Pattern Seeking Gold EA

The EA recognizes past number of patterns, and open trades based on successfull future prediction. It has 2 different strategies.

S1 is for breakout and uses natural order of pattern mostly. you can also select to make it align with 3 MACDs with 3 timeframes.

S2 is for a rangebound market. It uses Bollinger Bands to open trades. But the first trigger of trade comes from pattern recognition as well.

Both strategies have their own different SL criterias. You can select what suits you.

I have images of testing with and without SL selection for both strategies.

And with a lot of testing it is advisable to use S1 and S2 on different charts, and not use Both strategies on one chart.

Since the EA creates patterns, so it is advisable to not test it for too far back period of past. Because your broker might not have that old tick data.