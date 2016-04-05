ZZ GenFast
- 专家
-
- 版本: 1.0
EA เทรดอัตโนมัติที่เน้นการเข้าออเดอร์ตามแนวโน้ม (Trend Following) เพื่อช่วยเพิ่มโอกาสในการเทรดตามทิศทางของตลาด พร้อมกำหนดจุดทำกำไร (Take Profit) และจุดตัดขาดทุน (Stop Loss) ในทุกออเดอร์ ช่วยบริหารความเสี่ยงอย่างเป็นระบบ เหมาะสำหรับผู้ที่ต้องการระบบเทรดที่ใช้งานง่ายและมีวินัย
An automated Trend Following Expert Advisor designed to trade in the direction of the market trend. Each position is protected with predefined Take Profit and Stop Loss levels to help manage risk consistently. Suitable for traders looking for a simple, disciplined, and fully automated trading system.
An automated Trend Following Expert Advisor designed to trade in the direction of the market trend. Each position is protected with predefined Take Profit and Stop Loss levels to help manage risk consistently. Suitable for traders looking for a simple, disciplined, and fully automated trading system.