Night Session Automated Trader

Night Session Trader is an automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for quiet market hours and low-volatility Forex pairs.


The EA focuses on short-term price movements during the night session. It places pending limit orders around a calculated reference area and manages entries, stop loss, take profit and holding time automatically.


The primary recommended symbol is AUDNZD on the M15 timeframe.


Key Features


- Designed for low-volatility Forex pairs

- Primary recommended symbol: AUDNZD

- Recommended timeframe: M15

- Automatic lot calculation

- Multiple risk profiles

- Optional compounding mode

- Spread and trading-condition filters

- Automatic pending-order management

- Dynamic take-profit management

- Maximum holding-time protection

- Daily session-loss protection

- Economic-event risk filtering

- Compatible with MetaTrader 5 netting and hedging accounts

- No Martingale

- No grid trading

- No loss-recovery lot multiplication


How the Strategy Works


Night Session Trader operates during a predefined night trading window based on the broker's server time.


The EA identifies a reference price area and places limit orders at a controlled distance from the current market. Each trade is managed with predefined protective levels and time-based exit rules.


The strategy is designed to capture relatively small price movements under quiet market conditions. It is not intended for strong trends, major news events or highly volatile instruments.


Broker and Spread Requirements


Broker conditions are a key factor for this strategy.


Because the EA trades during quieter market hours and targets relatively small price movements, its results can be strongly affected by:


- Spread widening during rollover

- Commission

- Slippage

- Order execution speed

- Broker server time

- Minimum stop distance

- Freeze level

- Symbol contract specifications

- Available liquidity during the trading session


A broker with low and stable night spreads is recommended. Two brokers using the same symbol may produce different results because their spreads, rollover times, execution conditions and price feeds can differ.


Before using the EA on a live account, test it with your broker using the Strategy Tester and a demo account. Pay particular attention to the AUDNZD spread during the actual trading window.


Recommended Setup


- Platform: MetaTrader 5

- Primary symbol: AUDNZD

- Timeframe: M15

- Minimum recommended deposit: 100 USD

- Recommended leverage: 1:300

- Risk profile: Medium for a balanced starting configuration

- Hosting: A stable VPS close to the broker's trading server is recommended

- Account type: Netting and hedging accounts are supported


The 100 USD deposit is a practical starting reference under the recommended leverage. A larger balance can provide more margin capacity and better tolerance for differences in broker conditions.


Other Symbols


The EA may also be tested on other low-volatility Forex pairs, particularly selected combinations involving AUD, NZD, CAD and CHF.


However, AUDNZD remains the primary recommended symbol. Other pairs can have different spreads, volatility patterns, trading sessions and contract specifications. They should be tested individually before live use.


The EA is not primarily designed for gold, cryptocurrencies, indices or other high-volatility instruments.


Risk Management


Night Session Trader includes automatic position sizing and selectable risk profiles. Users can choose a fixed-lot approach or automatic lot calculation according to their preferred risk level.


Compounding can be enabled or disabled. Maximum lot protection and daily session-loss controls are also available.


The EA does not use Martingale, grid trading or automatic lot multiplication after a loss.


Getting Started


1. Attach the EA to an AUDNZD M15 chart.

2. Enable algorithmic trading.

3. Start with the default Medium risk profile.

4. Check the broker's night spread and server time.

5. Run a backtest using the broker's own symbol data.

6. Test the EA on a demo account before using real funds.

7. Use a stable VPS if continuous operation is required.


Support


If you have any questions before or after purchasing the product, you are welcome to send me a private message through MQL5.


For faster assistance, please include:


- Broker name and trading server

- Trading symbol and any broker suffix

- Account type and leverage

- EA input screenshot

- Experts or Journal log screenshot

- Description of the issue


I will help you check the setup, broker compatibility and relevant trading conditions.


Important Information


Trading results can vary between brokers and accounts. Historical backtests do not guarantee future performance.


Spread, commission, slippage, liquidity and broker execution conditions can materially affect the results of a night-session strategy. Always test the EA with your own broker and select a risk level appropriate for your account.

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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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