Stochastic Arbitrage Engine
- Experts
-
Saiful Izham Bin HassanStop watching the noise. Start seeing the logic.
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 20
Have you ever watched a traditional correlation system struggle during a sudden market shift? Standard systems often rely on static thresholds that break down exactly when you need them most. The Stochastic Arbitrage Engine introduces a paradigm shift in how algorithmic exposure is managed, replacing rigid rules with fluid, adaptive mathematics.
Designed for the sophisticated trader, this system constructs a multi-asset synthetic matrix to identify and capitalize on directional imbalances. Instead of hoping for market reversion, the engine calculates the exact probability of it using a High-Efficiency Math Registry.
Experience the calm clarity of institutional-grade logic working for you. By dynamically evaluating volatility and mean-reverting speeds in real-time, the Stochastic Arbitrage Engine navigates complex market conditions with precision, safety, and control.
Key Advantages
- High-Efficiency Math Registry: Integrates advanced models including Kalman Filters, GARCH volatility forecasting, and Ornstein-Uhlenbeck speed checks to validate every entry.
- Toxic Flow Sentinel: Protects your capital by detecting abnormal relative volume and extreme price displacement, keeping the system out of manipulated or illiquid environments.
- Asynchronous Atomic Execution Manifold: Ensures that if one leg of your synthetic matrix experiences extreme slippage or broker rejection, the entire exposure is neutralized immediately to prevent unhedged risk.
- Modern Portfolio Theory Weighting: Allocates volume based on the highest probability of success, rather than blindly averaging down into losing positions.
- Bayesian Adaptive Thresholds: Continuously recalculates exit and entry parameters based on the current market regime, allowing the system to adapt naturally.
- Institutional Drawdown Protocol: Employs Linear and Non-Linear Adaptive Recovery mechanisms to systematically reduce exposure during adverse conditions.
How to Use
- Attach the Expert Advisor to a single chart on your preferred timeframe.
- The engine will automatically scan the Asset Matrix defined in your inputs.
- Ensure your broker supports the symbols listed in your matrix configuration.
- For optimal performance, run on an account with low spread and fast execution speeds.
Parameters and Inputs
Matrix Execution Engine
- ExecutionSystem: Defines the operational logic of the matrix (Passive, Active, Emergency Purge).
Synthetic Matrix Configuration
- AssetMatrix: The universe of synthetic assets the engine will construct (e.g., XAU/XAG/EUR/GBP).
- StochasticArbitrageExecutionMode: Choose between Preservation (low risk), Balanced (moderate growth), and Aggressive configurations.
- ExcludedNodes: Specific matrix nodes to exclude from calculation.
- DirectionalBias: Restrict exposure to Long Only, Short Only, or Market Neutral.
Vector Execution Manifold
- MaxTradesPerDay: Maximum number of allowed trades per day (0 for unlimited).
- CooldownMinutes: The resting period required after a closed trade before scanning resumes.
- DrawdownProtocol: Select the recovery algorithm (Linear Adaptive or Non-Linear Adaptive).
- VectorStepDistance: The notional step distance for the vector manifold.
- StepScale: Determines the progression scale of steps (Fixed, Geometric, Exponential).
- StepAdaptation: Choose static steps or ATR dynamic step expansion.
- ATR_Period: The period used for Average True Range calculations.
- ATR_Multiplier: The multiplier applied to the ATR for step expansion.
Alpha Capture Manifold
- AlphaStrategy: Logic for realizing alpha (Independent, Aggregate, Hybrid).
- AlphaYieldTarget: The target threshold for realizing profit.
- AlphaExitLatency: The tick latency applied before alpha realization.
Risk Mitigation Manifold
- RiskMitigation: Protocol for handling systemic risk (Neutral Mode, Total Liquidation).
- MaxDrawdownLimit: The maximum systemic drawdown allowed before halting.
Capital Allocation Manifold
- AlgorithmicSizing: Enable quantitative notional sizing based on signal strength.
- ExposureMultiplier: Global multiplier for systemic exposure.
- BaseNotionalVolume: The starting base volume for vectors.
- VolParadigm: The progression type for notional volume (Fixed, Geometric, Exponential).
- MatrixWeighting: Allocation protocol (Fixed, Kelly, Equity Parity).
- EnableGARCH: Toggle the GARCH volatility forecast filter.
- EnableOU_Process: Toggle the Ornstein-Uhlenbeck mean reversion speed check.
- EnableBayesian: Toggle Bayesian regime detection.
Defense Sentinel
- EnableToxicFilter: Toggle the toxic flow sentinel using Relative Volume.
- MaxRVOL: The maximum relative volume threshold allowed for execution.
- EnableLatencyWatch: Toggle the latency trap watchdog.
- MaxSpreadMultiplier: The maximum spread deviation allowed before vetoing a trade.
Intelligence Manifold
- EnableQuantIntel: Master toggle for the neural intelligence suite.
- SignalFilter: Select the signal filtering protocol (Z-Score, Kalman, Hybrid).
- ZScorePeriod: The calculation period for standard deviation bands.
- ZScoreThreshold: The entry threshold for standard deviations.
For support, please use the Comments section on this product page or send a direct message through the MQL5 community platform.