Kill The Spread
- Experts
-
Dedy Marzuki╔══════════════════════════
║ Dedy 🚀
║ Creator of
║ 𝔻𝕖𝕕𝕪 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕕𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕊𝕪𝕤𝕥𝕖𝕞𝕤 💻📈
╠══════════════════════════
║ I build smart MQL5 tools
║ Expert Advisors &
║ Custom Indicators
║ 💡 Making trading simple
║ & efficient 💰
╚══════════════════════════
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
Usual weekly trades: 7 to 19.
Kill The Spread – Crafted for Traders Demanding Excellence
Each element of Kill The Spread has been developed with traders in mind who value simplicity, precision, and consistent results over complexity and distractions. This expert advisor focuses on reliable trade execution, measured risk management, and a streamlined process ideal for both proprietary trading firms and managing personal funds.
If you appreciate smart order execution, transparent strategy, or a well-balanced entry method, this EA offers a dependable and systematic approach designed for sustainable trading success.
Important: Currently, this EA is available at the price of 50. Once 5 licenses have been acquired, the cost will increase to 79. So far, 4 copies have been sold. The chance to buy at this price is limited.
What’s Included
- Every confirmed buyer receives a complimentary bonus EA as a token of appreciation.
- If you would like to try before buying, just request a free demo version via direct message, and it will be supplied promptly.
- For those seeking reliable backtests, you may ask for the proper backtest settings file, which will be shared privately upon request.
Strategy & Operational Principle
Trend–Pullback Method: This EA identifies the dominant trend on higher timeframes, then waits for a price pullback within the active timeframe. It only executes a trade once the pullback shows signs of exhaustion, with candles resuming the trend direction, enabling entry at a more advantageous price to ride the momentum.
Preferred trading instruments for this EA: EURNZD,USDCAD,EURAUD
This approach creates a disciplined and steady trading rhythm, minimizing unnecessary risks and focusing on well-timed setups.
Installation Instructions: Attach the EA to the chart of EURNZD using the timeframe M30. Only one chart is necessary as all the internal operations are fully contained within this single attachment.
Support & Additional Materials
- MQL5 Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/metatrader_robots_dedy
- Comprehensive Blog Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765420
- Telegram Group: For exclusives like update announcements, configuration files, and community chats, send a direct message to get the invitation link.
Kill The Spread is developed with a long-term perspective. Its architecture facilitates ongoing updates and improvements. Early adopters benefit from the current price point, direct contact with the developer, and access to extra resources as the product evolves.