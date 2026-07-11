SemiAutoZoneSniper

Semi-Auto Zone Sniper is an advanced, semi-automatic trading utility designed for smart traders who trade based on Supply/Demand zones and pure Price Action.

Instead of relying on black-box algorithms, this tool empowers you to be the master of your own strategy. You draw the trading zones based on your market analysis, and the EA will patiently wait like a sniper to execute the trade when the perfect Pin Bar setup forms inside your designated zone. It completely removes the emotional stress of watching the charts for hours and manages the trade from entry to exit with precision.

🌟 HOW IT WORKS (The Semi-Auto Concept)

  1. You Analyze: Use the intuitive On-Chart Control Panel to draw custom Buy (Demand) or Sell (Supply) zones directly on the chart.
  2. EA Snipes: The EA monitors the market 24/5. When price enters your drawn zone and prints a valid Pin Bar (customizable wick/body ratios), the EA instantly executes the trade.
  3. EA Manages: Once the trade is live, the EA takes over the risk management. It sets the Stop Loss behind the Pin Bar (with buffer) and automatically handles Break-Even and Partial Take Profits based on your predefined Risk-to-Reward (RR) ratios.

🚀 KEY FEATURES

  • Interactive On-Chart Panel: Manage everything without opening the EA settings window. Create, delete, and monitor zones with a single click.
  • Smart Pin Bar Detection: Highly customizable Pin Bar scanner. You decide the minimum wick percentage and maximum body percentage required to qualify as a valid trigger.
  • Advanced Risk Management: Choose between calculating lot sizes based on a Fixed Percentage (%) of your account balance or a Fixed Cash Amount ($).
  • Auto Break-Even: Secure your profits automatically. The EA will move your Stop Loss to entry price once the trade reaches a specific Risk-to-Reward ratio (e.g., 1:1 RR).
  • Partial Take Profit (TP1): Book partial profits along the way. You can instruct the EA to close 50% (or any percentage) of the position at 1:1 RR, and leave the rest running for the final target.
  • Requote & Slippage Protection: Built-in advanced retry mechanisms to ensure your trades and partial closes are executed smoothly even during high volatility.

📖 HOW TO USE (Step-by-Step)

  1. Attach the EA to your chart.
  2. From the On-Chart Panel, click "Add BUY Zone" or "Add SELL Zone".
  3. A colored rectangular zone will appear on the chart. Double-click the edges of the rectangle to resize and move it to your desired Supply/Demand area.
  4. Set your Risk %, TP, and Break-Even preferences on the panel.
  5. Walk away from your screen. The EA will monitor the zone and execute the trade when a valid Pin Bar forms!

⚙️ IMPORTANT PARAMETERS

  • Risk Mode: Choose between % of Balance or Fixed Cash Amount.
  • Min Wick Ratio (%): The minimum length of the wick relative to the total candle size (Default: 50%).
  • Max Body Ratio (%): The maximum size of the candle body (Default: 40%).
  • SL Buffer (Points): Extra breathing room added to the Stop Loss placed behind the Pin Bar.
  • TP1 RR / Final RR: Set your Risk-to-Reward targets for Partial Close and Final Close.
  • Magic Number: Unique identifier for the EA's trades.

Trade smarter, not harder. Let the Semi-Auto Zone Sniper pull the trigger for you!


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5 (2)
实用工具
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Telegram to mt5 pro
Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT5 Pro — 高级 Telegram 信号复制器（Auto-Fix，多TP，风险控制，完整交易管理） Telegram to MT5 Pro — 专业 Telegram 信号复制系统 Telegram to MT5 Pro 可将来自 Telegram 的交易信号实时复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户，并提供完整的风险控制、执行管理与交易管理功能。 系统由两个组件组成： • 运行在 MetaTrader 5 内的 Expert Advisor（EA） • 连接 Telegram 并将信号发送到 EA 的桌面桥接程序 两个组件必须在同一台电脑运行。由于 MQL5 限制，EA 无法直接连接 Telegram。 支持与安装 提供完整 PDF 安装指南。 支持内容： • 完整 PDF 使用手册 • 分步安装指导 • 在线聊天支持 • 交易商设置帮助（前缀、后缀、符号映射） 功能说明 • 读取任意 Telegram 群组或频道信号 • 自动解析交易品种、方向、入场、止损、止盈 • 秒级执行交易 • 管理交易（移动止损、保本、部分平仓） • 支持多账户与多信号
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
Astro Trade MT5
Indra Maulana
5 (2)
实用工具
AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
Prop Firm Os
Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
实用工具
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (8)
实用工具
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. !!!!!it is not compatible with Cloud!!!! For the online version please reach out to me directly****** Ultimate EA manager also now available when you use cloud pro and above for free!! Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automa
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Gaganananda Parida
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Gaganananda Parida 2026.07.13 09:29 
 

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Prashant Deo
207
来自开发人员的回复 Prashant Deo 2026.07.13 12:14
"Thank you so much for your kind words and the wonderful review, Gagan! ✨ I am thrilled to hear that the hybrid approach of SemiAutoZoneSniper is working so well for you. My primary goal was to simplify the execution process while keeping you in full control of your market analysis. Wishing you many more successful trades!
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