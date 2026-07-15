Floating Market Monitor

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Trade Panel Pro MT 5

Floating Market Monitor is a lightweight utility indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays important account, symbol, and market information directly on the chart in a clean and customizable floating panel.

The indicator is designed to help traders monitor essential trading information without opening multiple windows or adding several indicators to the chart.

It can be used on any supported MetaTrader 5 symbol, including Forex, Metals, Indices, Commodities, and Crypto CFDs.


Trade Panel Pro MT5 All in ON :

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185935


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Features

• Floating information panel

• Lightweight design

• Customizable appearance

• Real-time updates

• Works on any chart

• Supports all timeframes

• Multiple display positions

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Information Displayed

The displayed information can be individually enabled or disabled according to your preference.

Available information includes:

✔ Current Symbol Price

✔ Daily High

✔ Daily Low

✔ Current Spread

✔ Daily Price Change

✔ Server Time

✔ Current Timeframe

✔ Remaining Candle Time

✔ Account Balance

✔ Account Equity

✔ Floating Profit / Loss

✔ Open Positions

✔ Total Volume (Lots)

✔ Active Market Session

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Smart Pip Calculation

The indicator automatically adapts to different symbol digit formats.

Supports:

✔ 2 Digits

✔ 3 Digits

✔ 4 Digits

✔ 5 Digits

A manual pip size option is also available if required.

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Account Currency Support

Money values are formatted automatically according to the account currency.

Compatible with:

✔ USD

✔ EUR

✔ JPY

✔ IDR

✔ USC (Cent Accounts)

✔ Other MT5 Account Currencies

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Market Session Display

Displays the currently active trading session.

Supported sessions:

• Tokyo

• London

• New York

• Session Overlap

Each session color can be customized independently.

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Bar Countdown Timer

Displays the remaining time until the current candle closes.

Useful for traders who monitor candle completion across multiple timeframes.

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Customization

The indicator provides multiple customization options.

Available settings include:

✔ Show or Hide Individual Information

✔ Font Name

✔ Font Size

✔ Text Color

✔ Line Spacing

✔ Display Corner

✔ X Position Offset

✔ Y Position Offset

✔ Session Colors

✔ Server Time Offset

These options allow the information panel to fit different chart layouts and personal preferences.

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Compatible With

✔ MetaTrader 5

✔ Any Broker

✔ Any Symbol

✔ Any Timeframe

✔ Hedging Accounts

✔ Netting Accounts

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Typical Use Cases

Floating Market Monitor can be used while trading:

• Forex

• Gold (XAUUSD)

• Silver

• Indices

• Commodities

• Crypto CFDs

The indicator can also be combined with Expert Advisors or other indicators since it only displays information and does not modify trading operations.

════════════════════════════════════

Important Notes

Floating Market Monitor is an information display indicator.

It does not:

• Generate trading signals

• Predict market direction

• Open or close positions

• Execute trades automatically

The indicator is intended to provide real-time market and account information to assist traders during chart analysis.

════════════════════════════════════

Summary

Floating Market Monitor provides a convenient way to monitor account statistics, market data, and trading session information directly from the chart.

Its lightweight design, flexible customization options, and compatibility with all MetaTrader 5 symbols make it suitable for traders who prefer a clean and organized workspace.


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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Gold Entry Sniper – Профессиональная Мульти-Таймфрейм ATR Панель для Скальпинга и Свинг-Трейдинга на Золоте Gold Entry Sniper — это передовой индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для точных сигналов на покупку/продажу по XAUUSD и другим инструментам. Основан на логике ATR Trailing Stop и мульти-таймфрейм анализе , этот инструмент идеально подходит как для скальперов, так и для среднесрочных трейдеров, обеспечивая чёткие точки входа с высокой вероятностью . Основные возможности и преимуществ
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
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Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
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