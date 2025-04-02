QB3 Gold Multi Strategy

QB3 Gold Multi Strategy — XAUUSD Only

⚠ IMPORTANT: This EA is designed and calibrated exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). It will not launch on any other symbol.

QB3 is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor that combines three independent signal components into a single weighted score, rather than relying on one strategy alone:

  • Trend component — based on the relationship between a fast and slow moving average
  • Breakout component — detects price breaking out of a recent high/low channel
  • Mean-reversion component — combines RSI extremes with Bollinger Band position

Each component contributes to a final score according to its assigned weight. A trade is only opened when the combined score crosses the configured threshold, meaning multiple market conditions must align before entry.

Risk Management

  • Position size is calculated automatically based on account balance and a fixed risk percentage per trade
  • Daily loss limit: trading stops for the rest of the day if losses reach the configured percentage
  • Maximum simultaneous positions is configurable

Input Parameters

  • InpTF — Working timeframe (default H1)
  • InpMagic — Magic number for trade identification
  • InpRisk — Risk percentage of balance per trade
  • InpMaxPos — Maximum number of simultaneous open positions
  • InpDayLoss — Daily loss limit percentage
  • InpSL / InpTP — Stop Loss / Take Profit as ATR multipliers
  • InpThr — Minimum combined signal score required to open a trade
  • InpWT / InpWB / InpWR — Weights for Trend / Breakout / Mean-Reversion components
  • InpBN — Breakout channel lookback period
  • InpMF / InpMS — Fast / Slow moving average periods
  • InpRP / InpROS / InpROB — RSI period, oversold and overbought levels
  • InpAN — ATR period
  • InpBBN / InpBBD — Bollinger Bands period and deviation

Recommended: test on a demo account before live use. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

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