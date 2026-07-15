Floating Market Monitor
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 2.3
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Floating Market Monitor is a lightweight utility indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays important account, symbol, and market information directly on the chart in a clean and customizable floating panel.
The indicator is designed to help traders monitor essential trading information without opening multiple windows or adding several indicators to the chart.
It can be used on any supported MetaTrader 5 symbol, including Forex, Metals, Indices, Commodities, and Crypto CFDs.
Trade Panel Pro MT5 All in ON :
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Features
• Floating information panel
• Lightweight design
• Customizable appearance
• Real-time updates
• Works on any chart
• Supports all timeframes
• Multiple display positions
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Information Displayed
The displayed information can be individually enabled or disabled according to your preference.
Available information includes:
✔ Current Symbol Price
✔ Daily High
✔ Daily Low
✔ Current Spread
✔ Daily Price Change
✔ Server Time
✔ Current Timeframe
✔ Remaining Candle Time
✔ Account Balance
✔ Account Equity
✔ Floating Profit / Loss
✔ Open Positions
✔ Total Volume (Lots)
✔ Active Market Session
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Smart Pip Calculation
The indicator automatically adapts to different symbol digit formats.
Supports:
✔ 2 Digits
✔ 3 Digits
✔ 4 Digits
✔ 5 Digits
A manual pip size option is also available if required.
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Account Currency Support
Money values are formatted automatically according to the account currency.
Compatible with:
✔ USD
✔ EUR
✔ JPY
✔ IDR
✔ USC (Cent Accounts)
✔ Other MT5 Account Currencies
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Market Session Display
Displays the currently active trading session.
Supported sessions:
• Tokyo
• London
• New York
• Session Overlap
Each session color can be customized independently.
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Bar Countdown Timer
Displays the remaining time until the current candle closes.
Useful for traders who monitor candle completion across multiple timeframes.
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Customization
The indicator provides multiple customization options.
Available settings include:
✔ Show or Hide Individual Information
✔ Font Name
✔ Font Size
✔ Text Color
✔ Line Spacing
✔ Display Corner
✔ X Position Offset
✔ Y Position Offset
✔ Session Colors
✔ Server Time Offset
These options allow the information panel to fit different chart layouts and personal preferences.
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Compatible With
✔ MetaTrader 5
✔ Any Broker
✔ Any Symbol
✔ Any Timeframe
✔ Hedging Accounts
✔ Netting Accounts
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Typical Use Cases
Floating Market Monitor can be used while trading:
• Forex
• Gold (XAUUSD)
• Silver
• Indices
• Commodities
• Crypto CFDs
The indicator can also be combined with Expert Advisors or other indicators since it only displays information and does not modify trading operations.
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Important Notes
Floating Market Monitor is an information display indicator.
It does not:
• Generate trading signals
• Predict market direction
• Open or close positions
• Execute trades automatically
The indicator is intended to provide real-time market and account information to assist traders during chart analysis.
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Summary
Floating Market Monitor provides a convenient way to monitor account statistics, market data, and trading session information directly from the chart.
Its lightweight design, flexible customization options, and compatibility with all MetaTrader 5 symbols make it suitable for traders who prefer a clean and organized workspace.