Usual weekly trades: 7 to 19.

Kill The Spread – Crafted for Traders Demanding Excellence





Each element of Kill The Spread has been developed with traders in mind who value simplicity, precision, and consistent results over complexity and distractions. This expert advisor focuses on reliable trade execution, measured risk management, and a streamlined process ideal for both proprietary trading firms and managing personal funds.





If you appreciate smart order execution, transparent strategy, or a well-balanced entry method, this EA offers a dependable and systematic approach designed for sustainable trading success.





Important: Currently, this EA is available at the price of 50. Once 5 licenses have been acquired, the cost will increase to 79. So far, 4 copies have been sold. The chance to buy at this price is limited.





What’s Included

Every confirmed buyer receives a complimentary bonus EA as a token of appreciation.

as a token of appreciation. If you would like to try before buying, just request a free demo version via direct message, and it will be supplied promptly.

via direct message, and it will be supplied promptly. For those seeking reliable backtests, you may ask for the proper backtest settings file, which will be shared privately upon request.





Strategy & Operational Principle

Trend–Pullback Method: This EA identifies the dominant trend on higher timeframes, then waits for a price pullback within the active timeframe. It only executes a trade once the pullback shows signs of exhaustion, with candles resuming the trend direction, enabling entry at a more advantageous price to ride the momentum.

Preferred trading instruments for this EA: EURNZD,USDCAD,EURAUD

This approach creates a disciplined and steady trading rhythm, minimizing unnecessary risks and focusing on well-timed setups.





Installation Instructions: Attach the EA to the chart of EURNZD using the timeframe M30. Only one chart is necessary as all the internal operations are fully contained within this single attachment.





Support & Additional Materials

MQL5 Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/metatrader_robots_dedy

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/metatrader_robots_dedy Comprehensive Blog Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765420

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765420 Telegram Group: For exclusives like update announcements, configuration files, and community chats, send a direct message to get the invitation link.



