FLF Pro Basket Grid

FLF17 PRO – Smart Dual Basket Grid EA

FLF PRO is a professional and highly flexible Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to adapt to different account sizes, trading styles, and market conditions. It can be configured for both small and large trading accounts through its customizable risk and grid management settings.

Key Features

  • Smart Dual Basket Management (Independent Buy & Sell Control)
  • Adaptive Grid System with Dynamic Grid Distance
  • Automatic Lot Balance Attack
  • Dynamic Lot Compensation
  • Basket Targets by Percentage or Points
  • Automatic Weak Basket Recovery
  • Advanced Risk Management System
  • Emergency Close Function
  • Professional Real-Time Dashboard
  • One-Click Trading Actions
  • Preset Profiles for Gold (XAUUSD), NAS100, and Bitcoin (BTCUSD)
  • Fully Customizable Settings for Any Other Symbol
  • High-Speed Execution Engine
  • Designed for Hedging Accounts
  • Flexible Configuration for Conservative or Aggressive Trading Styles

Optimized Profiles

  • Gold (XAUUSD)
  • NAS100
  • Bitcoin (BTCUSD)
  • Custom Settings

FLF PRO is designed to provide traders with maximum flexibility, allowing them to tailor the EA according to their account balance, leverage, and preferred risk level. Proper money management and adequate account capital are recommended for optimal performance.

Supported Platform: MetaTrader 5


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Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
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XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
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