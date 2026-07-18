FLF Pro Basket Grid

FLF17 PRO – Smart Dual Basket Grid EA

FLF PRO is a professional and highly flexible Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to adapt to different account sizes, trading styles, and market conditions. It can be configured for both small and large trading accounts through its customizable risk and grid management settings.

Key Features

Smart Dual Basket Management (Independent Buy & Sell Control)

Adaptive Grid System with Dynamic Grid Distance

Automatic Lot Balance Attack

Dynamic Lot Compensation

Basket Targets by Percentage or Points

Automatic Weak Basket Recovery

Advanced Risk Management System

Emergency Close Function

Professional Real-Time Dashboard

One-Click Trading Actions

Preset Profiles for Gold (XAUUSD), NAS100, and Bitcoin (BTCUSD)

Fully Customizable Settings for Any Other Symbol

High-Speed Execution Engine

Designed for Hedging Accounts

Flexible Configuration for Conservative or Aggressive Trading Styles

Optimized Profiles

Gold (XAUUSD)

NAS100

Bitcoin (BTCUSD)

Custom Settings

FLF PRO is designed to provide traders with maximum flexibility, allowing them to tailor the EA according to their account balance, leverage, and preferred risk level. Proper money management and adequate account capital are recommended for optimal performance.

Supported Platform: MetaTrader 5