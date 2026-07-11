SemiAutoZoneSniper

Semi-Auto Zone Sniper is an advanced, semi-automatic trading utility designed for smart traders who trade based on Supply/Demand zones and pure Price Action.

Instead of relying on black-box algorithms, this tool empowers you to be the master of your own strategy. You draw the trading zones based on your market analysis, and the EA will patiently wait like a sniper to execute the trade when the perfect Pin Bar setup forms inside your designated zone. It completely removes the emotional stress of watching the charts for hours and manages the trade from entry to exit with precision.

🌟 HOW IT WORKS (The Semi-Auto Concept)

You Analyze: Use the intuitive On-Chart Control Panel to draw custom Buy (Demand) or Sell (Supply) zones directly on the chart. EA Snipes: The EA monitors the market 24/5. When price enters your drawn zone and prints a valid Pin Bar (customizable wick/body ratios), the EA instantly executes the trade. EA Manages: Once the trade is live, the EA takes over the risk management. It sets the Stop Loss behind the Pin Bar (with buffer) and automatically handles Break-Even and Partial Take Profits based on your predefined Risk-to-Reward (RR) ratios.

🚀 KEY FEATURES

Interactive On-Chart Panel: Manage everything without opening the EA settings window. Create, delete, and monitor zones with a single click.

Manage everything without opening the EA settings window. Create, delete, and monitor zones with a single click. Smart Pin Bar Detection: Highly customizable Pin Bar scanner. You decide the minimum wick percentage and maximum body percentage required to qualify as a valid trigger.

Highly customizable Pin Bar scanner. You decide the minimum wick percentage and maximum body percentage required to qualify as a valid trigger. Advanced Risk Management: Choose between calculating lot sizes based on a Fixed Percentage (%) of your account balance or a Fixed Cash Amount ($) .

Choose between calculating lot sizes based on a of your account balance or a . Auto Break-Even: Secure your profits automatically. The EA will move your Stop Loss to entry price once the trade reaches a specific Risk-to-Reward ratio (e.g., 1:1 RR).

Secure your profits automatically. The EA will move your Stop Loss to entry price once the trade reaches a specific Risk-to-Reward ratio (e.g., 1:1 RR). Partial Take Profit (TP1): Book partial profits along the way. You can instruct the EA to close 50% (or any percentage) of the position at 1:1 RR, and leave the rest running for the final target.

Book partial profits along the way. You can instruct the EA to close 50% (or any percentage) of the position at 1:1 RR, and leave the rest running for the final target. Requote & Slippage Protection: Built-in advanced retry mechanisms to ensure your trades and partial closes are executed smoothly even during high volatility.

📖 HOW TO USE (Step-by-Step)

Attach the EA to your chart. From the On-Chart Panel, click "Add BUY Zone" or "Add SELL Zone". A colored rectangular zone will appear on the chart. Double-click the edges of the rectangle to resize and move it to your desired Supply/Demand area. Set your Risk %, TP, and Break-Even preferences on the panel. Walk away from your screen. The EA will monitor the zone and execute the trade when a valid Pin Bar forms!

⚙️ IMPORTANT PARAMETERS

Risk Mode: Choose between % of Balance or Fixed Cash Amount.

Choose between % of Balance or Fixed Cash Amount. Min Wick Ratio (%): The minimum length of the wick relative to the total candle size (Default: 50%).

The minimum length of the wick relative to the total candle size (Default: 50%). Max Body Ratio (%): The maximum size of the candle body (Default: 40%).

The maximum size of the candle body (Default: 40%). SL Buffer (Points): Extra breathing room added to the Stop Loss placed behind the Pin Bar.

Extra breathing room added to the Stop Loss placed behind the Pin Bar. TP1 RR / Final RR: Set your Risk-to-Reward targets for Partial Close and Final Close.

Set your Risk-to-Reward targets for Partial Close and Final Close. Magic Number: Unique identifier for the EA's trades.

Trade smarter, not harder. Let the Semi-Auto Zone Sniper pull the trigger for you!