% volume
• Rev Double — reverse at 200% volume

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MANAGE TAB — CLOSE & PARTIAL
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• Close All / Profit / Loss (or Buys / Sells view)
• Delete pending orders
• Partial close by %
• Manual Move SL to Break Even with offset

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PROTECT TAB — AUTOMATION
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• Auto Break Even (start + lock profit; units: pips / %TP / RR)
• Trailing Stop (start, trail, step)
• Auto partial take-profit
• Daily equity protect (max daily loss / max daily profit)

═══════════════════════════════════════
ACCOUNT TAB — NOTIFICATION CHANNELS
═══════════════════════════════════════

One place to store credentials used by both Order Alerts and Price Alarms.

TELEGRAM
• Bot Token + Chat ID
• Messages via official Bot API

PUSHOVER
• User Key + Application API Token
• Fast mobile push (iOS / Android / desktop clients)
• Ideal when you want priority phone alerts without Telegram

NTFY.SH
• Topic name or full HTTPS URL
• Free/simple push to phone apps and desktop
• Self-hosted ntfy URL also supported if you paste full URL

CUSTOM WEBHOOK
• Any HTTPS endpoint (JSON POST)
• Connect Discord/Slack bots, Zapier, Make, your own server

MT5 MOBILE PUSH
• Uses MetaTrader 5 push (terminal must be connected to MQL5 account with mobile push enabled)

TERMINAL ALERT
• On-chart / terminal Alert() for local sound/popup while you sit at the PC

Also includes channel Test so you can verify Telegram, Pushover, ntfy, webhook, MT5, and terminal in one click.

═══════════════════════════════════════
ALERT TAB — ORDER EVENT NOTIFICATIONS
═══════════════════════════════════════

Send trade lifecycle messages to the channels you tick.

• Master Notify ON/OFF
• Events (toggle each):
  – Order Placed
  – Order / position Modified
  – Position Closed
  – Pending Created
  – Pending Deleted
  – Pending Modified
• Per-event routing to Account channels:
  Telegram · Webhook · Pushover · ntfy · MT5 Mobile · Terminal
• Settings saved and restored on restart
• Requires WebRequest allow-list for external platforms (see Requirements)

═══════════════════════════════════════
ALARM TAB — PRICE & CANDLE ALARMS
═══════════════════════════════════════

Independent from order alerts. Watch any symbol (with symbol suggestions) and fire to your selected channels.

TYPE 1 — PRICE LEVEL ALARMS (up to 30)
• Conditions:
  – Above  (Bid reaches/stays at or above level)
  – Below  (Bid reaches/stays at or below level)
  – Cross Up through level
  – Cross Down through level
• Optional comment per alarm
• Enable / disable / delete from Saved Alerts list
• Symbol autocomplete from Market Watch + full symbol list

TYPE 2 — CANDLE HIGH / LOW BREAK (up to 15)
• Watch closed candle High / Low / Both
• Timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1
• Max alerts per candle (spam control)
• Ideal for breakout / range / session level watching

ALARM CHANNELS (per Alarm tab routing)
• Same platforms as Account: Telegram, Pushover, ntfy, Webhook, MT5 Mobile, Terminal
• Saved Alarms popup with pages, edit, enable toggle
• Alarm list and settings persist in Common Files

Use cases:
• Gold hits a round number while you sleep → Pushover + Telegram
• EURUSD breaks previous H4 high → ntfy + MT5 push
• Watchlist levels without sitting on every chart

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COPY TAB — LOCAL MASTER
═══════════════════════════════════════

Use this account as a COPY MASTER for other terminals on the same computer or VPS.

• Enable / disable MASTER from the panel (state is SAVED — survives symbol change, EA restart, terminal restart)
• Master name + encryption password
• Export all symbols or chart symbol only
• Heartbeat publish + instant publish on trade transactions
• AES-encrypted files in Terminal Common Files (TMCopy folder)
• Companion Slave EA: multi-master, lot modes, Risk%, symbol map, Emergency Day/Trade SL, UI zoom

Note: Local file channel (same PC/VPS). Not a cloud social-trading network.

═══════════════════════════════════════
INFO TAB
═══════════════════════════════════════

• Account / symbol summary and utility status at a glance

═══════════════════════════════════════
UI & USABILITY
═══════════════════════════════════════

• Vertical icon tab rail: Trade · Manage · Protect · Copy · Account · Alert · Alarm · Info
• Hover tooltips on controls
• UI zoom A− / % / A+ for 4K and Mac-style HiDPI (100–200%)
• Minimize panel, draggable header
• Status bar with live feedback
• Dark modern theme

═══════════════════════════════════════
WHO IT IS FOR
═══════════════════════════════════════

• Manual Forex / Gold / Index / Crypto CFD traders on MT5
• Traders who size every trade by risk
• Prop-style risk discipline (consistent %)
• Traders who need mobile alerts (Telegram / Pushover / ntfy / MT5 push)
• Multi-account users on one VPS (with Slave EA)
• Anyone who wants price alarms without a separate alert indicator stack

═══════════════════════════════════════
REQUIREMENTS
═══════════════════════════════════════

• MetaTrader 5 (hedging or netting — test on your broker demo)
• Algo Trading enabled for order execution
• EA must remain on a chart for BE / Trailing / Partial / Equity protect / Alarms / Copy publish

WebRequest allow list (Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → Allow WebRequest for listed URL):

https://api.telegram.org          (Telegram)
https://api.pushover.net          (Pushover)
https://ntfy.sh                   (ntfy public; add your host if self-hosted)
• Your webhook host HTTPS URL       (if using custom webhook)

• For Copy Master: companion Slave EA + shared password + same PC/VPS Common Files
• For MT5 Mobile Push: MQL5 account linked + MetaQuotes ID / mobile push configured in terminal

═══════════════════════════════════════
IMPORTANT
═══════════════════════════════════════

• This is a trading UTILITY, not an automated strategy.
• Past performance of your manual trades is not related to this tool.
• Always test on a demo account first.
• Virtual/hidden SL features (if used) require the EA to keep running.
• Notification delivery depends on third-party services (Telegram, Pushover, ntfy) and your network.

• You are responsible for your risk and broker conditions.
Ensure you are aware of and comply with your local trading and regulatory guidelines.
The developer is not responsible for any financial losses, misuse, or regulatory violations related to this tool.
No profit guarantee: Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


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