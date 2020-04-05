Claude Sonnet Pro

Experience Hands-Free Trading Precision

CLAUDE SONNETPRO is your ultimate automated trading solution built exclusively for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It eliminates emotional bias and executes high-probability trades with algorithmic discipline. This expert advisor handles everything from market analysis to risk management completely on autopilot.

Key Product Features

Market Flow Principles : Follows institutional money movement.

: Follows institutional money movement. Plug-and-Play Design : Works instantly with default settings.

: Works instantly with default settings. Beginner Friendly : Requires zero prior coding knowledge.

: Requires zero prior coding knowledge. Prop Firm Ready : Built to help pass your evaluation phase.

: Built to help pass your evaluation phase. MT5 Optimized : Fast execution on modern infrastructure.

Optimize Your Trading Performance

While CLAUDE SONNETPRO adapts easily across multiple currency pairs, it is engineered for hyper-performance on one specific layout:

Target Asset : GBPUSD Timeframe : 5-Minute Chart (M5) Customization : Fully unlocked settings for advanced optimization.

Act Fast Before Access Closes

An institutional-grade algorithm is rarely available to retail traders at this entry point. This launch window represents the lowest pricing tier CLAUDE SONNETPRO will ever see. Once the initial slots fill up, the introductory price ends permanently to protect the software's liquidity footprint.

Secure your copy on the MQL5 Marketplace today to automate your portfolio before the price increases!

💡 If you want to maximize your launch success, let me know: