Trade Manager Ultimate Risk Alarms CopyTrade

Trade Manager Ultimate is an on-chart trading utility for discretionary traders who want faster execution, consistent risk, clean position control, and reliable notifications — without leaving the chart.

It is NOT a signal EA and does not open trades by itself. You stay in full control. The panel helps you plan, size, place, manage, get alerts/alarms, and (optionally) publish trades for local copy slaves.


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The companion Receiver Utility is available as a FREE download:
TMU Copier – Trade Copy Receiver Utility
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186618
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WHY USE THIS TRADE MANAGER
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• Calculate lot size from risk % of balance/equity, fixed cash, or fixed lot
• Plan trades with draggable Entry / SL / TP lines (price-first, broker-correct sizing)
• Place market and pending orders (Buy/Sell Limit & Stop auto-detected)
• Manage open risk: Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Reverse (Half / Same / Double)
• One-click close groups: All / Profit / Loss / Buys / Sells / Pendings
• MULTI-CHANNEL notifications for order events AND price/candle alarms
• Channels: Telegram · Pushover · ntfy.sh · Custom Webhook · MT5 Mobile Push · Terminal Alert
• Local Copy MASTER: AES-encrypt and publish account state for Slave EAs (same PC/VPS)
• Modern dark UI with vertical icon tabs + UI zoom for 4K / HiDPI / Mac-style screens
• Settings persist across symbol change, EA restart, and terminal restart

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TRADE TAB — PLAN & EXECUTE
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CHART PLAN
• Lines / Clear — place Plan Entry, Plan SL, Plan TP on the chart
• Drag Entry, SL and TP freely on the chart
• Follow — keep entry stuck to Bid/Ask
• Freeze — keep SL/TP fixed while entry moves
• R:R lock — maintain risk-reward when dragging levels
• After drawing lines, a popup offers Buy Pending or Sell Pending (enabled by price layout)
• Labels stay neutral (Plan Entry) until you choose side

POSITION SIZE (F9-style accuracy)
• Fixed lot
• Risk % of Balance
• Risk % of Equity
• Fixed cash risk
• SL/TP in Pips or absolute Price
• Live lot, risk $, reward $, and R:R display
• Lot math uses OrderCalcProfit / tick value for multi-asset (FX, Gold, indices, crypto CFDs)

ORDERS
• BUY MARKET / SELL MARKET
• Buy Pending / Sell Pending (Limit vs Stop chosen from price vs market)
• Move SL to BE, Reverse tools

REVERSE TOOLS
• Rev Half — close and reopen opposite at 50% volume
• Rev Same — reverse 100% volume
• Rev Double — reverse at 200% volume

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MANAGE TAB — CLOSE & PARTIAL
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• Close All / Profit / Loss (or Buys / Sells view)
• Delete pending orders
• Partial close by %
• Manual Move SL to Break Even with offset

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PROTECT TAB — AUTOMATION
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• Auto Break Even (start + lock profit; units: pips / %TP / RR)
• Trailing Stop (start, trail, step)
• Auto partial take-profit
• Daily equity protect (max daily loss / max daily profit)

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ACCOUNT TAB — NOTIFICATION CHANNELS
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One place to store credentials used by both Order Alerts and Price Alarms.

TELEGRAM
• Bot Token + Chat ID
• Messages via official Bot API

PUSHOVER
• User Key + Application API Token
• Fast mobile push (iOS / Android / desktop clients)
• Ideal when you want priority phone alerts without Telegram

NTFY.SH
• Topic name or full HTTPS URL
• Free/simple push to phone apps and desktop
• Self-hosted ntfy URL also supported if you paste full URL

CUSTOM WEBHOOK
• Any HTTPS endpoint (JSON POST)
• Connect Discord/Slack bots, Zapier, Make, your own server

MT5 MOBILE PUSH
• Uses MetaTrader 5 push (terminal must be connected to MQL5 account with mobile push enabled)

TERMINAL ALERT
• On-chart / terminal Alert() for local sound/popup while you sit at the PC

Also includes channel Test so you can verify Telegram, Pushover, ntfy, webhook, MT5, and terminal in one click.

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ALERT TAB — ORDER EVENT NOTIFICATIONS
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Send trade lifecycle messages to the channels you tick.

• Master Notify ON/OFF
• Events (toggle each):
  – Order Placed
  – Order / position Modified
  – Position Closed
  – Pending Created
  – Pending Deleted
  – Pending Modified
• Per-event routing to Account channels:
  Telegram · Webhook · Pushover · ntfy · MT5 Mobile · Terminal
• Settings saved and restored on restart
• Requires WebRequest allow-list for external platforms (see Requirements)

═══════════════════════════════════════
ALARM TAB — PRICE & CANDLE ALARMS
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Independent from order alerts. Watch any symbol (with symbol suggestions) and fire to your selected channels.

TYPE 1 — PRICE LEVEL ALARMS (up to 30)
• Conditions:
  – Above  (Bid reaches/stays at or above level)
  – Below  (Bid reaches/stays at or below level)
  – Cross Up through level
  – Cross Down through level
• Optional comment per alarm
• Enable / disable / delete from Saved Alerts list
• Symbol autocomplete from Market Watch + full symbol list

TYPE 2 — CANDLE HIGH / LOW BREAK (up to 15)
• Watch closed candle High / Low / Both
• Timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1
• Max alerts per candle (spam control)
• Ideal for breakout / range / session level watching

ALARM CHANNELS (per Alarm tab routing)
• Same platforms as Account: Telegram, Pushover, ntfy, Webhook, MT5 Mobile, Terminal
• Saved Alarms popup with pages, edit, enable toggle
• Alarm list and settings persist in Common Files

Use cases:
• Gold hits a round number while you sleep → Pushover + Telegram
• EURUSD breaks previous H4 high → ntfy + MT5 push
• Watchlist levels without sitting on every chart

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COPY TAB — LOCAL MASTER
═══════════════════════════════════════

Use this account as a COPY MASTER for other terminals on the same computer or VPS.

• Enable / disable MASTER from the panel (state is SAVED — survives symbol change, EA restart, terminal restart)
• Master name + encryption password
• Export all symbols or chart symbol only
• Heartbeat publish + instant publish on trade transactions
• AES-encrypted files in Terminal Common Files (TMCopy folder)
• Companion Slave EA: multi-master, lot modes, Risk%, symbol map, Emergency Day/Trade SL, UI zoom

Note: Local file channel (same PC/VPS). Not a cloud social-trading network.

═══════════════════════════════════════
INFO TAB
═══════════════════════════════════════

• Account / symbol summary and utility status at a glance

═══════════════════════════════════════
UI & USABILITY
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• Vertical icon tab rail: Trade · Manage · Protect · Copy · Account · Alert · Alarm · Info
• Hover tooltips on controls
• UI zoom A− / % / A+ for 4K and Mac-style HiDPI (100–200%)
• Minimize panel, draggable header
• Status bar with live feedback
• Dark modern theme

═══════════════════════════════════════
WHO IT IS FOR
═══════════════════════════════════════

• Manual Forex / Gold / Index / Crypto CFD traders on MT5
• Traders who size every trade by risk
• Prop-style risk discipline (consistent %)
• Traders who need mobile alerts (Telegram / Pushover / ntfy / MT5 push)
• Multi-account users on one VPS (with Slave EA)
• Anyone who wants price alarms without a separate alert indicator stack

═══════════════════════════════════════
REQUIREMENTS
═══════════════════════════════════════

• MetaTrader 5 (hedging or netting — test on your broker demo)
• Algo Trading enabled for order execution
• EA must remain on a chart for BE / Trailing / Partial / Equity protect / Alarms / Copy publish

WebRequest allow list (Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → Allow WebRequest for listed URL):

https://api.telegram.org          (Telegram)
https://api.pushover.net          (Pushover)
https://ntfy.sh                   (ntfy public; add your host if self-hosted)
• Your webhook host HTTPS URL       (if using custom webhook)

• For Copy Master: companion Slave EA + shared password + same PC/VPS Common Files
• For MT5 Mobile Push: MQL5 account linked + MetaQuotes ID / mobile push configured in terminal

═══════════════════════════════════════
IMPORTANT
═══════════════════════════════════════

• This is a trading UTILITY, not an automated strategy.
• Past performance of your manual trades is not related to this tool.
• Always test on a demo account first.
• Virtual/hidden SL features (if used) require the EA to keep running.
• Notification delivery depends on third-party services (Telegram, Pushover, ntfy) and your network.

• You are responsible for your risk and broker conditions.
Ensure you are aware of and comply with your local trading and regulatory guidelines.
The developer is not responsible for any financial losses, misuse, or regulatory violations related to this tool.
No profit guarantee: Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


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Joshy Antony
实用工具
================================================================ MATRIX CONDITION MONITOR Live Trade Condition Panel for MetaTrader 5 Fully Automatic -- Works with ALL Matrix EAs ================================================================ NEVER MISS A TRADE SETUP AGAIN Matrix Condition Monitor is a free utility that attaches to any chart and automatically checks all 10 trade conditions in real time -- showing you exactly why a trade will or will not open, and alerting you the moment ever
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Gayan Indika Honnanthara Acharige
实用工具
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AmbM GOLD Institutional Scalper
Adrian-marius Ambrosa
专家
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Felipe Monteiro Rodrigues
实用工具
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FREE
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Vasiliy Pritchin
实用工具
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FREE
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
指标
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
实用工具
Risk Ruler Plan every trade with precision before you enter the market. Risk Ruler is a professional on-chart position sizing and risk management tool for MetaTrader that helps traders calculate the optimal trade size based on their predefined risk. By simply dragging the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit lines directly on the chart, all essential trading calculations update instantly, allowing you to make informed decisions before placing a trade. Designed for both manual and professional trade
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InvestSoft
4.98 (668)
实用工具
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5 (4)
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4.88 (166)
实用工具
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5 (30)
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5 (3)
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3.97 (35)
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5 (6)
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ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.71 (17)
实用工具
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Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
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Order flow footprint chart
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4.4 (5)
实用工具
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Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
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4.57 (51)
实用工具
Trade Copier 是一种专业实用程序，旨在复制和同步交易账户之间的交易。 复制发生从供应商的帐户/终端到收件人的帐户/终端，安装在同一台计算机或 vps 上。 促销活动 - 如果您已经购买了“Trade copier MT5”，您可以免费获取“Trade copier MT4”（用于 MT4 > MT5 和 MT4 < MT5 的复制）。欲了解更多详细条款，请通过私人消息与我们联系！ 在购买之前，您可以在演示帐户上测试演示版本。 演示 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 主要功能和优点： 支持复制MT5>MT5、MT4>MT5、MT5>MT4，包括МТ5 netting账户。 供应商和收件人模式在同一产品中实现。 简单直观的界面，允许您直接从图表中实时控制复制。 连接中断或终端重新启动时不会丢失设置和位置。 允许您选择要复制的符号，也可以替换接收者的符号，例如 EURUSD> USDJPY。 支持回拷贝。 能够仅复制某些订单。 允许您设置开仓交易价格的最大差异和最大时间延迟。 正确复制部分订单关闭的执行。 计算复制手数的几种方法。 同步止盈和止损。有几种方法可以计算它们的位置。 支持
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
实用工具
Premium Trade Manager - 内置交易导师的图表面板 Premium Trade Manager 将一位交易导师嵌入您的图表，并在其下搭载完整的执行引擎。像往常一样建立交易，然后让您的 AI 交易导师 Max 读取这笔具体的交易，结合您的实时账户给出直接判断，再由您决定是否下单：止损是否符合纪律化交易的要求、风险规模是否合理、高影响新闻事件是否即将发布、您是否接近资金盘限额。其下是完整的执行引擎，负责点击之后的一切：一键按风险下单、您在图表上拖动规划且交易进行中仍可随时调整的计划、最多四个分批止盈级别、七种移动止损方式、实时资金盘合规检查、新闻屏蔽保护，以及对自身成本进行评级的点差功能。决策由您做出。Max 给出第二次审视。面板负责此后的一切。 购买前先亲手体验。 直接在浏览器中点击实时面板，这是在购买前感受其工作方式的最快途径。 stein.investments/products/premium-trade-manager Max 是您的一对一 AI 交易导师，他直接内置于面板之中。  他了解您的账户、您的设置和您的规则，用您自己的语言回答，并在每笔交易下单前进
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Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Power Candles 策略扫描器——自优化多符号设置查找器 Power Candles策略扫描器 采用与Power Candles指标相同的自优化引擎，可同时扫描您“市场观察”中的所有交易品种。一个面板即可显示当前哪些品种在统计上具备交易价值、每种策略的最佳应用方向、最优止损/止盈组合，并在新信号触发时立即向您发送提醒。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 您的全面市场监控。每个交易品种超过3,000次自动优化。2种警报类型。一键切换图表并采取行动。 为何您需要此工具 大多数多标的扫描器仅展示价格 波动 。每只股票的波动率、百分比变化、RSI。您仍需自行摸索正确的策略、合适的止损位以及理想的入场阈值。Power Candles策略扫描器针对每只股票自动解答这些问题，仅在数学验证过的交易设置中触发实际入场信号时才会向您发出提示。这就是全部卖点。 自动
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
实用工具
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
实用工具
Telegram To MT5 — 信号复制器 将您的 Telegram 频道中的交易信号变成真实的 MT5 订单 — 自动执行，可用于任意数量的账户，风险与规则完全由您掌控。 Telegram To MT5 将您已在 Telegram 关注的 VIP / 信号频道连接到您的 MetaTrader 5 终端。一个免费的配套桌面应用读取消息（即使是禁止机器人的频道），而本 EA 在您的账户上执行这些信号 — 应用您自己的风险设置、品种映射、止盈处理、交易时段与新闻过滤。 它是一个信号复制器，而非黑箱策略：由您决定信任哪些频道，以及每笔交易如何计算手数和管理。 分步设置与配套应用安装指南 工作原理 [您的 Telegram 频道] -> [配套桌面应用] -> [MT5 + 本 EA] -> 订单 配套桌面应用（免费，已包含）使用您的 Telegram 账户登录并监视您所选择的频道。即使是禁止机器人的 VIP 频道也能正常工作，它通过一个私有、加密的本地桥接转发每条消息。 本 EA 挂在一个图表上，在 MT5 接收这些信号，并按照您的规则开仓 / 管理交易。 应用与 EA 之间的连接是位于
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
实用工具
工作演示版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT5 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 是一款本地交易跟单器,也是一套完整的风险管理与执行框架,专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持主控端 (Master,发送方) 与受控端 (Slave,接收方) 两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 : 你可以下载并体验  Copy Cat More (跟单猫) 交易跟单器 MT5 试用版,通过 此链接 。 下载后,请将演示文件放入你的终端文件夹: MT5 » 文件 » 打开数据文件夹
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
实用工具
附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 用于模拟账户的应用程序试用版 ; 官方信息 官方频道 卖家个人资料 Trade Command Center — 专业交易执行与实时 Risk Guard 控制面板 Trade Command Center 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的高性能直观交易执行、手数计算器及风险管理工具。它专为需要严格风险控制、资金保护以及实时回撤监控的自主交易者而设计，完美适配具有每日/最大回撤限制的资金账户或实盘投资组合。 通过单张图表上的五个专用功能模块，该面板提供机构级风险控制、自动化持仓管理和精准订单规划，且无需外部 DLL 或 network 连接。 界面与模块架构 控制面板由五个专用选项卡组成，便于无缝导航并优化图表空间管理： 选项卡 / 模块 核心功能 屏幕操作与指标显示 TRADE 直观视觉规划、基于风险的动态手数计算、UTC 交易时间管理。 拖拽式参数线、实时 R:R 计算器、一键下单。 ARMOR 高级保护设置、全局与单笔保本（BE）、多级止盈、移动止损。 ATR 波动率、Fractal 波段高低点、Parabolic SAR、K线
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
实用工具
Equity Protect Pro：全方位账户保护专家，让您的交易更安心 如果您正在寻找账户保护、净值保护、投资组合保护、多策略保护、利润保护、利润收割、交易安全、风控程序、自动风控、自动清仓、条件清仓、定时清仓、动态清仓、跟踪止损、一键关闭、一键清仓、一键还原等功能，Equity Protect Pro 就是您要找的程序。 它配置简单，当到达预设条件时，可关闭所有图表，同时支持关闭信号订阅（这意味着所有交易程序也将停止运行）。此时，将不再有新订单产生，最后再关闭所有订单，有效防止意外损失，让您在交易过程中高枕无忧。 Equity Protect Pro (Technical Manual) Equity Protect Pro Demo Version for yo u to test   Equity Protect Pro MT4 Demo.ex4        Equity Protect Pro MT5 Demo.ex5 Equity Protect Pro 拥有 14 个核心功能，它们都是独立运行的。您可以根据您的交易策略，选择合适的功能组合使用。这些功能默认为关闭状态，
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) - 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 免费演示版： Seconds Chart v2.29 Demo.ex5 下载免费演示版，亲自体验： 功能齐全 - 所有功能均可使用 24小时测试 - 足够评估准确性和便利性 仅限模拟账户 - 大多数经纪商均可轻松开立 仅限GBPCAD图表 - 大多数终端均可使用 这些限制仅适用于演示版。完整版适用于任何账户类型（真实、演示、竞赛）和任何图表（XAUUSD、EURUSD 等），无任何限制。 如何安装演示版 通过上方链接下载演示文件 打开MetaTrader -> 文件 -> 打开数据文件夹 -> MQL5 -> Experts 将下
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Trade Manager oneclick control
Pankaj Kushwaha
5 (3)
专家
️ Trade Manager oneclick  ( Reverse Trade,  Partial Close,  Breakeven, Close All Running Trade )   control – Smart Manual Trade Control for MT5 Trade Manager oneclick control is a powerful yet lightweight trade management utility built for manual traders who want precise control over their open positions — directly from the MT5 chart. This EA does not open or close trades automatically based on any strategy. It simply provides one-click management tools to handle your running trades efficient
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Time Dashboard
Pankaj Kushwaha
指标
Time Dashboard MT5 is a powerful and user-friendly MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to provide real-time time zone and clock information directly on your trading chart. Ideal for forex traders and global market participants, this tool displays server time, local time, and the time difference between them, enhancing your ability to manage trades across different time zones. Key Features : Real-Time Time Display : Shows current server time, local time, and their respective time zones with precise o
FREE
TMU Copier TradeCopySlave
Pankaj Kushwaha
实用工具
TMU Copier – Copy Receiver Utility for MetaTrader 5 TMU Copier is a professional Copy Receiver Utility for MetaTrader 5 that works exclusively with Trade Manager Ultimate – Risk, Alarms & CopyTrade (Master Utility) . It receives and executes trades published by one or more Master Utilities running on the same Windows computer or VPS , providing fast local synchronization, flexible lot scaling, symbol mapping, and advanced copy controls. This is NOT a standalone utility. It does not generate tra
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Trade With Price
Pankaj Kushwaha
实用工具
Trade With Price is a powerful and user-friendly MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to simplify and accelerate your trading execution. This EA provides a smart one-click trading panel that allows traders to instantly place BUY, SELL, and pending orders directly at the current market price—eliminating the need to calculate distances in pips. Key Features One-click BUY & SELL execution Place pending orders based on market price instead of pips Clean and intuitive trading panel interface
FREE
XpertEaGold
Pankaj Kushwaha
专家
XpertEaGold – Precision Engineered for XAUUSD Traders XpertEaGold is a precision trading tool built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) . It delivers highly refined trend-based signals on the 1-hour timeframe , allowing traders to make confident, data-driven decisions during stable market conditions. The EA is optimized to avoid high-volatility sessions, ensuring smoother trade execution and reliable performance. Key Features Exclusive for XAUUSD (Gold) – Optimized parameters fine-tuned for the un
Trade Manager oneclick control PRO
Pankaj Kushwaha
5 (1)
实用工具
️   Trade Manager oneclick  ( Reverse Trade,  Partial Close,  Breakeven, Close All Running Trade )   control   – Smart Manual Trade Control for MT5 Enjoy lightning-fast trade management with instant execution. Mega Deal – 50% OFF (Valid Until 31st Aug Only!) After 31st Aug, the price will return to the regular rate. Don’t miss out! Trade Manager oneclick control is a powerful yet lightweight trade management utility built for manual traders who want precise control over their open posit
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