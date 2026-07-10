Gold Ladder Pro EA

2.67
GOLD LADDER PRO EA 

Note :- Currently using every-tick modeling for backtesting. Will update the EA once real tick data work is complete."(All broker)

is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5.
The EA uses an internal ladder-based price structure to identify BUY and SELL opportunities. Every trade is protected by an automatic initial Stop Loss, while profitable positions are managed using a step-by-step trailing Stop Loss.
⭐If you find this EA useful, please consider leaving an honest review. Your feedback helps improve future versions.

IMPORTANT OPERATING RANGE

The ladder calculation and trade-management structure are better suited to the higher Gold price environment. When XAUUSD is trading below 3500, users should first complete their own Strategy Tester and demo-account testing.

HOW THE EA WORKS

The EA automatically monitors XAUUSD and opens a position when its internal trading conditions are confirmed.

There is no fixed Take Profit.

When price moves in profit and breaks the next ladder level, the Stop Loss shifts behind that broken level. As price breaks additional ladder levels, the Stop Loss continues moving step by step.

This approach is designed to protect open profits while allowing stronger Gold movements to continue.

MAIN FEATURES

• Designed for Gold / XAUUSD
• Recommended timeframe: M1
• Recommended XAUUSD price: Above 3500
• Automated BUY and SELL trading
• Automatic initial Stop Loss
• Step-by-step trailing Stop Loss
• No fixed Take Profit
• Adjustable Lot Size
• Spread Filter ON/OFF
• Adjustable Maximum Spread
• Adjustable Slippage
• Optional News Filter
• Adjustable News Minutes Before and After
• High Impact News option
• Adjustable Trailing Buffer
• Adjustable Magic Number
• Clean chart display
• Trade entries and Stop Loss levels remain visible

CUSTOMER-ADJUSTABLE SETTINGS

Lots
Sets the trading volume for each position.

MagicNumber
Identifies trades opened by Gold Ladder Pro EA.

UseSpreadFilter
Turns the spread filter ON or OFF.

MaxSpreadPrice
Sets the maximum allowed difference between Ask and Bid in direct price units.

For example:

Bid: 3350.00
Ask: 3350.80
Spread: 0.80

When MaxSpreadPrice is set to 1.00, the EA allows a new entry while the spread is 1.00 or lower.

MaxSlippagePrice
Sets the maximum accepted execution deviation in direct price units.

UseNewsFilter
Turns the optional economic news filter ON or OFF.

NewsMinutesBefore
Sets how many minutes before relevant news new entries are blocked.

NewsMinutesAfter
Sets how many minutes after relevant news new entries remain blocked.

HighImpactOnly
When enabled, only high-impact events are considered.

TrailingBufferStepPercent
Controls the distance between the broken ladder level and the new trailing Stop Loss.

The default value is 0.15, representing a 15% step buffer.

HideChartIndicators
Hides internal indicator visuals while keeping trades and Stop Loss levels visible.

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

Symbol: XAUUSD or the broker’s Gold symbol
Timeframe: M1
Recommended Gold price: Above 3500
Starting Lot Size: 0.01
Maximum Spread: 1.00
Maximum Slippage: 0.30
Trailing Buffer: 0.15
News Filter: Optional

HISTORICAL STRATEGY TESTER SNAPSHOT

Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M1
Test Period: 1 August 2025 to 9 July 2026
Initial Deposit: USD 200
Leverage: 1:100
Lot Size: 0.01
History Quality: 100%
Total Trades: 13,370
Total Net Profit: USD 10,358.66
Profit Factor: 1.82
Maximal Equity Drawdown: USD 96.44 (5.47%)
Equity Drawdown Relative: 22.15%
Average Position Holding Time: 2 minutes 54 seconds

The figures above represent historical simulated performance under the specified broker data and input settings. They do not guarantee future trading results.

BROKER INFORMATION

Gold symbol names and trading conditions may differ between brokers. Common symbol names include XAUUSD, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD.a and GOLD.

Spread, execution speed, contract size, minimum lot and Stop Level can affect trading results.

Before live trading, users should:

• Run their own Strategy Tester
• Test the EA on a demo account
• Confirm the correct Gold symbol
• Check the broker’s spread and execution conditions
• Select a suitable Lot Size
• Confirm that XAUUSD is within the recommended price environment

RISK NOTICE

Trading Gold involves financial risk. Historical test results do not guarantee future performance. Live results can vary because of spread, slippage, broker execution, liquidity, market volatility and user-selected settings.

Always test the EA on a demo account before using real funds.
Reviews 3
makarand pande
18
makarand pande 2026.07.11 12:20 
 

excellent EA, shows results slowly and perfectly, author has put good effort, worth time and money.

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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Aleksei Komlev
307
Aleksei Komlev 2026.07.21 17:51 
 

Робот слил 60% депозита. На одну прибыльную сделку, приходится 10 убыточных

Janine Garrard
93
Janine Garrard 2026.07.16 13:08 
 

Sorry 10 trades - all closed within a 30 seconds of opening on a stop loss that is the same as the opening price. so at a constant loss due to spread, not even at a breakeven. I can't recommend this. 2 trades were profitable but until the problem with break even is sorted this is not a good EA.

Broker Startrader MT5

Vilas Javle
657
Reply from developer Vilas Javle 2026.07.16 13:34
Hello, thank you for your feedback. Could you please let me know which broker you are using (broker name and account type)? This information will help me reproduce the issue and investigate the break-even behavior. Thank you.
makarand pande
18
makarand pande 2026.07.11 12:20 
 

excellent EA, shows results slowly and perfectly, author has put good effort, worth time and money.

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