SemiAutoZoneSniper

Semi-Auto Zone Sniper is an advanced, semi-automatic trading utility designed for smart traders who trade based on Supply/Demand zones and pure Price Action.

Instead of relying on black-box algorithms, this tool empowers you to be the master of your own strategy. You draw the trading zones based on your market analysis, and the EA will patiently wait like a sniper to execute the trade when the perfect Pin Bar setup forms inside your designated zone. It completely removes the emotional stress of watching the charts for hours and manages the trade from entry to exit with precision.

🌟 HOW IT WORKS (The Semi-Auto Concept)

  1. You Analyze: Use the intuitive On-Chart Control Panel to draw custom Buy (Demand) or Sell (Supply) zones directly on the chart.
  2. EA Snipes: The EA monitors the market 24/5. When price enters your drawn zone and prints a valid Pin Bar (customizable wick/body ratios), the EA instantly executes the trade.
  3. EA Manages: Once the trade is live, the EA takes over the risk management. It sets the Stop Loss behind the Pin Bar (with buffer) and automatically handles Break-Even and Partial Take Profits based on your predefined Risk-to-Reward (RR) ratios.

🚀 KEY FEATURES

  • Interactive On-Chart Panel: Manage everything without opening the EA settings window. Create, delete, and monitor zones with a single click.
  • Smart Pin Bar Detection: Highly customizable Pin Bar scanner. You decide the minimum wick percentage and maximum body percentage required to qualify as a valid trigger.
  • Advanced Risk Management: Choose between calculating lot sizes based on a Fixed Percentage (%) of your account balance or a Fixed Cash Amount ($).
  • Auto Break-Even: Secure your profits automatically. The EA will move your Stop Loss to entry price once the trade reaches a specific Risk-to-Reward ratio (e.g., 1:1 RR).
  • Partial Take Profit (TP1): Book partial profits along the way. You can instruct the EA to close 50% (or any percentage) of the position at 1:1 RR, and leave the rest running for the final target.
  • Requote & Slippage Protection: Built-in advanced retry mechanisms to ensure your trades and partial closes are executed smoothly even during high volatility.

📖 HOW TO USE (Step-by-Step)

  1. Attach the EA to your chart.
  2. From the On-Chart Panel, click "Add BUY Zone" or "Add SELL Zone".
  3. A colored rectangular zone will appear on the chart. Double-click the edges of the rectangle to resize and move it to your desired Supply/Demand area.
  4. Set your Risk %, TP, and Break-Even preferences on the panel.
  5. Walk away from your screen. The EA will monitor the zone and execute the trade when a valid Pin Bar forms!

⚙️ IMPORTANT PARAMETERS

  • Risk Mode: Choose between % of Balance or Fixed Cash Amount.
  • Min Wick Ratio (%): The minimum length of the wick relative to the total candle size (Default: 50%).
  • Max Body Ratio (%): The maximum size of the candle body (Default: 40%).
  • SL Buffer (Points): Extra breathing room added to the Stop Loss placed behind the Pin Bar.
  • TP1 RR / Final RR: Set your Risk-to-Reward targets for Partial Close and Final Close.
  • Magic Number: Unique identifier for the EA's trades.

Trade smarter, not harder. Let the Semi-Auto Zone Sniper pull the trigger for you!


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Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
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Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
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Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Утилиты
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Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Утилиты
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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Alain Verleyen
4.92 (12)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Утилиты
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
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Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
Утилиты
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro - это мощный инструмент для удаленного копирования сделок между несколькими счетами MetaTrader 4/MetaTrader 5, расположенными удаленно друг от друга, по сети интернет. Это идеальное решение для провайдеров сигналов, которые хотят поделиться своей торговлей с другими трейдерами по всему миру. Один поставщик может копировать сделки на неограниченное количество счетов-получателей, а один получатель также может копировать сделки неограниченного количества провайдеров. Пост
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Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
Утилиты
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
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Aliaksei Tamashou
Утилиты
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Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
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ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
Утилиты
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Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Утилиты
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George Angelo Boutselis
Утилиты
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Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Утилиты
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Janet Abu Khalil
4 (4)
Утилиты
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Ryuta Tanaka
Утилиты
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Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
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Indra Maulana
5 (2)
Утилиты
AstroTrade Trading Assistant AstroTrade is a comprehensive multi-functional trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates essential tools for trade execution, risk management, and technical monitoring into a single unified interface. The application is designed to assist traders in managing their daily operations through a visual and structured environment. Visual Trade Execution and Risk Management The application includes a specialized trading panel that assists in c
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Gayathiri Gopalakrishnan
5 (1)
Утилиты
PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
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Gagan Parida
19
Gagan Parida 2026.07.13 09:29 
 

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Prashant Deo
207
Ответ разработчика Prashant Deo 2026.07.13 12:14
"Thank you so much for your kind words and the wonderful review, Gagan! ✨ I am thrilled to hear that the hybrid approach of SemiAutoZoneSniper is working so well for you. My primary goal was to simplify the execution process while keeping you in full control of your market analysis. Wishing you many more successful trades!
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