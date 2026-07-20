Trade Manager Ultimate Risk Alarms CopyTrade
- 实用工具
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- 版本: 1.79
Trade Manager Ultimate is an on-chart trading utility for discretionary traders who want faster execution, consistent risk, clean position control, and reliable notifications — without leaving the chart.
It is NOT a signal EA and does not open trades by itself. You stay in full control. The panel helps you plan, size, place, manage, get alerts/alarms, and (optionally) publish trades for local copy slaves.
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TMU Copier – Trade Copy Receiver Utility
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186618
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WHY USE THIS TRADE MANAGER
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• Calculate lot size from risk % of balance/equity, fixed cash, or fixed lot
• Plan trades with draggable Entry / SL / TP lines (price-first, broker-correct sizing)
• Place market and pending orders (Buy/Sell Limit & Stop auto-detected)
• Manage open risk: Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Reverse (Half / Same / Double)
• One-click close groups: All / Profit / Loss / Buys / Sells / Pendings
• MULTI-CHANNEL notifications for order events AND price/candle alarms
• Channels: Telegram · Pushover · ntfy.sh · Custom Webhook · MT5 Mobile Push · Terminal Alert
• Local Copy MASTER: AES-encrypt and publish account state for Slave EAs (same PC/VPS)
• Modern dark UI with vertical icon tabs + UI zoom for 4K / HiDPI / Mac-style screens
• Settings persist across symbol change, EA restart, and terminal restart
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TRADE TAB — PLAN & EXECUTE
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CHART PLAN
• Lines / Clear — place Plan Entry, Plan SL, Plan TP on the chart
• Drag Entry, SL and TP freely on the chart
• Follow — keep entry stuck to Bid/Ask
• Freeze — keep SL/TP fixed while entry moves
• R:R lock — maintain risk-reward when dragging levels
• After drawing lines, a popup offers Buy Pending or Sell Pending (enabled by price layout)
• Labels stay neutral (Plan Entry) until you choose side
POSITION SIZE (F9-style accuracy)
• Fixed lot
• Risk % of Balance
• Risk % of Equity
• Fixed cash risk
• SL/TP in Pips or absolute Price
• Live lot, risk $, reward $, and R:R display
• Lot math uses OrderCalcProfit / tick value for multi-asset (FX, Gold, indices, crypto CFDs)
ORDERS
• BUY MARKET / SELL MARKET
• Buy Pending / Sell Pending (Limit vs Stop chosen from price vs market)
• Move SL to BE, Reverse tools
REVERSE TOOLS
• Rev Half — close and reopen opposite at 50% volume
• Rev Same — reverse 100% volume
• Rev Double — reverse at 200% volume
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MANAGE TAB — CLOSE & PARTIAL
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• Close All / Profit / Loss (or Buys / Sells view)
• Delete pending orders
• Partial close by %
• Manual Move SL to Break Even with offset
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PROTECT TAB — AUTOMATION
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• Auto Break Even (start + lock profit; units: pips / %TP / RR)
• Trailing Stop (start, trail, step)
• Auto partial take-profit
• Daily equity protect (max daily loss / max daily profit)
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ACCOUNT TAB — NOTIFICATION CHANNELS
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One place to store credentials used by both Order Alerts and Price Alarms.
TELEGRAM
• Bot Token + Chat ID
• Messages via official Bot API
PUSHOVER
• User Key + Application API Token
• Fast mobile push (iOS / Android / desktop clients)
• Ideal when you want priority phone alerts without Telegram
NTFY.SH
• Topic name or full HTTPS URL
• Free/simple push to phone apps and desktop
• Self-hosted ntfy URL also supported if you paste full URL
CUSTOM WEBHOOK
• Any HTTPS endpoint (JSON POST)
• Connect Discord/Slack bots, Zapier, Make, your own server
MT5 MOBILE PUSH
• Uses MetaTrader 5 push (terminal must be connected to MQL5 account with mobile push enabled)
TERMINAL ALERT
• On-chart / terminal Alert() for local sound/popup while you sit at the PC
Also includes channel Test so you can verify Telegram, Pushover, ntfy, webhook, MT5, and terminal in one click.
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ALERT TAB — ORDER EVENT NOTIFICATIONS
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Send trade lifecycle messages to the channels you tick.
• Master Notify ON/OFF
• Events (toggle each):
– Order Placed
– Order / position Modified
– Position Closed
– Pending Created
– Pending Deleted
– Pending Modified
• Per-event routing to Account channels:
Telegram · Webhook · Pushover · ntfy · MT5 Mobile · Terminal
• Settings saved and restored on restart
• Requires WebRequest allow-list for external platforms (see Requirements)
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ALARM TAB — PRICE & CANDLE ALARMS
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Independent from order alerts. Watch any symbol (with symbol suggestions) and fire to your selected channels.
TYPE 1 — PRICE LEVEL ALARMS (up to 30)
• Conditions:
– Above (Bid reaches/stays at or above level)
– Below (Bid reaches/stays at or below level)
– Cross Up through level
– Cross Down through level
• Optional comment per alarm
• Enable / disable / delete from Saved Alerts list
• Symbol autocomplete from Market Watch + full symbol list
TYPE 2 — CANDLE HIGH / LOW BREAK (up to 15)
• Watch closed candle High / Low / Both
• Timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1
• Max alerts per candle (spam control)
• Ideal for breakout / range / session level watching
ALARM CHANNELS (per Alarm tab routing)
• Same platforms as Account: Telegram, Pushover, ntfy, Webhook, MT5 Mobile, Terminal
• Saved Alarms popup with pages, edit, enable toggle
• Alarm list and settings persist in Common Files
Use cases:
• Gold hits a round number while you sleep → Pushover + Telegram
• EURUSD breaks previous H4 high → ntfy + MT5 push
• Watchlist levels without sitting on every chart
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COPY TAB — LOCAL MASTER
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Use this account as a COPY MASTER for other terminals on the same computer or VPS.
• Enable / disable MASTER from the panel (state is SAVED — survives symbol change, EA restart, terminal restart)
• Master name + encryption password
• Export all symbols or chart symbol only
• Heartbeat publish + instant publish on trade transactions
• AES-encrypted files in Terminal Common Files (TMCopy folder)
• Companion Slave EA: multi-master, lot modes, Risk%, symbol map, Emergency Day/Trade SL, UI zoom
Note: Local file channel (same PC/VPS). Not a cloud social-trading network.
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INFO TAB
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• Account / symbol summary and utility status at a glance
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UI & USABILITY
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• Vertical icon tab rail: Trade · Manage · Protect · Copy · Account · Alert · Alarm · Info
• Hover tooltips on controls
• UI zoom A− / % / A+ for 4K and Mac-style HiDPI (100–200%)
• Minimize panel, draggable header
• Status bar with live feedback
• Dark modern theme
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WHO IT IS FOR
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• Manual Forex / Gold / Index / Crypto CFD traders on MT5
• Traders who size every trade by risk
• Prop-style risk discipline (consistent %)
• Traders who need mobile alerts (Telegram / Pushover / ntfy / MT5 push)
• Multi-account users on one VPS (with Slave EA)
• Anyone who wants price alarms without a separate alert indicator stack
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REQUIREMENTS
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• MetaTrader 5 (hedging or netting — test on your broker demo)
• Algo Trading enabled for order execution
• EA must remain on a chart for BE / Trailing / Partial / Equity protect / Alarms / Copy publish
WebRequest allow list (Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → Allow WebRequest for listed URL):
• https://api.telegram.org (Telegram)
• https://api.pushover.net (Pushover)
• https://ntfy.sh (ntfy public; add your host if self-hosted)
• Your webhook host HTTPS URL (if using custom webhook)
• For Copy Master: companion Slave EA + shared password + same PC/VPS Common Files
• For MT5 Mobile Push: MQL5 account linked + MetaQuotes ID / mobile push configured in terminal
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IMPORTANT
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• This is a trading UTILITY, not an automated strategy.
• Past performance of your manual trades is not related to this tool.
• Always test on a demo account first.
• Virtual/hidden SL features (if used) require the EA to keep running.
• Notification delivery depends on third-party services (Telegram, Pushover, ntfy) and your network.
• You are responsible for your risk and broker conditions.
• Ensure you are aware of and comply with your local trading and regulatory guidelines.
• The developer is not responsible for any financial losses, misuse, or regulatory violations related to this tool.
• No profit guarantee: Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.