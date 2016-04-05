ZZ GenFast

EA เทรดอัตโนมัติที่เน้นการเข้าออเดอร์ตามแนวโน้ม (Trend Following) เพื่อช่วยเพิ่มโอกาสในการเทรดตามทิศทางของตลาด พร้อมกำหนดจุดทำกำไร (Take Profit) และจุดตัดขาดทุน (Stop Loss) ในทุกออเดอร์ ช่วยบริหารความเสี่ยงอย่างเป็นระบบ เหมาะสำหรับผู้ที่ต้องการระบบเทรดที่ใช้งานง่ายและมีวินัย

An automated Trend Following Expert Advisor designed to trade in the direction of the market trend. Each position is protected with predefined Take Profit and Stop Loss levels to help manage risk consistently. Suitable for traders looking for a simple, disciplined, and fully automated trading system.
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Эксперты
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
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Эксперты
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Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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5 (7)
Эксперты
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HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Ratchanon Khongmueang
Эксперты
Overview This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for multi-symbol trading and can manage up to 5 trading pairs simultaneously. The EA combines a Grid Trading strategy with a Martingale money management system. ATR (Average True Range) is used to calculate both grid spacing and profit targets, allowing the EA to automatically adapt to changing market volatility. Main Features Trade up to 5 symbols simultaneously Users can freely define the trading symbols, for example: EURUSD GBPUSD EURGBP USDCAD
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