QB3 Gold Multi Strategy — XAUUSD Only

⚠ IMPORTANT: This EA is designed and calibrated exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). It will not launch on any other symbol.

QB3 is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor that combines three independent signal components into a single weighted score, rather than relying on one strategy alone:

Trend component — based on the relationship between a fast and slow moving average

— based on the relationship between a fast and slow moving average Breakout component — detects price breaking out of a recent high/low channel

— detects price breaking out of a recent high/low channel Mean-reversion component — combines RSI extremes with Bollinger Band position

Each component contributes to a final score according to its assigned weight. A trade is only opened when the combined score crosses the configured threshold, meaning multiple market conditions must align before entry.

Risk Management

Position size is calculated automatically based on account balance and a fixed risk percentage per trade

Daily loss limit: trading stops for the rest of the day if losses reach the configured percentage

Maximum simultaneous positions is configurable

Input Parameters

InpTF — Working timeframe (default H1)

— Working timeframe (default H1) InpMagic — Magic number for trade identification

— Magic number for trade identification InpRisk — Risk percentage of balance per trade

— Risk percentage of balance per trade InpMaxPos — Maximum number of simultaneous open positions

— Maximum number of simultaneous open positions InpDayLoss — Daily loss limit percentage

— Daily loss limit percentage InpSL / InpTP — Stop Loss / Take Profit as ATR multipliers

— Stop Loss / Take Profit as ATR multipliers InpThr — Minimum combined signal score required to open a trade

— Minimum combined signal score required to open a trade InpWT / InpWB / InpWR — Weights for Trend / Breakout / Mean-Reversion components

— Weights for Trend / Breakout / Mean-Reversion components InpBN — Breakout channel lookback period

— Breakout channel lookback period InpMF / InpMS — Fast / Slow moving average periods

— Fast / Slow moving average periods InpRP / InpROS / InpROB — RSI period, oversold and overbought levels

— RSI period, oversold and overbought levels InpAN — ATR period

— ATR period InpBBN / InpBBD — Bollinger Bands period and deviation

Recommended: test on a demo account before live use. Past performance does not guarantee future results.