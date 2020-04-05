Claude Sonnet Pro
- Experts
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- Version: 1.6
- Activations: 5
Experience Hands-Free Trading Precision
CLAUDE SONNETPRO is your ultimate automated trading solution built exclusively for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) .
It eliminates emotional bias and executes high-probability trades with algorithmic discipline.
This expert advisor handles everything from market analysis to risk management completely on autopilot.
Key Product Features
- Market Flow Principles : Follows institutional money movement.
- Plug-and-Play Design : Works instantly with default settings.
- Beginner Friendly : Requires zero prior coding knowledge.
- Prop Firm Ready : Built to help pass your evaluation phase.
- MT5 Optimized : Fast execution on modern infrastructure.
Optimize Your Trading Performance
- Target Asset : GBPUSD
- Timeframe : 5-Minute Chart (M5)
- Customization : Fully unlocked settings for advanced optimization.
Act Fast Before Access Closes
An institutional-grade algorithm is rarely available to retail traders at this entry point.
This launch window represents the lowest pricing tier CLAUDE SONNETPRO will ever see.
Once the initial slots fill up, the introductory price ends permanently to protect the software's liquidity footprint.
- Your target audience (Prop firm testers or retail day traders?)
- The exact MQL5 page layout (Do you need installation steps included?)
- The specific risk features (Does it use hidden stop-losses or trailing stops?)