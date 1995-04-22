NeoFX Sniper Pro

Professional Fibonacci Pullback Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5



NeoFX Sniper Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor built around one of the most respected concepts in technical analysis: trend continuation through Fibonacci retracement.

Rather than entering trades impulsively, NeoFX Sniper Pro patiently waits for the market to retrace into high-probability Fibonacci zones before executing a trade. Every position is validated through multiple layers of confirmation including trend direction, volatility analysis, price action, and risk-to-reward evaluation.

The objective is simple:

Trade less. Trade smarter. Trade only when the probabilities align.

NeoFX Sniper Pro is designed for traders seeking disciplined execution without emotional decision-making.

Many automated trading systems attempt to capture every market movement.

NeoFX Sniper Pro takes a different approach.

Instead of chasing momentum, it waits for the market to return to value.

Institutional traders often enter positions after pullbacks rather than breakouts. NeoFX Sniper Pro follows the same philosophy by identifying retracement opportunities within an established trend.

This helps reduce unnecessary market exposure while focusing on structured entries.

Strategy Overview



The trading process consists of several sequential filters.

Only when every condition is satisfied will the Expert Advisor execute a trade.

Step 1 — Trend Detection

The EA first determines the dominant market direction using a configurable long-term Exponential Moving Average (EMA).

Only long positions are considered during bullish trends.

Only short positions are considered during bearish trends.

This simple yet effective filter helps avoid counter-trend trades.

Step 2 — Swing Detection

NeoFX Sniper Pro automatically scans recent price action to identify significant swing highs and swing lows.

No manual Fibonacci drawing is required.

The swing range is recalculated continuously as new market structure develops.

Step 3 — Fibonacci Calculation

Once a valid swing has been identified, the EA automatically calculates the Fibonacci retracement levels.

Default configuration:

• Entry Level — 61.8%

• Stop Loss Level — 78.6%

• Take Profit Extension — 161.8%

All Fibonacci parameters can be customized.

Step 4 — ATR Adaptive Entry Zone

Markets never move with identical volatility.

Instead of using fixed pip distances, NeoFX Sniper Pro dynamically expands or contracts the entry zone using the Average True Range (ATR).

This adaptive approach allows the EA to function consistently across:

Forex

Gold

Cryptocurrency CFDs

Step 5 — Bounce Confirmation

Entering immediately when price touches a Fibonacci level often results in premature trades.

NeoFX Sniper Pro optionally requires a confirmation candle showing that price has reacted from the Fibonacci zone before opening a position.

This additional confirmation helps improve trade quality.

Step 6 — Risk-to-Reward Validation

Every potential setup is evaluated before execution.

Trades that fail to meet the minimum Risk-to-Reward ratio are ignored.

This helps maintain disciplined trade selection.

Step 7 — Intelligent Position Management

After a trade is opened, NeoFX Sniper Pro continues managing the position automatically.

Available management tools include:

• Break Even

• Trailing Stop

• Profit Target

• Friday Position Closing

• Maximum Daily Trades

• One Position at a Time

The objective is to protect capital while allowing profitable trades room to develop.

Core Features

✔ Automatic Fibonacci Detection

No manual drawing required.

The Expert Advisor continuously calculates the latest valid swing structure.

✔ EMA Trend Filter

Trade only in the direction of the dominant trend.

Avoid unnecessary counter-trend positions.

✔ ATR Adaptive Zones

Entry zones automatically adapt to changing market volatility.

Works across instruments with different price characteristics.

✔ Fibonacci Bounce Confirmation

Optional confirmation logic reduces false entries.

✔ Intelligent Auto Lot

Supports two money management modes:

• Fixed Lot

• Automatic Balance Scaling

Automatic mode adjusts position size according to account balance.

✔ Economic News Filter

Integrated MetaTrader Economic Calendar support.

Trading can be suspended before and after important news releases.

Configurable:

Currency

Impact Level

Minutes Before News

Minutes After News

✔ Trading Session Filter

Restrict trading to preferred market sessions.

Suitable for London, New York, Asian, or custom trading hours.

✔ Break Even Protection

Automatically moves Stop Loss into profit once a predefined profit level has been reached.

✔ Advanced Trailing Stop

Lock in profits while allowing winning trades to continue.

✔ Daily Trade Limiter

Prevent excessive trading by defining the maximum number of trades per day.

✔ Friday Auto Close

Optionally closes all open positions before the weekend to reduce gap risk.

✔ Professional Dashboard

Real-time dashboard displays:

Current Trend

Fibonacci Levels

Buy/Sell Setup

Spread

Current Signal

News Status

Daily Trade Counter

Trading Status

Supported Markets

NeoFX Sniper Pro has been developed using universal price calculations and is suitable for:

• Forex

• Gold (XAUUSD)

• Cryptocurrency CFDs

Broker conditions may vary. Users are encouraged to test settings on their preferred symbols.

Recommended Timeframes

The Expert Advisor can be used on multiple chart periods.

Recommended starting points include:

• M15

• M30

• H1

• H4

Different symbols may require different optimizations.

Risk Management

NeoFX Sniper Pro includes comprehensive capital protection features.

Fixed Lot

Balance Scaling

Minimum Risk-to-Reward Filter

Maximum Daily Trades

Break Even

Trailing Stop

Profit Target Management

These features allow traders to adapt the EA to their own risk tolerance.

Input Parameters

The Expert Advisor offers a wide range of configurable settings including:

Fibonacci

Swing Lookback

Entry Level

Stop Loss Level

Take Profit Extension

ATR Zone Width

Entry Slip Control

Bounce Confirmation

Trend

EMA Period

Trend Filter

Volatility

ATR Period

Minimum Swing Size

Trade Management

Fixed Lot

Auto Lot

Balance Scaling

Magic Number

Trade Comment

Maximum Daily Trades

News Filter

Currency Selection

News Impact

Minutes Before News

Minutes After News

Break Even

Activation Distance

Lock Distance

Trailing Stop

Start Distance

Step

Trailing Distance

Trading Time

Trading Session

Friday Close

Profit Management

Single Position Target

Total Account Target

Designed for Professional Traders

NeoFX Sniper Pro was created with flexibility in mind.

Whether you prefer conservative position sizing or more aggressive portfolio management, nearly every component of the trading logic can be customized.

The EA avoids unnecessary complexity while providing sufficient control for advanced users.

Best Practices

For optimal performance:

• Use a low-spread broker.

• Test settings in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester before live trading.

• Optimize parameters for each trading instrument.

• Use appropriate risk management.

• Monitor broker trading conditions during high-volatility events.

Disclaimer



Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

NeoFX Sniper Pro is a trading tool designed to automate a predefined trading methodology. It does not guarantee profits or protection against losses. Historical performance, backtesting, and optimization results should not be interpreted as indicators of future performance.

Users are strongly encouraged to perform adequate testing on a demo account and understand the risks involved before trading with real funds.

NeoFX Sniper Pro

Precision. Discipline. Consistency.

Built for traders who value quality over quantity.