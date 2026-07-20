Trade Manager Ultimate Risk Alarms CopyTrade

Trade Manager Ultimate is an on-chart trading utility for discretionary traders who want faster execution, consistent risk, clean position control, and reliable notifications — without leaving the chart.

It is NOT a signal EA and does not open trades by itself. You stay in full control. The panel helps you plan, size, place, manage, get alerts/alarms, and (optionally) publish trades for local copy slaves.





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WHY USE THIS TRADE MANAGER

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• Calculate lot size from risk % of balance/equity, fixed cash, or fixed lot

• Plan trades with draggable Entry / SL / TP lines (price-first, broker-correct sizing)

• Place market and pending orders (Buy/Sell Limit & Stop auto-detected)

• Manage open risk: Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Reverse (Half / Same / Double)

• One-click close groups: All / Profit / Loss / Buys / Sells / Pendings

• MULTI-CHANNEL notifications for order events AND price/candle alarms

• Channels: Telegram · Pushover · ntfy.sh · Custom Webhook · MT5 Mobile Push · Terminal Alert

• Local Copy MASTER: AES-encrypt and publish account state for Slave EAs (same PC/VPS)

• Modern dark UI with vertical icon tabs + UI zoom for 4K / HiDPI / Mac-style screens

• Settings persist across symbol change, EA restart, and terminal restart

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TRADE TAB — PLAN & EXECUTE

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CHART PLAN

• Lines / Clear — place Plan Entry, Plan SL, Plan TP on the chart

• Drag Entry, SL and TP freely on the chart

• Follow — keep entry stuck to Bid/Ask

• Freeze — keep SL/TP fixed while entry moves

• R:R lock — maintain risk-reward when dragging levels

• After drawing lines, a popup offers Buy Pending or Sell Pending (enabled by price layout)

• Labels stay neutral (Plan Entry) until you choose side

POSITION SIZE (F9-style accuracy)

• Fixed lot

• Risk % of Balance

• Risk % of Equity

• Fixed cash risk

• SL/TP in Pips or absolute Price

• Live lot, risk $, reward $, and R:R display

• Lot math uses OrderCalcProfit / tick value for multi-asset (FX, Gold, indices, crypto CFDs)

ORDERS

• BUY MARKET / SELL MARKET

• Buy Pending / Sell Pending (Limit vs Stop chosen from price vs market)

• Move SL to BE, Reverse tools

REVERSE TOOLS

• Rev Half — close and reopen opposite at 50% volume

• Rev Same — reverse 100% volume

• Rev Double — reverse at 200% volume

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MANAGE TAB — CLOSE & PARTIAL

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• Close All / Profit / Loss (or Buys / Sells view)

• Delete pending orders

• Partial close by %

• Manual Move SL to Break Even with offset

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PROTECT TAB — AUTOMATION

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• Auto Break Even (start + lock profit; units: pips / %TP / RR)

• Trailing Stop (start, trail, step)

• Auto partial take-profit

• Daily equity protect (max daily loss / max daily profit)

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ACCOUNT TAB — NOTIFICATION CHANNELS

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One place to store credentials used by both Order Alerts and Price Alarms.

TELEGRAM

• Bot Token + Chat ID

• Messages via official Bot API

PUSHOVER

• User Key + Application API Token

• Fast mobile push (iOS / Android / desktop clients)

• Ideal when you want priority phone alerts without Telegram

NTFY.SH

• Topic name or full HTTPS URL

• Free/simple push to phone apps and desktop

• Self-hosted ntfy URL also supported if you paste full URL

CUSTOM WEBHOOK

• Any HTTPS endpoint (JSON POST)

• Connect Discord/Slack bots, Zapier, Make, your own server

MT5 MOBILE PUSH

• Uses MetaTrader 5 push (terminal must be connected to MQL5 account with mobile push enabled)

TERMINAL ALERT

• On-chart / terminal Alert() for local sound/popup while you sit at the PC

Also includes channel Test so you can verify Telegram, Pushover, ntfy, webhook, MT5, and terminal in one click.

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ALERT TAB — ORDER EVENT NOTIFICATIONS

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Send trade lifecycle messages to the channels you tick.

• Master Notify ON/OFF

• Events (toggle each):

– Order Placed

– Order / position Modified

– Position Closed

– Pending Created

– Pending Deleted

– Pending Modified

• Per-event routing to Account channels:

Telegram · Webhook · Pushover · ntfy · MT5 Mobile · Terminal

• Settings saved and restored on restart

• Requires WebRequest allow-list for external platforms (see Requirements)

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ALARM TAB — PRICE & CANDLE ALARMS

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Independent from order alerts. Watch any symbol (with symbol suggestions) and fire to your selected channels.

TYPE 1 — PRICE LEVEL ALARMS (up to 30)

• Conditions:

– Above (Bid reaches/stays at or above level)

– Below (Bid reaches/stays at or below level)

– Cross Up through level

– Cross Down through level

• Optional comment per alarm

• Enable / disable / delete from Saved Alerts list

• Symbol autocomplete from Market Watch + full symbol list

TYPE 2 — CANDLE HIGH / LOW BREAK (up to 15)

• Watch closed candle High / Low / Both

• Timeframes: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1

• Max alerts per candle (spam control)

• Ideal for breakout / range / session level watching

ALARM CHANNELS (per Alarm tab routing)

• Same platforms as Account: Telegram, Pushover, ntfy, Webhook, MT5 Mobile, Terminal

• Saved Alarms popup with pages, edit, enable toggle

• Alarm list and settings persist in Common Files

Use cases:

• Gold hits a round number while you sleep → Pushover + Telegram

• EURUSD breaks previous H4 high → ntfy + MT5 push

• Watchlist levels without sitting on every chart

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COPY TAB — LOCAL MASTER

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Use this account as a COPY MASTER for other terminals on the same computer or VPS.

• Enable / disable MASTER from the panel (state is SAVED — survives symbol change, EA restart, terminal restart)

• Master name + encryption password

• Export all symbols or chart symbol only

• Heartbeat publish + instant publish on trade transactions

• AES-encrypted files in Terminal Common Files (TMCopy folder)

• Companion Slave EA: multi-master, lot modes, Risk%, symbol map, Emergency Day/Trade SL, UI zoom

Note: Local file channel (same PC/VPS). Not a cloud social-trading network.

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INFO TAB

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• Account / symbol summary and utility status at a glance

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UI & USABILITY

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• Vertical icon tab rail: Trade · Manage · Protect · Copy · Account · Alert · Alarm · Info

• Hover tooltips on controls

• UI zoom A− / % / A+ for 4K and Mac-style HiDPI (100–200%)

• Minimize panel, draggable header

• Status bar with live feedback

• Dark modern theme

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WHO IT IS FOR

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• Manual Forex / Gold / Index / Crypto CFD traders on MT5

• Traders who size every trade by risk

• Prop-style risk discipline (consistent %)

• Traders who need mobile alerts (Telegram / Pushover / ntfy / MT5 push)

• Multi-account users on one VPS (with Slave EA)

• Anyone who wants price alarms without a separate alert indicator stack

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REQUIREMENTS

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• MetaTrader 5 (hedging or netting — test on your broker demo)

• Algo Trading enabled for order execution

• EA must remain on a chart for BE / Trailing / Partial / Equity protect / Alarms / Copy publish

WebRequest allow list (Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → Allow WebRequest for listed URL):

https://ntfy.sh (ntfy public; add your host if self-hosted)

• Your webhook host HTTPS URL (if using custom webhook)

• For Copy Master: companion Slave EA + shared password + same PC/VPS Common Files

• For MT5 Mobile Push: MQL5 account linked + MetaQuotes ID / mobile push configured in terminal

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IMPORTANT

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• This is a trading UTILITY, not an automated strategy.

• Past performance of your manual trades is not related to this tool.

• Always test on a demo account first.

• Virtual/hidden SL features (if used) require the EA to keep running.

• Notification delivery depends on third-party services (Telegram, Pushover, ntfy) and your network.