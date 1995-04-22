NeoFX Sniper Pro

NeoFX Sniper Pro
Professional Fibonacci Pullback Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5


NeoFX Sniper Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor built around one of the most respected concepts in technical analysis: trend continuation through Fibonacci retracement.

Rather than entering trades impulsively, NeoFX Sniper Pro patiently waits for the market to retrace into high-probability Fibonacci zones before executing a trade. Every position is validated through multiple layers of confirmation including trend direction, volatility analysis, price action, and risk-to-reward evaluation.

The objective is simple:
Trade less. Trade smarter. Trade only when the probabilities align.

NeoFX Sniper Pro is designed for traders seeking disciplined execution without emotional decision-making.

Why NeoFX Sniper Pro?

Many automated trading systems attempt to capture every market movement.
NeoFX Sniper Pro takes a different approach.
Instead of chasing momentum, it waits for the market to return to value.
Institutional traders often enter positions after pullbacks rather than breakouts. NeoFX Sniper Pro follows the same philosophy by identifying retracement opportunities within an established trend.
This helps reduce unnecessary market exposure while focusing on structured entries.

Strategy Overview

The trading process consists of several sequential filters.
Only when every condition is satisfied will the Expert Advisor execute a trade.

Step 1 — Trend Detection

The EA first determines the dominant market direction using a configurable long-term Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
Only long positions are considered during bullish trends.
Only short positions are considered during bearish trends.
This simple yet effective filter helps avoid counter-trend trades.

Step 2 — Swing Detection

NeoFX Sniper Pro automatically scans recent price action to identify significant swing highs and swing lows.
No manual Fibonacci drawing is required.
The swing range is recalculated continuously as new market structure develops.

Step 3 — Fibonacci Calculation

Once a valid swing has been identified, the EA automatically calculates the Fibonacci retracement levels.

Default configuration:

• Entry Level — 61.8%

• Stop Loss Level — 78.6%

• Take Profit Extension — 161.8%

All Fibonacci parameters can be customized.

Step 4 — ATR Adaptive Entry Zone

Markets never move with identical volatility.
Instead of using fixed pip distances, NeoFX Sniper Pro dynamically expands or contracts the entry zone using the Average True Range (ATR).

This adaptive approach allows the EA to function consistently across:

  • Forex

  • Gold

  • Cryptocurrency CFDs

Step 5 — Bounce Confirmation

Entering immediately when price touches a Fibonacci level often results in premature trades.
NeoFX Sniper Pro optionally requires a confirmation candle showing that price has reacted from the Fibonacci zone before opening a position.
This additional confirmation helps improve trade quality.

Step 6 — Risk-to-Reward Validation

Every potential setup is evaluated before execution.
Trades that fail to meet the minimum Risk-to-Reward ratio are ignored.
This helps maintain disciplined trade selection.

Step 7 — Intelligent Position Management

After a trade is opened, NeoFX Sniper Pro continues managing the position automatically.

Available management tools include:

• Break Even

• Trailing Stop

• Profit Target

• Friday Position Closing

• Maximum Daily Trades

• One Position at a Time

The objective is to protect capital while allowing profitable trades room to develop.

Core Features

✔ Automatic Fibonacci Detection

No manual drawing required.
The Expert Advisor continuously calculates the latest valid swing structure.

✔ EMA Trend Filter

Trade only in the direction of the dominant trend.
Avoid unnecessary counter-trend positions.

✔ ATR Adaptive Zones

Entry zones automatically adapt to changing market volatility.
Works across instruments with different price characteristics.

✔ Fibonacci Bounce Confirmation

Optional confirmation logic reduces false entries.

✔ Intelligent Auto Lot

Supports two money management modes:

• Fixed Lot

• Automatic Balance Scaling

Automatic mode adjusts position size according to account balance.

✔ Economic News Filter

Integrated MetaTrader Economic Calendar support.
Trading can be suspended before and after important news releases.

Configurable:

  • Currency

  • Impact Level

  • Minutes Before News

  • Minutes After News

✔ Trading Session Filter

Restrict trading to preferred market sessions.
Suitable for London, New York, Asian, or custom trading hours.

✔ Break Even Protection

Automatically moves Stop Loss into profit once a predefined profit level has been reached.

✔ Advanced Trailing Stop

Lock in profits while allowing winning trades to continue.

✔ Daily Trade Limiter

Prevent excessive trading by defining the maximum number of trades per day.

✔ Friday Auto Close

Optionally closes all open positions before the weekend to reduce gap risk.

✔ Professional Dashboard

Real-time dashboard displays:

  • Current Trend

  • Fibonacci Levels

  • Buy/Sell Setup

  • Spread

  • Current Signal

  • News Status

  • Daily Trade Counter

  • Trading Status

Supported Markets

NeoFX Sniper Pro has been developed using universal price calculations and is suitable for:

• Forex

• Gold (XAUUSD)

• Cryptocurrency CFDs

Broker conditions may vary. Users are encouraged to test settings on their preferred symbols.

Recommended Timeframes

The Expert Advisor can be used on multiple chart periods.

Recommended starting points include:

• M15

• M30

• H1

• H4

Different symbols may require different optimizations.

Risk Management

NeoFX Sniper Pro includes comprehensive capital protection features.

  • Fixed Lot

  • Balance Scaling

  • Minimum Risk-to-Reward Filter

  • Maximum Daily Trades

  • Break Even

  • Trailing Stop

  • Profit Target Management

These features allow traders to adapt the EA to their own risk tolerance.

Input Parameters

The Expert Advisor offers a wide range of configurable settings including:

Fibonacci

  • Swing Lookback

  • Entry Level

  • Stop Loss Level

  • Take Profit Extension

  • ATR Zone Width

  • Entry Slip Control

  • Bounce Confirmation

Trend

  • EMA Period

  • Trend Filter

Volatility

  • ATR Period

  • Minimum Swing Size

Trade Management

  • Fixed Lot

  • Auto Lot

  • Balance Scaling

  • Magic Number

  • Trade Comment

  • Maximum Daily Trades

News Filter

  • Currency Selection

  • News Impact

  • Minutes Before News

  • Minutes After News

Break Even

  • Activation Distance

  • Lock Distance

Trailing Stop

  • Start Distance

  • Step

  • Trailing Distance

Trading Time

  • Trading Session

  • Friday Close

Profit Management

  • Single Position Target

  • Total Account Target

Designed for Professional Traders

NeoFX Sniper Pro was created with flexibility in mind.
Whether you prefer conservative position sizing or more aggressive portfolio management, nearly every component of the trading logic can be customized.
The EA avoids unnecessary complexity while providing sufficient control for advanced users.

Best Practices

For optimal performance:

• Use a low-spread broker.

• Test settings in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester before live trading.

• Optimize parameters for each trading instrument.

• Use appropriate risk management.

• Monitor broker trading conditions during high-volatility events.

Disclaimer

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

NeoFX Sniper Pro is a trading tool designed to automate a predefined trading methodology. It does not guarantee profits or protection against losses. Historical performance, backtesting, and optimization results should not be interpreted as indicators of future performance.

Users are strongly encouraged to perform adequate testing on a demo account and understand the risks involved before trading with real funds.

NeoFX Sniper Pro

Precision. Discipline. Consistency.
Built for traders who value quality over quantity.


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专家
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Chou Mo
专家
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Flex Gold System
Pirasingh Jiachanont
专家
Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
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5 (29)
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4.46 (140)
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5 (7)
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4.95 (22)
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2.55 (11)
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4.44 (133)
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5 (3)
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (214)
专家
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Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
请注意，我不会通过任何第三方经销商、代理或其他分销渠道销售此 EA。 监控 -  实时信号 公开频道 - 这里 此 EA 交易两个品种，并寻找它们之间的短期失衡。当两个品种的走势偏离它们通常的正常关系时，EA 可以开仓，并在失衡变小时平仓。 这不是网格 EA。这不是马丁格尔。EA 不会打开很多恢复订单。每个品种只使用 1 个持仓。 它不是为了在回撤中持仓很多天而设计的。 EA 在开仓前使用过滤器。如果市场条件不好，它可以跳过交易。 EA 输入参数: 主要交易品种 - 用于交易的第一个品种。 次要品种 - 用于比较和交易的第二个品种。 分析时间周期 - 用于计算的时间周期。 历史数据深度 - EA 检查多少根K线用于计算。 Entry Threshold - EA 开仓前失衡必须有多强。数值越高，交易越少，但信号越强。 Exit Threshold - EA 判断失衡已经变小并且可以平仓的水平。 Close Target - 平仓的利润目标。较小的值可以更快平仓。较大的值可以等待更多利润。 Beta Smoothing - 使信号更稳定，并减少市场噪音。 Min Correlation
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Jakarta At Night
Sentono
专家
Fully Automated EA Running Jakarta At Night Jakarta At Night is the dynamic grid system . Supported currency pairs: All Forex Pair Recommended Timeframe: M15 [Low Risk] or M30 [High Risk] Live Performance Features: One Chart Setup: you only need one chart to trade all symbols Multiple currency pairs support or single pair only Requirements The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and slippage. But I advise using a good ECN broker The EA should run on a VPS continuously , I advise to using a low late
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