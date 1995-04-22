AurumX Pro EA
- 专家
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- 版本: 1.22
- 激活: 5
AurumX Pro EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed to trade the financial markets using advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT (Inner Circle Trader) principles.
The system identifies high-probability institutional trading opportunities by combining liquidity sweeps, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), market structure shifts, momentum confirmation, and dynamic risk management.
Its primary objective is to maximize trading consistency while preserving capital through intelligent risk control and automated trade management.
Key Features
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Fully automated trading for MetaTrader 5.
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Smart Money Concepts (SMC) trading logic.
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ICT-based market structure analysis.
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Liquidity Sweep detection.
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Fair Value Gap (FVG) confirmation.
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Market Structure Shift (ChoCH/BOS) validation.
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EMA Trend Filter.
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Momentum confirmation.
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ATR-based Stop Loss calculation.
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Dynamic position sizing based on account risk.
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Automatic Break Even.
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Partial Profit Closing.
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Intelligent Trailing Stop.
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Daily trade limit.
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Consecutive loss protection.
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Daily drawdown protection.
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Global drawdown protection.
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Optimized for funded trading accounts.
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Professional money management system.
Benefits
Institutional Trading Logic
AurumX Pro EA follows institutional market concepts instead of traditional indicators, helping identify high-quality trading opportunities with greater precision.
Advanced Risk Management
Every trade automatically calculates the appropriate position size according to your predefined risk percentage, promoting disciplined capital management.
Capital Protection
Multiple safety mechanisms continuously monitor account performance to protect against excessive daily and overall drawdowns.
Emotion-Free Trading
The Expert Advisor executes trades exclusively according to predefined rules, eliminating emotional decision-making and maintaining trading discipline.
Intelligent Trade Management
Once a position is opened, AurumX Pro EA actively manages it through:
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Automatic Break Even
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Partial Profit Taking
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Dynamic Trailing Stop
This helps secure profits while allowing winning trades to develop further.
High Execution Efficiency
The EA continuously monitors market conditions and reacts immediately when all trading criteria are satisfied.
Ideal For
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Gold (XAUUSD) traders
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Funded account traders
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Professional money management
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Automated trading enthusiasts
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Traders seeking disciplined and rule-based execution
Risk Disclaimer
Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Although AurumX Pro EA incorporates advanced risk management and capital protection features, no automated trading system can guarantee profits or eliminate the risk of loss.
Why Choose AurumX Pro EA?
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Professional Smart Money trading methodology
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Advanced institutional entry logic
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Automated risk management
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Capital preservation focused
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Designed for consistency rather than excessive risk
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Fully automated trading experience
AurumX Pro EA is built for traders who value disciplined execution, intelligent risk management, and institutional trading principles within a professional MetaTrader 5 environment.