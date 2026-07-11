SemiAutoZoneSniper

Semi-Auto Zone Sniper is an advanced, semi-automatic trading utility designed for smart traders who trade based on Supply/Demand zones and pure Price Action.

Instead of relying on black-box algorithms, this tool empowers you to be the master of your own strategy. You draw the trading zones based on your market analysis, and the EA will patiently wait like a sniper to execute the trade when the perfect Pin Bar setup forms inside your designated zone. It completely removes the emotional stress of watching the charts for hours and manages the trade from entry to exit with precision.

🌟 HOW IT WORKS (The Semi-Auto Concept)

  1. You Analyze: Use the intuitive On-Chart Control Panel to draw custom Buy (Demand) or Sell (Supply) zones directly on the chart.
  2. EA Snipes: The EA monitors the market 24/5. When price enters your drawn zone and prints a valid Pin Bar (customizable wick/body ratios), the EA instantly executes the trade.
  3. EA Manages: Once the trade is live, the EA takes over the risk management. It sets the Stop Loss behind the Pin Bar (with buffer) and automatically handles Break-Even and Partial Take Profits based on your predefined Risk-to-Reward (RR) ratios.

🚀 KEY FEATURES

  • Interactive On-Chart Panel: Manage everything without opening the EA settings window. Create, delete, and monitor zones with a single click.
  • Smart Pin Bar Detection: Highly customizable Pin Bar scanner. You decide the minimum wick percentage and maximum body percentage required to qualify as a valid trigger.
  • Advanced Risk Management: Choose between calculating lot sizes based on a Fixed Percentage (%) of your account balance or a Fixed Cash Amount ($).
  • Auto Break-Even: Secure your profits automatically. The EA will move your Stop Loss to entry price once the trade reaches a specific Risk-to-Reward ratio (e.g., 1:1 RR).
  • Partial Take Profit (TP1): Book partial profits along the way. You can instruct the EA to close 50% (or any percentage) of the position at 1:1 RR, and leave the rest running for the final target.
  • Requote & Slippage Protection: Built-in advanced retry mechanisms to ensure your trades and partial closes are executed smoothly even during high volatility.

📖 HOW TO USE (Step-by-Step)

  1. Attach the EA to your chart.
  2. From the On-Chart Panel, click "Add BUY Zone" or "Add SELL Zone".
  3. A colored rectangular zone will appear on the chart. Double-click the edges of the rectangle to resize and move it to your desired Supply/Demand area.
  4. Set your Risk %, TP, and Break-Even preferences on the panel.
  5. Walk away from your screen. The EA will monitor the zone and execute the trade when a valid Pin Bar forms!

⚙️ IMPORTANT PARAMETERS

  • Risk Mode: Choose between % of Balance or Fixed Cash Amount.
  • Min Wick Ratio (%): The minimum length of the wick relative to the total candle size (Default: 50%).
  • Max Body Ratio (%): The maximum size of the candle body (Default: 40%).
  • SL Buffer (Points): Extra breathing room added to the Stop Loss placed behind the Pin Bar.
  • TP1 RR / Final RR: Set your Risk-to-Reward targets for Partial Close and Final Close.
  • Magic Number: Unique identifier for the EA's trades.

Trade smarter, not harder. Let the Semi-Auto Zone Sniper pull the trigger for you!


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Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
Chart Copilot
George Angelo Boutselis
Utilities
Chart Copilot is a trading assistant designed to help traders place trades faster, manage open positions and set alerts of any type directly from the chart. All of these features are accessible through the graphical panel as well as through a conversational chatbot. Additional Material and Instructions: trial version  - setup instructions Chatbot Chart Copilot comes with a dedicated server running a large language model – this means that there is no need to create your own API key and you will i
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy trade signals from Telegram channels you already belong to (including private and restricted channels) directly into MetaTrader 5. Set your risk rules once, monitor execution, and manage positions with built-in protections designed to reduce mistakes and overtrading. Fast setup : configure your channels, select what to copy, and start within minutes using a clean on-chart interface. User Guide + Demo | MT4 Version Who this is for Traders who follow one or more signal providers and want cons
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5 Pro — Advanced Telegram Signal Copier with Auto-Fix, Multi-TP, Risk Control and Full Trade Management Telegram to MT5 Pro — Professional Telegram Signal Copier Telegram to MT5 Pro is a high-performance trade copier that automatically executes signals from Telegram directly into your MetaTrader 5 account, with full control over risk, execution, and trade management. The system consists of two components: • The Expert Advisor (EA) running inside MetaTrader 5 • A companion desktop
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. !!!!!it is not compatible with Cloud!!!! For the online version please reach out to me directly****** Ultimate EA manager also now available when you use cloud pro and above for free!! Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automa
DR Trade and Risk Manager
Ryuta Tanaka
Utilities
DR Trade and Risk Manager: The Foundational Algorithmic Risk Console for MT5 For the discretionary trader, the greatest adversary is not the market; it is the undisciplined self. You have a solid strategy, but in moments of high pressure, do you follow your rules with perfect consistency? Do you cut losses without hesitation? Do you let winners run without cutting them short out of fear? For most, the answer is no. This gap between strategy and execution is where profits are lost. DR Trade and R
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Gagan Parida
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Gagan Parida 2026.07.13 09:29 
 

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Prashant Deo
207
Reply from developer Prashant Deo 2026.07.13 12:14
"Thank you so much for your kind words and the wonderful review, Gagan! ✨ I am thrilled to hear that the hybrid approach of SemiAutoZoneSniper is working so well for you. My primary goal was to simplify the execution process while keeping you in full control of your market analysis. Wishing you many more successful trades!
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