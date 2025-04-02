Gold Martingale Hedge X

Gold Martingale Hedge X combines two independent grid-martingale engines for XAUUSD in one Expert Advisor: the V190 signal-based grid engine and the HedgePro dual-direction hedge engine. Each engine has its own magic number and never touches the other's positions.

STRATEGY MODES
- V190 only: signal-based grid (MA trend or candle entries), basket TP, full-grid TP glide, last-step recycling.
- HedgePro only: dual-entry hedge grid with dollar-based basket take profit per side.
- Both together: both engines in parallel.
- Custom sequence (default): V190 leads. HedgePro fires when V190 closes all its positions, or when the V190 grid is full and price keeps running (recovery). When HedgePro's baskets close, V190 leads again.

RISK MODES (one selector)
- Custom (default): every input used exactly as set. Ships with conservative fixed 0.01 lots.
- Conservative / Balanced / Aggressive: classic presets.
- Aggressive 1: auto lots, 0.10 lot cap, 4 grid levels per side.
- Aggressive 2: auto lots, 0.20 lot cap, 4 grid levels per side.
- Aggressive 3: auto lots, 0.20 lot cap, 8 grid levels per side (highest risk).
The Aggressive 1-3 presets are the exact configurations used in the Strategy Tester screenshots on this page, so the shown results can be reproduced in the free demo's tester on the same data.

LOT SIZING (HedgePro engine)
- Three modes: Custom (fixed lot 0.01-0.10 from a list), Manual (type any lot), Auto (scales with balance).
- Per-position lot cap: fixed values 0.01-1.00 or Auto. Small-account protection: below $5,000 balance every position is capped at 0.01 lot.
- Proportional basket TP: targets scale with the base lot, keeping reward proportional to volume.

PROTECTIONS AND FILTERS
- Take Profit Maximizer: baskets trail beyond their target and close on a retrace from peak profit.
- Sell Confirmation Filter with selectable strictness (Off / Normal / Strict / Extreme): new sell baskets require bearish trend, momentum and structure confirmation. Gold's long-term drift is upward; this keeps sells selective.
- Buy Price Ceiling: selectable "do not buy above" level ($4000-$8000).
- Price Difference Guard: close any position once gold moves a selected $50-$1000 against its opening price (or Unlimited).
- Position Age Guard: close positions older than a selectable 15-180 days (default 30).
- Fake Reversal Filter: wick fakeouts are traded through; confirmed body-close breakouts pause new entries, with early resume when price closes back inside the range.
- News filter (MT5 economic calendar), session filter, margin safety (minimum margin level + emergency close), optional equity stop, max drawdown stop, basket SL, daily profit/loss halts.

CONTROL AND MONITORING
- Combined on-chart panel: both engines' baskets, P/L, sequence state, filter status, pause and close-all buttons.
- MQL5 push notifications and optional Telegram alerts with remote commands (/status, /pause, /resume, /closebuy, /closesell, /closev190, /closeall).

RECOMMENDED USE
- XAUUSD, any timeframe chart (M5 used in the published tests), hedging account.
- Default settings: any balance from ~$500 (0.01 fixed lots).
- Aggressive 1: from $10,000. Aggressive 2: from $20,000. Aggressive 3: only for experienced users who accept very deep drawdowns.
- On balances under $2,000, set the Price Difference Guard to $50-$100.
- For Telegram alerts, add https://api.telegram.org to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Allow WebRequest.

IMPORTANT RISK WARNING
This EA uses martingale and grid averaging. These methods can produce long series of small profits but carry a real risk of significant loss, including the entire account, during sustained one-way moves. Deeper grids and higher lot caps increase drawdown disproportionately. All results shown are Strategy Tester backtests, not live results, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Test on a demo account first and only trade money you can afford to lose.
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ORB Revolution — MetaTrader 5 专家顾问 ORB Revolution 是一款 专业级开盘区间突破（ORB）专家顾问 ，专为 MetaTrader 5 平台设计，适用于 纪律严明且风险可控的自动化交易 。该系统以机构级标准打造，优先考虑 资金保护 、 可重复执行 以及 透明的决策逻辑 ——非常适合严肃的交易者以及参与自营交易公司考核的用户。ORB Revolution 完全支持 净额（NETTING）和对冲（HEDGING）账户 ，并内置多重安全机制，以防止过度交易、过度风险以及违反规则，这些问题通常会导致自营交易公司账户被取消资格。  警告： 此为 限时优惠 价格，仅适用于接下来的 25 份或在下次更新前有效！当前价格仅剩少量名额！ EA 的默认设置适用于 Nasdaq（请根据需要调整风险）。Gold、USDJPY 和 GBPUSD 的预设文件可按需提供，其他预设将逐步发布 —  点击此处联系我们 。 购买 ORB Revolution 即可免费获得任意 EA - 联系我们获取更多详情 核心功能概览 ORB Revolution 将执行、过滤和风险控制等
Aero MT5
Volodymyr Babak
5 (3)
专家
透明的定价模式。  价格随着销售阶段的推进而上涨。下一阶段： $1500 。 [  Live Signal +7 Months · 0.1% DD · +27% Growth  ] Aero 的工作原理 Aero 是一款针对 XAUUSD（黄金） 的全自动交易顾问，在日线图上进行双向交易。 其核心是 突破策略 。黄金几乎每天都会突破关键位置 — Aero 判断哪些突破在统计上值得交易，并忽略其余的。 这项判断由 kNN（k近邻算法） 完成 — 这是一种基于25年以上黄金价格数据训练的机器学习方法。 当价格突破某个位置时，当前市场状态会与数千个历史案例进行比较。只有在统计数据支持交易时才会入场。 入场的谨慎性由 内置过滤器 保障 — 交易设置必须通过每一个过滤器才被允许入场： 隔夜滚动保护 — 在每日开盘后的前150分钟（00:00–02:30）和收盘前的最后60分钟（23:00–00:00）不开新仓，此时黄金点差会显著扩大 新闻过滤器 — 在高波动性事件期间自动阻止交易，日期已预先内置，因此无需额外的 URL 或 WebRequest 点差过滤器 — 当前点差超过阈值时跳过入场 一笔
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (45)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 755 美元（还剩 3/10），下一个价格 895 美元 Live Monitoring  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366351 Check out the live results in Profile >>
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
专家
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Price Action Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.86 (7)
专家
Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditio
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
专家
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
VoltBreak
Svitlana Naukhatko
专家
VoltBreak — это алгоритмический торговый советник, основанный на комбинации анализа ценовых аномалий («Ловля фитилей») и динамической волатильности (ATR). Советник ищет моменты, когда рынок тестирует уровень и терпит неудачу (ложный пробой), чтобы войти в сделку по направлению истинного импульса. Версия 1.04 оптимизирована для работы в режиме NETTING, с улучшенной системой управления рисками и защитой от ошибок исполнения ордеров. Логика стратегии Детекция ловушки (Wick Trap): EA анализирует
Harmonizer EA MT5
Amir Hossein Moharreri
4.55 (11)
专家
Harmonizer EA 是一款强大的网格交易工具，使用先进算法计算每笔交易的入场位置。它并非针对历史数据过度优化，而是利用市场波动率进行自我优化。通过使用市场波动率，该算法能够快速高效地适应市场变化。这意味着它既能够抓住市场机会，又能够在预设参数范围内有效控制风险。 不过，使用此 EA 时请务必谨慎，并且只投入您能够承受风险的资金。我们建议您先进行历史回测，并尝试不同设置，以找到最适合您的参数。 实时表现 推荐交易品种：AUDCAD、NZDCAD（AUDNZD 可选） 推荐时间周期：M15（15分钟图表） MT4 版本 功能特点 比类似 EA 更便宜且更优秀 支持多个交易品种 单图表设置 实盘与回测新闻过滤器 实时性能监控 未针对历史数据过度优化 不局限于特定品种 开发者支持 使用要求 对冲账户 对点差不敏感，但建议使用 ECN 账户 在 VPS 上持续运行（确保交易不中断） 杠杆 1:200 或更高 推荐设置 将 EA 挂载到 AUDCAD 的一个 15 分钟（M15）图表上，建议至少使用 500 美元启动。不过，为了降低风险，建议从 1500 美元开始。不需要 .set 文件。
作者的更多信息
Gold Martingale Grid
Joshy Antony
专家
[b]Gold Martingale Grid[/b] is a fully automated grid-martingale Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5, with ready-made risk presets, an optional two-direction hedge mode, and a clear on-chart control panel. It is designed to be simple to run and easy to watch. [b]Free version[/b] This is the free edition of Gold Martingale Grid. It uses fixed lot sizing only. Automatic balance-based lot sizing, a maximum total-lot cap, and further advanced features are reserved for the paid version
FREE
Matrix Scalper Pro
Joshy Antony
4 (1)
专家
Matrix Scalper Pro is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe. It combines a trend-filtered momentum entry with an optional grid recovery module, a full set of trading filters, and an on-chart information panel. Every feature can be enabled or disabled through the inputs. The entry logic evaluates closed M1 bars. It checks the alignment of a fast and a slow EMA, a cross of the RSI in the direction of that trend, and optional agreement with an M5 trend filter. An ATR volatility gate and
FREE
Trend Signal Levels
Joshy Antony
指标
Trend Signal Levels is an educational trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5. It combines an ATR Supertrend engine with optional EMA and RSI filters to mark trend shifts on your chart, then projects a complete trade-management template — entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels — for every signal. It works on any symbol and timeframe, including XAUUSD, forex pairs, indices, and crypto CFDs. Key features Clear BUY / SELL arrows with on-chart text labels and the signal price Supertrend e
FREE
Gold Momentum Lock EA
Joshy Antony
专家
Gold Momentum Lock EA A momentum-based Expert Advisor for XAUUSD with an automatic profit-locking system and an on-chart control panel. It is designed to join short bursts of directional movement and then protect open profit progressively, rather than to trade as often as possible. How it works The EA watches for a run of consecutive candles in one direction. When a configurable number of rising candles form in a row, it looks to go long; a run of declining candles sets up a short. An optional
FREE
Trader Toolbox Multi Panel
Joshy Antony
实用工具
[b]Trader Toolbox[/b] puts five everyday trading utilities into one tidy on-chart panel. Pick a single tool from the dropdown, or show all five at once. The panel is movable, resizable, minimizable, and draws cleanly over any chart. [b]Important:[/b] Only the Equity Guard tool can act on the market, and only to [b]close[/b] positions within a scope you choose. The other four tools are read-only - they never open or modify trades. Always test on a demo account first. [h2]What's inside[/h2] [li
FREE
Trader Toolkit Panel
Joshy Antony
实用工具
Trader Toolkit Panel An all-in-one manual trading panel that helps you size, place, and manage your trades from a single window. It does not trade automatically and gives no buy/sell signals — you stay in full control. Think of it as a control panel for disciplined, manual trading. What it does Position Calculator — Enter your risk percentage and stop distance, and the panel instantly shows the correct lot size, your risk in account currency, and your reward-to-risk ratio. No more manual math or
FREE
Matrix Trade Condition Monitor
Joshy Antony
实用工具
================================================================ MATRIX CONDITION MONITOR Live Trade Condition Panel for MetaTrader 5 Fully Automatic -- Works with ALL Matrix EAs ================================================================ NEVER MISS A TRADE SETUP AGAIN Matrix Condition Monitor is a free utility that attaches to any chart and automatically checks all 10 trade conditions in real time -- showing you exactly why a trade will or will not open, and alerting you the moment ever
FREE
Trend Signal Levels EA
Joshy Antony
专家
Trend Signal Levels is a trend-following Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It detects trend shifts with a Supertrend (ATR) engine, optionally filtered by EMA and RSI, then trades them with structured stop-loss and take-profit levels. It can trade automatically on each signal, or you can enter manually with on-chart one-click buttons. It works on any symbol and timeframe. [b]Key features[/b] [list] [*]Supertrend (ATR) signal engine that adapts to market volatility [*]Optional EMA trend filter an
Trend Signal Levels Pro
Joshy Antony
指标
Trend Signal Levels Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5. It identifies trend shifts with a Supertrend (ATR) engine, projects complete Entry / Stop Loss / TP1-TP3 levels for every signal, and adds a multi-timeframe trend dashboard so you can see how the current signal lines up with higher timeframes - all on one chart. It works on any symbol and timeframe, including forex, gold and crypto. [b]Key features[/b] [list] [*]Supertrend (ATR) signal engine with clear BUY/SELL arrows [*
Gold Hedge Martingale Pro
Joshy Antony
专家
Gold Hedge Martingale Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD that combines a dual-direction hedge grid with martingale-based basket recovery. It opens buy and sell cycles independently, adds spaced recovery levels when price moves against a side, and closes each basket at a dollar profit target - with an optional profit trailer that lets winning baskets run further. HOW IT TRADES Each side (buy and sell) is managed as an independent basket with its own configurable grid depth. Whe
Atomberg Gold
Joshy Antony
专家
Atomberg Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD that combines a strict RSI reversal entry with an averaging grid and a shared basket take profit, managed from a live on-chart control panel. HOW IT WORKS Sell cycles open only when all conditions align: RSI reaches the overbought zone and confirms a reversal on the following closed bar, spread is within the allowed limit, and free margin is sufficient. An optional instant buy re-entry mode keeps the EA active around the clock. Open
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