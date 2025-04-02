Gold Martingale Hedge X

Gold Martingale Hedge X combines two independent grid-martingale engines for XAUUSD in one Expert Advisor: the V190 signal-based grid engine and the HedgePro dual-direction hedge engine. Each engine has its own magic number and never touches the other's positions.

STRATEGY MODES
- V190 only: signal-based grid (MA trend or candle entries), basket TP, full-grid TP glide, last-step recycling.
- HedgePro only: dual-entry hedge grid with dollar-based basket take profit per side.
- Both together: both engines in parallel.
- Custom sequence (default): V190 leads. HedgePro fires when V190 closes all its positions, or when the V190 grid is full and price keeps running (recovery). When HedgePro's baskets close, V190 leads again.

RISK MODES (one selector)
- Custom (default): every input used exactly as set. Ships with conservative fixed 0.01 lots.
- Conservative / Balanced / Aggressive: classic presets.
- Aggressive 1: auto lots, 0.10 lot cap, 4 grid levels per side.
- Aggressive 2: auto lots, 0.20 lot cap, 4 grid levels per side.
- Aggressive 3: auto lots, 0.20 lot cap, 8 grid levels per side (highest risk).
The Aggressive 1-3 presets are the exact configurations used in the Strategy Tester screenshots on this page, so the shown results can be reproduced in the free demo's tester on the same data.

LOT SIZING (HedgePro engine)
- Three modes: Custom (fixed lot 0.01-0.10 from a list), Manual (type any lot), Auto (scales with balance).
- Per-position lot cap: fixed values 0.01-1.00 or Auto. Small-account protection: below $5,000 balance every position is capped at 0.01 lot.
- Proportional basket TP: targets scale with the base lot, keeping reward proportional to volume.

PROTECTIONS AND FILTERS
- Take Profit Maximizer: baskets trail beyond their target and close on a retrace from peak profit.
- Sell Confirmation Filter with selectable strictness (Off / Normal / Strict / Extreme): new sell baskets require bearish trend, momentum and structure confirmation. Gold's long-term drift is upward; this keeps sells selective.
- Buy Price Ceiling: selectable "do not buy above" level ($4000-$8000).
- Price Difference Guard: close any position once gold moves a selected $50-$1000 against its opening price (or Unlimited).
- Position Age Guard: close positions older than a selectable 15-180 days (default 30).
- Fake Reversal Filter: wick fakeouts are traded through; confirmed body-close breakouts pause new entries, with early resume when price closes back inside the range.
- News filter (MT5 economic calendar), session filter, margin safety (minimum margin level + emergency close), optional equity stop, max drawdown stop, basket SL, daily profit/loss halts.

CONTROL AND MONITORING
- Combined on-chart panel: both engines' baskets, P/L, sequence state, filter status, pause and close-all buttons.
- MQL5 push notifications and optional Telegram alerts with remote commands (/status, /pause, /resume, /closebuy, /closesell, /closev190, /closeall).

RECOMMENDED USE
- XAUUSD, any timeframe chart (M5 used in the published tests), hedging account.
- Default settings: any balance from ~$500 (0.01 fixed lots).
- Aggressive 1: from $10,000. Aggressive 2: from $20,000. Aggressive 3: only for experienced users who accept very deep drawdowns.
- On balances under $2,000, set the Price Difference Guard to $50-$100.
- For Telegram alerts, add https://api.telegram.org to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Allow WebRequest.

IMPORTANT RISK WARNING
This EA uses martingale and grid averaging. These methods can produce long series of small profits but carry a real risk of significant loss, including the entire account, during sustained one-way moves. Deeper grids and higher lot caps increase drawdown disproportionately. All results shown are Strategy Tester backtests, not live results, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on a demo account first and only trade money you can afford to lose.
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Эксперты
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Valeriia Mishchenko
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Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Эксперты
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DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Neural Sentinel xauusd ea mt5
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Эксперты
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VoltBreak
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VoltBreak — это алгоритмический торговый советник, основанный на комбинации анализа ценовых аномалий («Ловля фитилей») и динамической волатильности (ATR). Советник ищет моменты, когда рынок тестирует уровень и терпит неудачу (ложный пробой), чтобы войти в сделку по направлению истинного импульса. Версия 1.04 оптимизирована для работы в режиме NETTING, с улучшенной системой управления рисками и защитой от ошибок исполнения ордеров. Логика стратегии Детекция ловушки (Wick Trap): EA анализирует
Mad Turtle
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4.53 (123)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подкл
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