Kill The Spread

  • Experts
  • Dedy Marzuki
    Dedy Marzuki

    Dedy Marzuki

    5 (1)
    ╔══════════════════════════
    ║ Dedy 🚀
    ║ Creator of
    ║ 𝔻𝕖𝕕𝕪 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕕𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕊𝕪𝕤𝕥𝕖𝕞𝕤 💻📈
    ╠══════════════════════════
    ║ I build smart MQL5 tools
    ║ Expert Advisors &
    ║ Custom Indicators
    ║ 💡 Making trading simple
    ║ & efficient 💰
    ╚══════════════════════════
    2 products
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 15

Usual weekly trades: 7 to 19.

Kill The Spread – Crafted for Traders Demanding Excellence


Each element of Kill The Spread has been developed with traders in mind who value simplicity, precision, and consistent results over complexity and distractions. This expert advisor focuses on reliable trade execution, measured risk management, and a streamlined process ideal for both proprietary trading firms and managing personal funds.


If you appreciate smart order execution, transparent strategy, or a well-balanced entry method, this EA offers a dependable and systematic approach designed for sustainable trading success.


Important: Currently, this EA is available at the price of 50. Once 5 licenses have been acquired, the cost will increase to 79. So far, 4 copies have been sold. The chance to buy at this price is limited.


What’s Included

  • Every confirmed buyer receives a complimentary bonus EA as a token of appreciation.
  • If you would like to try before buying, just request a free demo version via direct message, and it will be supplied promptly.
  • For those seeking reliable backtests, you may ask for the proper backtest settings file, which will be shared privately upon request.


Strategy & Operational Principle

Trend–Pullback Method: This EA identifies the dominant trend on higher timeframes, then waits for a price pullback within the active timeframe. It only executes a trade once the pullback shows signs of exhaustion, with candles resuming the trend direction, enabling entry at a more advantageous price to ride the momentum.

Preferred trading instruments for this EA: EURNZD,USDCAD,EURAUD

This approach creates a disciplined and steady trading rhythm, minimizing unnecessary risks and focusing on well-timed setups.


Installation Instructions: Attach the EA to the chart of EURNZD using the timeframe M30. Only one chart is necessary as all the internal operations are fully contained within this single attachment.


Support & Additional Materials


Kill The Spread is developed with a long-term perspective. Its architecture facilitates ongoing updates and improvements. Early adopters benefit from the current price point, direct contact with the developer, and access to extra resources as the product evolves.

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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Clear Pulse
Dedy Marzuki
5 (1)
Experts
Clear Pulse – Designed for Traders Who Expect More Every component within Clear Pulse was created for traders who prefer clarity, refinement, and predictable performance rather than complications and noise. This system is built around stable execution, controlled exposure, and a workflow that supports both prop-firm environments and private capital management. Whether you value intelligent order handling, clean logic, or a balanced approach to market entries, this EA delivers a structured and
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