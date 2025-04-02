QB3 Gold Multi Strategy
- Experts
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- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 5
QB3 Gold Multi Strategy — XAUUSD Only
⚠ IMPORTANT: This EA is designed and calibrated exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). It will not launch on any other symbol.
QB3 is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor that combines three independent signal components into a single weighted score, rather than relying on one strategy alone:
- Trend component — based on the relationship between a fast and slow moving average
- Breakout component — detects price breaking out of a recent high/low channel
- Mean-reversion component — combines RSI extremes with Bollinger Band position
Each component contributes to a final score according to its assigned weight. A trade is only opened when the combined score crosses the configured threshold, meaning multiple market conditions must align before entry.
Risk Management
- Position size is calculated automatically based on account balance and a fixed risk percentage per trade
- Daily loss limit: trading stops for the rest of the day if losses reach the configured percentage
- Maximum simultaneous positions is configurable
Input Parameters
- InpTF — Working timeframe (default H1)
- InpMagic — Magic number for trade identification
- InpRisk — Risk percentage of balance per trade
- InpMaxPos — Maximum number of simultaneous open positions
- InpDayLoss — Daily loss limit percentage
- InpSL / InpTP — Stop Loss / Take Profit as ATR multipliers
- InpThr — Minimum combined signal score required to open a trade
- InpWT / InpWB / InpWR — Weights for Trend / Breakout / Mean-Reversion components
- InpBN — Breakout channel lookback period
- InpMF / InpMS — Fast / Slow moving average periods
- InpRP / InpROS / InpROB — RSI period, oversold and overbought levels
- InpAN — ATR period
- InpBBN / InpBBD — Bollinger Bands period and deviation
Recommended: test on a demo account before live use. Past performance does not guarantee future results.