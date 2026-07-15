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Sentono

NeoFX Sniper Pro

Sentono
Sentono

Sentono

0 reviews
Reliability
4 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 16%
Exness-MT5Real26
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
34
Profit Trades:
22 (64.70%)
Loss Trades:
12 (35.29%)
Best trade:
6.55 USD
Worst trade:
-14.05 USD
Gross Profit:
74.21 USD (179 220 pips)
Gross Loss:
-43.03 USD (136 629 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (30.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
30.97 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
65.10%
Max deposit load:
14.52%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.16
Long Trades:
19 (55.88%)
Short Trades:
15 (44.12%)
Profit Factor:
1.72
Expected Payoff:
0.92 USD
Average Profit:
3.37 USD
Average Loss:
-3.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-8.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-26.07 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
16.12%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
22.90 USD
Maximal:
26.95 USD (13.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.21% (26.95 USD)
By Equity:
8.86% (16.94 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 12
XAUUSD 9
GBPJPY 7
BTCUSD 6
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 14
XAUUSD 20
GBPJPY -5
BTCUSD 2
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 1.4K
XAUUSD 20K
GBPJPY -866
BTCUSD 22K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6.55 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +30.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.75 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real26" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 42
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
0.83 × 6
Exness-MT5Real2
1.54 × 218
Exness-MT5Real28
2.41 × 29
XMGlobal-MT5 13
6.50 × 24
Exness-MT5Real26
17.78 × 23
Exness-MT5Real29
23.20 × 40
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

NeoFX Sniper Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor built around one of the most respected concepts in technical analysis: trend continuation through Fibonacci retracement.

Rather than entering trades impulsively, NeoFX Sniper Pro patiently waits for the market to retrace into high-probability Fibonacci zones before executing a trade. Every position is validated through multiple layers of confirmation including trend direction, volatility analysis, price action, and risk-to-reward evaluation.

The objective is simple:
Trade less. Trade smarter. Trade only when the probabilities align.

NeoFX Sniper Pro is designed for traders seeking disciplined execution without emotional decision-making.

Why NeoFX Sniper Pro?

Many automated trading systems attempt to capture every market movement.
NeoFX Sniper Pro takes a different approach.
Instead of chasing momentum, it waits for the market to return to value.
Institutional traders often enter positions after pullbacks rather than breakouts. NeoFX Sniper Pro follows the same philosophy by identifying retracement opportunities within an established trend.
This helps reduce unnecessary market exposure while focusing on structured entries.

Strategy Overview

The trading process consists of several sequential filters.
Only when every condition is satisfied will the Expert Advisor execute a trade.

Step 1 — Trend Detection

The EA first determines the dominant market direction using a configurable long-term Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
Only long positions are considered during bullish trends.
Only short positions are considered during bearish trends.
This simple yet effective filter helps avoid counter-trend trades.

Step 2 — Swing Detection

NeoFX Sniper Pro automatically scans recent price action to identify significant swing highs and swing lows.
No manual Fibonacci drawing is required.
The swing range is recalculated continuously as new market structure develops.

Step 3 — Fibonacci Calculation

Once a valid swing has been identified, the EA automatically calculates the Fibonacci retracement levels.

Default configuration:

• Entry Level — 61.8%

• Stop Loss Level — 78.6%

• Take Profit Extension — 161.8%

All Fibonacci parameters can be customized.

Step 4 — ATR Adaptive Entry Zone

Markets never move with identical volatility.
Instead of using fixed pip distances, NeoFX Sniper Pro dynamically expands or contracts the entry zone using the Average True Range (ATR).

This adaptive approach allows the EA to function consistently across:

  • Forex

  • Gold

  • Cryptocurrency CFDs

Step 5 — Bounce Confirmation

Entering immediately when price touches a Fibonacci level often results in premature trades.
NeoFX Sniper Pro optionally requires a confirmation candle showing that price has reacted from the Fibonacci zone before opening a position.
This additional confirmation helps improve trade quality.

Step 6 — Risk-to-Reward Validation

Every potential setup is evaluated before execution.
Trades that fail to meet the minimum Risk-to-Reward ratio are ignored.
This helps maintain disciplined trade selection.

Step 7 — Intelligent Position Management

After a trade is opened, NeoFX Sniper Pro continues managing the position automatically.

Available management tools include:

• Break Even

• Trailing Stop

• Profit Target

• Friday Position Closing

• Maximum Daily Trades

• One Position at a Time

The objective is to protect capital while allowing profitable trades room to develop.


No reviews
2026.08.06 15:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.23 13:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.15 21:01
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.15 21:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.15 20:01
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.15 20:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.07.15 03:49
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.15 03:49
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.15 03:49
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.15 03:49
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.15 03:49
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
NeoFX Sniper Pro
30 USD per month
16%
0
0
USD
200
USD
4
100%
34
64%
65%
1.72
0.92
USD
13%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

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